The Town of White Hall would like to start a quarterly newsletter to inform residents and businesses on upcoming events and developments in the area.
The newsletter can be e-mailed or mailed. Anyone who wishes to sign-up for the newsletter can call 304-367-1687 or by emailing eventswhitehall@gmail.com. You will also soon be able to sign up for the newsletter on their website at townofwhitehallwv.org.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad raised awareness and a little bit of money for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. MCRS participated with HOPE to spread awareness for the Denim Day Campaign.
Denim Day was April 26, 2023. Denim Day began in 1999, as part of an international protest of an Italian Supreme Court decision to overturn a rape conviction because of the jeans the victim was wearing saying she was suggestive.
White Hall Elementary
The school will be attending the Fairmont State University play “Beauty and the Beast” on May 22.
April 28: April Terrific Kids announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
May 1-5: Staff Appreciation Week
May 2-5: Third grade administers WVGSA
May 8-12: Fourth grade administers WVGSA
May 15-19: Make up testing for WVGSA
Things to do this weekend
Marion County Rescue Squad- First Aid & CPR classes April 29. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider 1-4 p.m. cost $50 both will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
Fairmont Tractor Supply, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., small animal and poultry swap. Come set up and sale or come support your local farmers!
Be sure that your animals have food, water, and shelter that they need for the time there. No sale of cats or dogs
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Upcoming events
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
White Hall Ship and More, Paint and Sip, May 6 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 13 Opal Dr, White Hall. Participants will paint a porch leaner. Cost is $50 due by April 29. Snacks provided. Bring your own drink of choice.
Middletown Homes Open House, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 53 Middletown Rd. Open House will feature 3 new homes and giveaways.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13, from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month starting May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
The Town of White Hall will host a Health Fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
