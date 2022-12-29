Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a good Christmas even with the weather we had. When you are talking with folks, that is one of the first topics, the weather. It has been very cold and windy, and I hope that there has not been much damage for anyone from either. This is the type of weather that we need to really look after each other. Some church services were cancelled due to the cold temperatures. It is said that it will be warmer for the New Year’s events this weekend.
We all need to say Thank You to the many workers who tried to keep roads clear as best as they could. There are also those workers that are or have been out fixing water lines that have broken due to the cold. I did not hear of electric outages near here but I did see power company trucks on the road, so I know that they had to be out fixing an electrical problem. There are also the first responders who were on call if they were not out. Thank you to all that take care of us and we don’t think of them unless we need to call for help. They give up being with family when they are called.
This weekend we say goodbye, to the old year and hello to a New Year. If you are planning to party with friends and relatives please do so wisely. If you will need someone to drive for you, please do so. It is the responsible person that knows when to say, “I can’t drive.”
Remember to look after those who may live near you and may need some help. By the end of the week this cold weather is to change to much warmer temperatures and that will help many. There have been many frozen water lines and this often calls for extra help for those who are unable to do work for themselves. Remember to think of these folks and at least ask if they might need help. Even a phone call will let them know that they are not forgotten.
We will now be starting the time of year that there is very little going on in the area. If any organization or church has an event please contact me to place it in the paper to let others know.
We are wishing everyone a Happy New Year and that 2023 will be a safe, healthy and happy year.
New Year’s Eve
Thank you, Ben Kolb for planning and others that will be helping him with the 4th Annual New Year’s Eve celebration. This will include the “Great Pepperoni Drop” at midnight. This event ends one year and starts the next. This celebration will be held in downtown Mannington on Water Street and Winter Garden Park. The evening will have High Energy Music Show and DJ Extraordinaire, JD Carter. Food by Rollie Pollie, This and That and the Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Adult refreshments will be served by Screech Owl Brewing, Valley Distributing Plan so plan to attend, this is an event near home and you do not have to drive to another town and be in a lot of traffic. By attending you are also supporting a community resident who is trying to bring entertainment to our town.
Thank You
We need to say thank you to all of the folks that had to be out in the cold and windy weather that we have had over the last week. Thank you to the folks who were out trying to keep the electric power on, those who had to be out fixing water lines that had broken, those who tried to keep the roads treated so they would be a little safer. There were those that had to help in some way if a tree came down on a roadway or over power lines. Do gas meters still freeze in cold weather that run to many homes? That was a big problem at one time. Someone would have to work to get the gas back on for that homeowner. Maybe I just told how old I am. Our first responders may not have been out so much, but they were at least on call. Employees came out to keep the stores open for those who wanted or needed to purchase items. Just a big Thank You to anyone who was working helping to keep everything running so that folks could stay warm, dry and safe. Thank you to all, hopefully you will be able to enjoy the New Year holiday.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help. We still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.