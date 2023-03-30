The Easter season is upon us! As Holy Week begins many churches offer services that very uplifting and inspirational. Check out the local listings for services in the area and take the family to participate in one of the Holy Week events. If you are Methodist like me almost every Methodist church in the world will offer a sunrise service followed by a church breakfast. If you haven’t had a Methodist Women’s Breakfast casserole you haven’t lived. Make it a new tradition for your family. God Bless you during this upcoming season.
Condolences
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Elliott family on the loss of Nelson Elliott, North Marion High teacher. We are saddened by the sudden loss especially for the family but also for all the students and faculty that were blessed by his presence. Prayers for comfort and strength for the family.
Thank You, whoever you are
A local couple cleaned up the entrance to town and then kept going. All in all, they removed 10 garbage bags full of trash from our roadways. Thank so much. We all can contribute, even if it is just outside of our own door, on our street, around the block, the neighbor’s, etc. Send the kids out with a bag the next time they run to the playground or take a bag when you are taking a walk. Our little town can shine brighter, and I know that the trash is thrown by those traveling through not by our folks, but it becomes our problem once it’s on the ground. And don’t get me started on US 250 on either side of Crematory. Yikes.
Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday April 8 at 10 a.m. Bring the kids Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the Easter eggs hunt. They will use the lots at the school and at the Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Barrackville Easter Services
Prayer stations about the “Way to the Cross” will be offered at Barrackville United Methodist Church. Move through rooms of the church and over a dozen stations to recount the last day in the life of Jesus. The stations are self-paced. Sunday, April 1 from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Follow the signs to enter at the side door by the parking lot exit to begin your journey. Everyone is welcome to make this journey. The prayer stations are appropriate for all ages. There are three steps between a few of the stations, but accommodations will be made for those needing to avoid steps.
Good Friday Services will be at Barrackville United Methodist Church on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
Sunrise Service and a breakfast following will be held at Monumental United Methodist Church at 7:30 a.m.
Easter Celebration Worship Services will be held at Monumental United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. and Barrackville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. In the immediate Barrackville area, you can listen to the 11 a.m. service on 95.1 FM.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Please join Barrackville PTO April 8 before the Easter Egg Hunt at 8:30-9:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Bunny at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance for pictures and there also will be some Easter Basket Raffles. $2 a person for bagels, muffins, donuts, juice, coffee, water. Easter Bunny photo op and raffles! All proceeds will go toward the end of the year activities.
Local performers
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is inviting local musical groups or talented performers to contact the committee if they are interested in performing during the festival June 17. Contact Diana at 724-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Bridge Festival Meeting and Lions Club
Please note the times and date have been changed for our meetings. On Wednesday, April 5 we will meet at the Lions Community Building at 6 p.m. to conduct a short Lions Club meeting and then begin a meeting of the Covered Bridge and Preservation committee. Anyone interested in helping during any of the events are welcome.
Barrackville Church of Christ
“Bee” our guest for our annual Ladies’ Day, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This year our theme is “Out of the Strong Came Something Sweet Our” and guest speaker is Deirdra Miller from Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, Va. We hope to see you there! Please RSVP: barrackvillechurch.com/ladies.
Fairview neighbor news
The Fairview Municipal election is June 13. Deadline for write-in candidates to file April 25, at 3 p.m. If any candidates are interested in running, they will need to file an application and they can call Heather Tuttle at the Fairview Townhall @304-449-1642.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
