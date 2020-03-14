Good morning Mannington.
Hope everyone has had a good week. We’re seeing more signs that the season is changing. Spring events are being planned, so mark your calendar for dates that you don’t want to miss. There will be more to come also. Sorry to hear of the sports cancellations for those participating and those who love sports. Hope everyone stays well this week. Be careful and stay safe.
Lenten Luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association and the community will again sponsor the annual Lenten Luncheons at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be served at Noon every Thursday of Lent through April 2. The theme this year is “Pass It On” with music and devotional given each week by a Mannington Minister or their representative. All are welcome to attend. The host church on Thursday, March 19 will be the Mannington Women’s Club. Plan to attend.
Lenten Fish Dinners
The Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington is planning their famous Friday, Fish dinners. They will be serving dinners Friday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, sides which vary each week, desserts and beverage. The cost is $9 for adults and children under 12 years of age will be $6. The sides offered could be some of these; mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Cole slaw, baked beans. The sides will change each week, so the dinner is not really the same. You just know that it will be good food and a good time to see folks and visit. Plan to support this event.
Women’s Club
The March meeting of the Mannington Women’s Club will be held on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church on High Street in Mannington. Please note that the group is returning to the regular meeting time. The evening’s hostesses will be Julia Watson and Alice Moore. Devotions will be given by Colleen Morris. The March meeting is always special because past presidents who are able to attend are honored and the club’s birthday is celebrated.
The program will be provided by Todd Mullenax. His topic will be “Community Involvement With the FBI.” Plans will also be finalized for the April 4 fundraiser “Breakfast With the Bunny.” This is always a fun filled family event with delicious food and time with the Bunny. The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the North Marion Senior Center in Mannington. The breakfast takes place before the Mannington Easter Egg Hunt.
The HUSH backpack weekend nutrition item is single servings of pudding, fruit cup or jello.
We hope to see many friendly faces at the March meeting. Follow us on Facebook @ “Mannington Women’s Club.”
“Breakfast With The Bunny”
The Mannington Women’s Club is again sponsoring “Breakfast with the Bunny.” This event will be held at the North Marion Senior Center in Mannington on Saturday, April 4 from 9-11 a.m. They will serve pancakes and sausage and the cost will be $5 for adults and children over 12 year of age and $3 for children over 5 to 12 years. Children under 5 are free. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to take photos of their children with the Bunny. This is a club fund raiser to help with their many community projects. Plan to join them for a fun family event in Mannington. For information please call Bonnie at (304) 986-2976 or Jackie at (304) 986-2965.
MHS All Class Reunion
The Mannington High School Alumni Reunion Committee will host its first meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Blackshere Elementary School Library. All class secretaries and anyone who would like to help is invited to attend. The Reunion will be held on July 11 and 12, at the Mannington Hough Park. Please plan to attend. It is for All Mannington High School Alumni, not just graduates. If you would like to attend but did not have a form to return, please call Marjorie Talkington at (304) 986-1546.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society is making plans for coming activities for Spring. There will be a “Ramp Dinner” at the Round Barn on April 18. They will be serving soup beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and ramp plus dessert. If you like ramps, please plan to attend and enjoy the good food! Take out will be available and the time will be announced soon.
“Music at the Barn” will return in April, so mark your calendar for April 25, from 6-9 p.m. The music will be provided by “Shortline Junction.” They are a relatively new group and play Bluegrass, country and gospel. Plan to attend and enjoy the fun, food and fellowship!
It is a new year, so that means the membership dues are now being accepted for the West Augusta Historical Society. Please remember to renew your $10 per year dues and also anyone who would like to become a member would be welcome. The money from dues each year is a help to keep the museums running. This year, the Society is looking for new members who would like to take part in the many activities of the organization. Please think about being a part and help to keep the wonderful museums available to the public.
Some plans for the coming season will be to update the Museums are to finish the Caboose at the Wilson School and to make the Museums more handicap accessible. The ladies bathroom at the school has been updates and the hope is to do the same at the Round Barn.
QUILT FOR SALE: A Redwork-Feedsack Quilt is for Sale. It is 92” X 76,” large, full size. It is hand quilted by the West Augusta Historical Society Quilters. The price is $475. For more information please call (304) 986-1252.
Silver Sneakers Class
Would you be interested in attending a “Silver Sneakers” class for exercise? There is some interest to have a group in Mannington and organizers are wanting to know if there is enough interest to see about getting an instructor and equipment. If you are interested, call (304) 986-1792 and leave you name and phone number. If there is interest the class would be held at the North Marion Senior Center on Wednesdays. The time will be decided after talking with those who are interested.
COME Event
The Celebration of Mission Event will be held at the Life United Methodist Church at 3000 Technology Dr., Fairmont on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. This year, the event will be held in conjunction with District Conference!
MonValley District has been assigned two mission projects for 2020. Upshur Parish House in Buckhannon and The House of the Carpenter in Wheeling. We will receive goods and monetary donations for these projects at District Conference. For more information on the Wish List items for each mission please reach out to a Pastor. These donations are used to feed the hungry, help with utility bills, provide child care and school supplies, sponsor work teams in the summer to repair homes, and various other projects.
Last year, our district raised $14,579.27 for COME and over 200 items were donated to missions! The goal for 2020 is $16,000 and at lease 250 items for missions! Please help us reach our goal!
For more information, you can reach the MonValley District Office at (304) 366-6811.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304) 986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information by Wednesday before the column is printed in the Saturday edition of the paper.
