Good morning Mannington!
Oh, what nice days we have had this week. Now it sounds like the roller coaster is going down again. Weather person says it will be cooler. Have you really looked at trees and bushes? Some have little leaves and if you look at the hills there are some trees showing a little green. Another sign of spring, change your clocks this weekend.
I heard someone say they might have to mow the lawn real soon. That will come soon enough without trying to get it done now. There are spring events being planned and you will want to mark your calendar now and add details later. It is also time to think about doing any cleaning, do you have items you do not want or use? It will soon be yard sale time. So many look forward to yard sales. I hope all have a good week, remember our North Marion Girls as they begin play in Charleston on Thursday. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
The Annual Lenten Luncheons, sponsored by the Mannington Ministerial Association, have begun. The theme for this year is “Above All.” The next Lenten Luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 9 at noon at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided. The lunch for March 9 will be provided by the First Christian Church and the devotional will be given by a member of First Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend. The luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during the Season of Lent.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will serve a Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 19. Pick up is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To reserve tickets please text 304-520-6107. The pick up location is Central Station at 101 Clayton St. The dinner for adults is $10 each and children under the age of 10 is $5 each.
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
The 22nd Annual Francis Marion Ham Bacon and Egg Show will be held on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center. This is the night that Marion County FFA members sell the product of a lot of hard work. They will auction to the highest bidder the Hams, Bacons and Eggs they have produced. They are learning to produce food for themselves and their families. Come out and support this fine group of young folks.
You may attend in person to make a bid and invest in furthering the students’ education and their supervised agriculture experience. If you cannot attend on March 10 and would like a Consent to Bid Sheet, contact Mr. Postlethwait at jpostlethwait@k12.wv.us or call 304-986-3590.
Also, congratulations to any student who may be able to show at the state level in Ripley.
Historical Society
The first meeting of the West Augusta Historical Society will be held March 13 at 7 pm. at the Wilson School Museum. The guest speaker will be Janet Cunningham and she will be sharing the History of the Mannington Middle School, formerly Mannington High. Anyone interested in the Historical Society or old members or prospective members, are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the meeting. For information, please call Carol Murphy, President at 304-986-7547 or 304-657-6348
Music at the Barn
The West Augusta Historical Society is excited to announce the lineup of performers for the 2023 season of Music at the Barn. This program gets under way on May 13 with Rick Tincher and Jessica Anderson, Classic Country bluegrass and Rock. May 20 will see Sapp’s Hollow Band and they will be doing a variety of music. We have seen them at the Barn before this. June 24 will be the Kennedy String Band doing Bluegrass. July 22 will be an open mic night and there will be information at the date nears. August 26 will be Gospel music. September 23 will be the Possum Hollow Band which have performed at the Barn before. The final Music at the Barn will be October 28 with Rick Tincher and Band. You may want to make your calendar so that you will know what Saturdays will have an event at the Round Barn. There will be more information at a later date.
The West Augusta Historical Society will be participating in the City Wide Yard Sale on May 6.
Wine night
A “Wine Night” will be held at the Senator’s Mansion in Mannington. The theme is “All That Glitters is Gold” and, ladies. this is your night to sparkle. Please dress to impress. This event will be held March 18 from 7-10 p.m. at 315 High St. in Mannington. Come spend an evening at the Mansion. Enjoy the wine tasting night and indulge yourself from our charcuterie Board. Tickets are $45 per person, must be 21 or over to purchase a ticket. Tickets may be purchased by calling 304-396-6411.
Pizza, sandwich and salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department at 409 Main Street in Fairview will hold a Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale on Saturday, March 11 from 3-6 p.m. Carry out is available or you may dine in. The building is handicap accessible. To place a pick up order please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. Thank you to all of the supporters of this event.
Burn law
The weather may have been nice, feeling like spring, but it is also very dry. We have heard that there have been many brush fires. So, remember the law for burning this time of year. You may only have an outdoor fire between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. The fire must be attended at all times. The ground around the fire must be cleared of any combustible material for 10 feet around the fire. Also check to see how the wind could cause the fire to spread. If you violate the burn law, the fire is $1,000. Please be careful and follow the law.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
