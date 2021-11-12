Good Morning White Hall
It has been a beautiful week, but we are definitely going into fall today!
It’s amazing how quiet part of Apple Valley Road is. A sewage line is being put in the Taylor County section of the road, and it is closed to traffic, usually until about 5 or 6 o’clock. That part of the road is definitely not quiet. It’s definitely not a usual shortcut from Route 250 to Route 73 during the day.
Coming soon to White Hall is the Mon Health (Marion Neighborhood Hospital, Mon Health.com), Pet Works, and Tractor Supply. Pet Works (Healthy products for your pets) is beside Ace Hardware, and Mon Health and Tractor Supply are in the back of the “Mall.” Welcome to White Hall.
It may be dusty and busy, but it is worth the trip around the “Mall” to see everything that is happening.
Veterans Day
Yesterday was Veterans Day, and it was fantastic to see all the parades and different things happening to celebrate that special day. Thank you to my those in my family who are veterans’ and who served overseas!
White Hall Elementary
Nov. 12: STEAM bus visits White Hall Elementary
Nov. 12: Last day to purchase a Marion County Toy Shop stocking for $1
Nov. 12: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Nov. 13: FSU Basketball Game; White Hall Students are guests(Students are Free)
Nov. 19: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Nov. 22-24: Weather Days (No School)
Nov. 25-26: Thanksgiving Break, No School
Nov. 30: Terrific Kids for November announced
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
The White Hall Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. More information will be forthcoming.
Fire Chief Fred McDonald reported 9 calls in the month of October including 7 vehicle accidents and 2 calls to service in the Town of White Hall.
Police Chief Geno Guerrieri reported 179 calls for service in October with 59 cases and 84 citations. The Chief reported an officer was injured in the line of duty and will be out of service while recovering from his injuries.
Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported on the Resolution, and Waste Management Proposal Ordinance. Attorney service fees for August and September were $4,860.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported a complaint in reference to several properties on Doe Run Road, two with salvage items and one with trash. She will review the nuisance ordinance.
Engineer Brad Pigott reported the paving project is almost complete, request for remaining funds for three roads, with final decision to be made in January.
Unfinished Business: The Mountain State Waste Non-Exclusive Franchise Agreement was passed.
After discussing and considering the bid for $117,398.40 for new camera and key card equipment and 10 year license it was passed.
New Business: The FOIA Policy & Resolution 21-008 was passed.
Representatives from Fairmont State presented a request for a donation to help with their gifts for underprivileged children in Marion County. A donation of $1,000 for Christmas with a Falcon was approved.
The purchase of promotional products with the Town of White Hall’s new logo was approved, not to exceed $2300.
Mon Marion Health for Community Wellness Events will be partnering with White Hall for Community Wellness Events.
Pine Lane options were discussed and tabled for now, but Town Coordinator will contact WVDOH for more information.
The Town Coordinator reported the Christmas lights will be installed after Thanksgiving and Public Works is testing and installing outside lights at the Public Safety Building.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
