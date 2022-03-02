Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying the sunshine, it may not be real warm but the sun makes us think it is.
Don’t forget Rivesville Town Council meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall and the Main Street meetings are held on the 2nd Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the community building. Stop in at either or both meetings and see what is going on in your town.
There will be a PTO meeting at REMS cafeteria on March 10 at 6 p.m.. This month’s meeting will have a special guest, so come check it out. I think you will be glad you did.
The REMS PTO is holding a fundraiser in March, this fundraiser is called “ Pot of Gold Grams.” You can send this to your favorite student, teacher, principal etc. This gram includes a bucket full of chocolate coins, a rainbow sucker and your message that will be delivered to students and staff on St. Patrick’s Day. Message sheets are coming home with the kids. Send the message sheet and $4 per order in an envelope to the school and PTO will collect them. Students can also purchase them at school during homeroom March 8-11.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will make Easter Eggs this year, however, the only kind being made is Peanut Butter. If you would like to place an order call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or myself at 304-777-0540. The cost is $6 and $3.
March 4-April 8: Lenten Fish Dinners will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Church located at 407 Jackson St. in Fairmont. The time is 4-6:30 p.m. This is carryout ONLY. Menu includes baked cod fillet, scalloped potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans, cole slaw, italian bread and homemade desserts. Adults $12 and children under 10 $6. Pre-order by Thursday evening if possible. Call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717.
March 12: Hagan’s Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale at the Baxter Fire Department Hall 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 13: Don’t forget the Pioneer Woman Bingo at the Mannington Moose Lodge. The proceeds from this event will help support the North Marion Theatre Troupe’s trip to state competition. Call or text 681-214-0853 for more information on how to purchase tickets.
March 19: A Barrackville Covered Bridge fundraiser will be held at the Lions Club Community Building beginning at 4 p.m. A painting party with supplies and instructions on how to paint a Mason jar full of daisies. The cost is $25, light refreshments will be served. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com for any questions. Seating is limited, this event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival expenses.
April 2: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817 or myself at 304-777-0540.
April 3: Drive thru pasta dinner will be held at the Rivesville Community Building from Noon-4 p.m. and will benefit the Ricky Suba Memorial scholarship fund, the cost is $10. For any questions or to get tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver through FaceBook.
April 23: Record Store Day will be held at Assumption Records located on Clayton Street in Rivesville. Doors will open at 8 a.m., there will be live bands, free food along with new releases.
April 30: Thirty -One and Pioneer Woman Bingo hosted by the Grant Town EMS. The time is 11 a.m. I will get more info on this event soon.
I can take Girl Scout cookie orders until March 8, if you are interested give me a call at 304-77-0540.
Birthday wishes
Eric Moore, Autumn Wikle, Wilma Egress, Joyce Valentine, Jonna Watson, Seneca Ash, Tom Lowe, Tammy Berry. I hope your special day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Dave and Dee Duncan, wishing you many more more years of love health and happiness.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
