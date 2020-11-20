“Come gather round the table to say a happy grace, for family and food and friends, and a smile on every face. The harvest now is over, the fields are clean and bare. For all the fruits are gathered in and stored away with care. The open fire burns cheerfully, the dancing flames leap high. And apples roasting in the ash, pop with a happy sigh. Be thankful for the harvest, for friends so good and gay. For happiness and loving care on this Thanksgiving Day.
This poem entitled “Thanksgiving Day” was written by Kathryn S. Gibson. I’m thankful for each one of the readers of our newspaper, who take the time to glance over my column each week, and for their health and the health of their loved ones. Have a safe and happy day of Thanks, everyone!
School changes
Students will not be returning to school until after Dec. 4, according to a statement issued by Gov. Jim Justice this week. Please say an extra prayer for teachers, students and families as they transition to complete distance learning over the course of the next few weeks. We should all give thanks for our educators who have done the very best they can in this school year thus far. A reminder that all students, upon returning, are urged to wear a mask at all times. The mask should fit properly so that both the mouth and nose are covered. Maintaining social distancing standards is also required and wash/sanitize hands frequently at stations set up around the school.
Buck fever
Buck firearm season opens Monday morning! So if you hear the pow pow! You’ll know they’re on the hunt. This season has been extended to 14 days and includes an extra Sunday. Remember to purchase an RG/RRG stamp before the start of the season if you want to try and take an additional buck. You can get them online at wvhunt.com. Good luck to all hunters and hope you harvest a big one!
Husky helpers
North Marion’s Husky Helpers have been rife with the spirit of giving. Thanks to the support of Keystone Realty and Husky alumni, six Husky families were provided with all the fixins’ for a plentiful Thanksgiving dinner. A special thank you to community members and Husky alumni who have donated hygiene items, cleaning items, and nonperishable food to the Husky Helpers Club. An outdoor table was provided on campus where students could pick up items needed to help them with their school work and home life in the coming days at home. I’m glad this need is being tended to. As a student I remember very well the classmates who would have benefited from this assistance.
Letters to Santa
We’ve partnered with the Family Resource Network this year as we get ready for the annual Christmas Eve feature, “Letters to Santa.” Any child who would like to send their letter to the big guy is welcome to go to the link on our website (www.timeswv.com/santa) and submit it via the form provided. You can also mail a letter to the Family Resource Network at 305 Washington St., Fairmont, WV 26554. Letters will be directed to the North Pole where we have special elves on stand-by to deliver them. All letters submitted with get a personal reply from Santa, himself mailed to your home before Christmas. We will also feature the letters in our Christmas Eve edition for everyone to enjoy. If you have any questions please contact me at the office! I can’t wait to get started on my own letter.
Condolences
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Mark Gouzd. Mark had been battling Leukemia and recently underwent a transplant surgery. We all know the road to recovery is unpredictable and by all accounts our well wishes and prayers sent to the family were working. However, Mark passed away this week, leaving his wife Lora and two sons behind to share his memory. His son Zach shared this on social media, “Thank you for all the kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers sent our way over the past few days. If any good comes from tragedy, it’s in seeing all the love around us.” Memorial contributions can be made to the WVU Foundation at P.O. BoX 6070 / 311A Mineral Resources Building / Morgantown, WV 26506-6070 or online at https://secure.give.wvu.edu/other with the designation for Mine Rescue Team or Mining & Industrial extension. Please include “in memory of M. Gouzd (MIE)” on the memo line of any checks.
New sign
Has everyone seen the bright LED sign coming into town? What a way to refresh the entrance to our town. No doubt it will be handy in announcing changes with council meetings, celebrations and greetings, all things we need to know as citizens.
Food Pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry at 103 Wilson Street Extension will be open Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Last month 99 families received food. In addition, the food pantry is committed to helping the Tribal Treats backpack program at the Fairview Elementary School, which now has 26 students receiving food weekly. Volunteers wished to express their gratitude for those who donate to the cause. “We thank all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. It is a blessing for all.” We thank them for the service.
