Good morning, Mannington!
The trees are beginning to show color on the area’s hills. The colors are never just the same each year.
Last weekend was not the best, with the rain, wind and the cool temperatures, but Octoberfest went on just the same. Some vendors did not brave the weather and that is to be understood. Thank you to all vendors who did come out and thank you to all of the folks who attended and supported the event. Everyone is greatly appreciated. If all vendors could have set up the street would have been very full. It seems that every so often we have a wet, cool day for the Octoberfest, but just think of how many have been a great day to be outside.
There are many who have decorated for fall. Flowers, corn stalks, scarecrows, pumpkins and soon the Halloween theme will appear. There is always a change of décor in Mannington as the seasons change. Maybe during the cold, winter months things looks dull and drab. There are also many events planned for the fall season and there just might be some that you will be interested in taking part.
I hope everyone has a good week. The weatherman says dry weather, but still cool. I still have some summer flowers out, but those I keep are now inside. It still maybe nice enough to get out for a little while in the afternoons. Check on those neighbors, even with just a phone call, it means so much to some who do not visit with others often. Take care of each other this week and stay safe.
Fall cleanup
The City of Mannington will hold Fall Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically accepted in regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents; show your water payment stub to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be city employees with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Citywide fall yard sale
Have you done some summer or fall cleaning? Do you have items you don’t use or just don’t want any longer? Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 15 for the citywide yard sale.
Trick or treat night
Mannington City Council has set the date and time for 2022 Trick or Treating. We always know about when it will happen but we just need to have it put on the calendar by City Council. This year it will be held on Monday, Oct. 31st from 6-7:30 p.m. As a resident, if you wish to give out treats, please have your porch light on or be on your porch or steps to meet the little goblins. If your light is not on, then Trick or Treaters know you are not participating. If you are driving around town, please be careful and watch out for those walking.
Later dates
A few dates that you might be interested in from now to the end of the year. Halloween Town returns on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Events for youngsters downtown, such as Trick or Treating at area businesses. Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to show locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
Bag yard sale
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold a “Bag Yard Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Wilson School Museum. The Historical Society is trying to get rid of all items in the basement of the Wilson School Museum. Bags will be provided.
WAHS meeting
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold a regular monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road. Rita Hall will speak about the History of Mannington during 1905. This should be a very enjoyable presentation and all are welcome to attend. This would be a good time to attend and maybe find out if you would enjoy volunteering at the museums. There are many ways that one could be of service to the Society and to the community. They are accepting memberships, which are only $10 per year. After the meeting, refreshments will be served.
Music at the “Barn”
Music at the “Barn” is now planned for Oct. 8 which will be their “Open Mic Night.” If anyone is interested in participating, please call 304-986-3039 to register or for more information. Then on Oct. 24, The Sapps Hollow Band will perform. This is a time to come to the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road and enjoy an evening of music with friends. There is also always good food available. There will be more information about the upcoming events very soon, mark your calendars and plan to attend. The event last weekend was a great success. There were several folks who attended and had a very good time and enjoyed the music.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for used tires that you cannot use. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County residents. A great way to dispose of old tires that are just around your property.
Pizza, sandwich, and Salad Sale
There will be a Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3-6 p.m. They are offering a new sandwich, a pork barbecue. You may dine in if you would like, meet friends and enjoy the food and fellowship. They also offer carry out. The building is handicap accessible. If you wish to place an order for pick-up, please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department.
Chicken and biscuit dinner
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will host a chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-6 p.m. for carry out only. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children under 10 years of age. The church is located on Route 250 North on Husky Highway.
Check on neighbors
While the may weather change, our neighbors may still need our help, so check on them with a visit or just a phone call. Whether it’s illness of loneliness, everyone needs someone to talk to. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
