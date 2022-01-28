Good Morning White Hall!
Winter is definitely here. The roads haven’t been too bad at times, but the weather forecast and the temperature is definitely on the down-low.
I’ve cleaned my sidewalk and porch, but the parking area around my car is still a mess.
It keeps me busy, picking up the tiny little orange bugs with black spots. The stink bugs are starting to appear too. Where in the world are they coming from?
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Levi Dean Tilley, who was four years old on Jan. 25. The happiest birthday to Levi, who is my youngest great-grandson!
Town of White Hall Council
White Hall Town Council met in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns: John Dodds thanked the Town for their past support and asked for the town to support the upcoming the 43rd annual WV Three Rivers Festival, Marcella Yaremchuk spoke on behalf of the Women’s Club for a grant donation for their historical building.
December Treasurer and Financial reports were passed.
Communications and Announcements: Received a thank you letter from Main Street Fairmont and the Feast of the Seven Fishes, received calls thanking Public Works for snow removal, and Red Cross is partnering with Mon Health on Feb. 10, from 1:30-6:30 p.m. for a blood drive at the Municipal Building, anyone can donate blood (contact Red Cross for an appointment).
Marion EMS Report: Reported 898 calls in 2020, 908 calls in 2021, and 17 calls in White Hall in December 2021.
Streets and Highways: Engineer Brad Pigott is working on a revised right of way option for the Lavender and Garnet Storm Drain project.
Audit Committee: The committee needs to be established. Treasurer John Jacobs and Jason DeFrance agreed to remain on the committee, and possibly Kristine Mason or Bob Wotring.
Town Coordinator Report: Public Works working hard and will receive a new shipment of salt this week, White Hall approved to be a Hunting and Fishing License agent, but will have to acquire a $12,000 bond first, Christmas lights will be removed from the poles on the 28th (weather permitting), Mon Health will be doing Multiphasic testing for town employees on Feb. 1 starting at 6 a.m., working on Home Rule applications for Town.
Unfinished Business: The Resolution in Support of the Medicare for All Act of 2021 was approved.
New Business: The vote on the Ordinance 22-001-Revision to Alcohol Beverage Taxes until the next meeting, approved Hotel Motel Request for funds and Women’s Club of Fairmont for $500, Budget Revision to purchase more salt for snow removal and to pay Town Auditor approved, and purchase a vehicle lift for Public Works was approved.
Final remarks from Council, and adjournment.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 28: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 31: Terrific Kids for January announced
Feb. 1-Feb. 28: CA-CIA Interim Benchmark for 2 grades 3 thru 8
Feb. 2-3: Parent Teacher Conferences Virtual, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 11: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Feb. 14: Happy Valentine’s Day, Snack & Valentine Card exchange in classrooms
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box.
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me now about things happening in White Hall or close by.