Birthdays
The ladies at Theresa’s Rose Garden have a reason to celebrate this week. My Mamaw, Nadine Grogg, has a birthday on Monday. Happy 84th Birthday and I love you very, very, much! Also celebrating this week is Hunter Tennant who turns 14 on Monday, Glyn Jones, Andrea Suarez, Sara Brown Martinez, and Sherry Pyles. We’re a bit early on this one but I thought it would give time to send all your well wishes if you had a little bit of a head start. Happy 84th Birthday to Eugene Myers on Nov. 30.
Football
Good Luck to our Huskies football team as they travel tonight to take on the Bluefield Beavers in Mercer County. This playoff game will take place at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, game time is 7:30 p.m. Should we be successful and defeat this No. 2-ranked team, the next playoff game could see them face off against the Polar Bears of FSHS one more time this season. That’s a game I’d like to see! Cheer on the Huskies tonight and let’s hope they pull the sled home to Farmington with another victory.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Herb and Sue Buckhannon. These crazy kids celebrate 50 years of marriage tomorrow, Nov. 21. Here’s to another year of being great together.
Yesteryear
Thanksgiving sales littered the pages of the 1907 Fairmont West Virginian. Imagine heading down to The Economy Store on Madison Street in Fairmont to purchase a Lisk Roaster in various sizes for around $2. What a beauty with its enameled steel, self-basting and sanitary, it cooks meat, game and poultry economically. Why it saves you 20 percent of any roast and makes the toughest meat tender and nutrition. It’s warranted for a full 10 years. Golly ladies, what a steal. Personally, I’d have my eye on one of their new nickel plated copper tea kettles coming in at around $1 or a Wagner Waffle Iron which fits either a gas or coal range at 98 cents.
Our fine educators made headlines that year at a meeting that took place in our school for all of Lincoln District. It read: “Pedagogues will discuss a number of questions at Farmington.” (I got the ol’ Webster’s Dictionary out because I love big words and found that pedagogues is another word for a teacher, especially a strict one or one who is excessively concerned with minor detail, rules, or with displaying academic learning.) Sessions were held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
General topics included “What is a well-disciplined school? What portion of a teacher’s time should be spent correcting written work? What should a superintendent do in an hour’s visit? What restrictions should be placed upon children while on the school grounds? How much spelling should be taught during the first year of school? What are regarded as essentials in teaching English grammar?” Anyone who is navigating the virtual learning we have going on today should really look at those questions and evaluate their answers. It looks to me that they’re still relevant for our generation but now that we have a taste of what it takes to be a teacher I think we’d have some really good responses.
An invitation in the 1906 edition read “don’t miss the November lawn social and chicken pie supper at the Baptist church tomorrow night. Price is 35 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.” I bet if you held one of those today you’d sure get a turn out. Prices might have to be a smidge higher. Thanks to Mr. Don Headley for calling me up this week to let me know that our Hardware building in town is 100 years old. I live a few doors down from there and I want you to know I did indeed go and look for the year marker on the building. I have not found much history on it, but I am looking into it. Once this pandemic eases, I’m going to be going through the microfilm at Fairmont State for some fun facts.
Stay safe, get better
In 1606, Shakespeare’s theatre was forced to close because of the plague. During that time he wrote King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra. No matter how you choose to give thanks this week, use the time to do so in a safe manner. Beyond the hygienic measures of washing your hands and wearing a mask, take the time to be grateful and get better at what you do. Find something you’re passionate about and take it from the time of Thanksgiving into something positive for the season of giving.
Contact me
Happy Thanksgiving! Holiday plans look a lot different for almost everyone this year. Please take time this week to call and let those you care about know you're thankful for them. I will be out of the office throughout the next week but I will be checking messages periodically and the column will still appear in your Friday papers. Also, now that our offices are once again closed to the public you can contact me through e-mail at scummons@timeswv.com or social media, mail or phone at 304-367-2527.
