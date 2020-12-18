It’s hard to believe that Christmas is only one week away! It certainly looks like Christmas and winter with all the beautiful snow covering the trees!
It looks like today is the last day in the 30’s with mostly forties for the next week!
White Hall has grown by 4.54 acres with the MVB Bank and one residential property. Welcome to White Hall!
Christmas shopping has not been easy with COVID-19 seeming to get worse, hopefully the vaccination will help to reduce and get rid of it! But it is still going to take time and effort! Please wear your masks and sanitize!
Mon Health System
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Mon Health System hospital was held at the original building that housed Gee Bee’s at the back of the Middletown Commons.
It will be the location of a new small format hospital. It will be a full-service medical hospital, that provides 24/7 emergency care, point of care full-service lab and behavioral health.
It will not only benefit White Hall, but all of Marion County. The plan is to have it opened this time next year or maybe even sooner!
The Middletown Mall was originally built at a cost of $10 million dollars, and it was opened in 1971. A few years ago, the Biafore’s bought it for $13.9 million dollars. A drive through, new stores, and construction of the front of the Commons (Mall) is fantastic!
Thank you to all those who have worked hard to make this happen in White Hall and Marion County!
White Hall Elementary School
The Marion County Board of Education has determined for the safety of students and staff, during this upswing of COVID-19, that we will go remote now until the Christmas break.
We will see students back in person on Jan. 4. Continue to work on your iReady program and complete your Google Classroom.
Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Day holiday
Jan. 20: End of 9 weeks and first semester
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held virtually on zoom.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns, Treasurer and Financial reports, communications and announcements, Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS report are next on the agenda.
The Annexation and Streets & Highways, Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, will be followed by Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider will be followed by New Business to consider; horseshoe donation, opening checking account for Federal Equitable Sharing, Marion County Humane Society Collection Drive, and establish a committee for managements’ evaluations.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
