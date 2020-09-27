If you are keeping up with all national news regarding COVID-19, you are hearing that health care researchers are predicting a second wave or simply a continuation of this pandemic. Whatever you believe, the fact is that this virus continues to be an extraordinarily strong force as we head into the winter months.
Governor Justice continues his daily briefings, sharing the metrics along with county by county infection rates, however, these briefings can be confusing since he changes how the numbers are tabulated frequently. The most important thing for us as businesses and citizens is to follow the guidelines set by the Marion County Health Department. They have their pulse on everything that is happening. Make no mistake, this is a health threat that continues to spread and as we head into flu season, we are bound to see our numbers increase. The good news is that there seems to be a focus on expanding testing opportunities and a bigger push for educating residents in the months to come.
Our schools are open and athletic events are being held, however, we cannot let our guard down for one moment and we must support the decisions made by our Marion County Board of Education members and administration. They are doing an incredible job dealing with day to day challenges. It is evident that their best interest is for the students and faculty and we must support them instead of bashing their decisions.
Government can only do its part to foster a safe environment; and at some point, as we move into the second phase of this global health crisis, businesses and individuals must take greater responsibility. As business owners and residents, we must protect our employees and families so we can flatten the curve, keep businesses open, and protect our loved ones.
And we must lead by example knowing that knowledge is power. We know much more about this pandemic than we did six months ago. We know that poor ventilation and close contact spread the virus more rapidly than any other means. We know that younger people are NOT immune and rural areas are starting to see additional cases. We know doctors and researchers are working day and night trying to create a safe vaccine. However, we also know that education and following all protocols can turn the tide and create a safer environment in Marion County.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce challenges you to take greater responsibility. And here are ways you can accomplish that:
• Masks matter. It is a proven fact that wearing masks have prevented half-a-million cases just in the last few months. It does not have to be a political statement, just a demonstration in healthy living.
• Educate your employees. The Marion County Chamber has a special Facebook page; Marion County Strong, that is dedicated solely to educating all of us on this virus and sharing timely updates as they occur.
• Do not let your guard down. It’s human nature to get complacent, but it can also be deadly. Stay proactive in everything surrounding this virus and don’t spread information that has not been confirmed.
On the other side of this pandemic, our business community and residents will be better prepared and knowledgeable in case it ever happens again. No matter what type of business you own or work for, you are now IN the business of health and safety.
Stay safe Marion County, wear your masks, and let’s get through this together.
