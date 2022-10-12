Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting out and enjoying these beautiful fall days.
Main Street Rivesville is once again sponsoring the pole decorating contest. There will be two categories this year, one specifically for the school and the other for residents, businesses, churches etc. Stop into town hall and pick up your form, pay the $25, pick a pole and start decorating. Last year main street was beautiful with all the decorations. Let’s make it beautiful again!
Main Street Rivesville will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor Show on Nov. 19 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. There will be crafters, vendors, gifts and giveaways. If you would like to set up and sell for this event please contact the Main Street Rivesville secretary at mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com for an application.
I would like to remind folks that the Blessing Box is located in front of the Rivesville Town Hall if you would like to contribute to it. Please remember nonperishable items only and please no expired items.
Kudos go out to REMS and the PTO for a very nice Fall Festival that was held Friday night. There was a good crowd and everyone was having a good time. The baskets were great as usual and I was fortunate enough to win one. I’m sorry I didn’t get a list of the winners.
Here are the results from the Rams 5K held Oct. 8:
Overall male: Aaden Bryan, 25:21.5
Overall Female: Kenadie McDonald, 29:38.1
Overall ages- 1-13: Aaden Greaser, 26:15.3
Overall ages 14-18: Matthew Weekley, 32:13.4
Overall ages 19-53: Jason Tschillard, 39:41.3,
Overall ages 55-100: Brian Narog, 25:30
A big congratulations to these winners and all who came out and participated on that cool Saturday morning.
REMS PTO is now selling raffle tickets for a 2023 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV (subject to terms and fees). The tickets are $20 each or 3 for $30. The school is raising money to buy a digital announcement board to replace the current board in front of the school. If you are interested in purchasing a tickets please call, Ashley Seipp at 304-244-9010, Michele Weekley at 304-841-8077, Kayla Merrifield at 304-694-5241 or Ashlee Sheets at 304-612-2324.
REMS PTO will hold their next meeting on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria, you won’t want to miss this as there will be a pepperoni roll bake off contest. The guest speaker for this meeting will be local law enforcement.
I encourage everyone to come out and support the PTO; they really are working hard for REMS.
Fairview Middle School will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Admission is $1 and admission into the Haunted House will also be $1.
Don’t forget the Monster Mash Derby going on this Saturday at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds beginning at 6:30 p.m. A trunk or treat will be held at 5 p.m. followed by power wheels derby at 5:30 p.m. The cost of this event is $10 per person.
Grant Town will hold a basket bingo on Sunday, Oct. 16. You may purchase your tickets in advance from the Grant Town Municipal building or purchase at the door on the day of the bingo. The proceeds from this bingo go to the activities held throughout the year for the kids. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., early bird at 12:30 p.m., bingo at 1 p.m., the cost is $20 for 20 games.
Birthday wishes
Roger Merriman, Roy Jaworski, Kelly Barth Link, Vickie Eddy, Jackie Kovack, Ronnie Sigley, Danny Knicely, Paula Shipley, Kenny Underwood and Anna Underwood.
I hope each birthday was blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Ronnie and Trena Sigley, Ryan and Ashlee Sheets and Bub and Kayla Runion. Wishing these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Condolences go out to the family and friends of John Michael, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Send me your news via phone or email, 304-777-0540 or roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
