The Town of White Hall will holding its 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8 from Noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, we will be showcasing one of the six scheduled performers each week. This week we are presenting Becky Sanders who will kick off our event by singing the National Anthem.
Becky is married to her high school sweetheart, John. They have one son, Mason, who is a junior at Morgantown High. She is a pathology transcriber/assistant at Mon Health Medical Center. She loves spending time with her family and enjoys doing CrossFit and going on runs with her 3-year-old beagle mix Duke. Becky has been singing for as long as she can remember, and she especially loves singing the National Anthem. She is proud to be one of the National Anthem singers for WVU Athletics. Her most recent accomplishments include performing the National Anthem for the National Diving Championships at Mylan Park Aquatic Center and for the Wreaths Across America Program at Masontown Cemetery in December. Becky is the 2022 Elkins Got Talent Show winner from the Mountain State Forest Festival as well as the winner of the inaugural Mon Health’s Got Talent Show.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Police Chief Geno Guerrieri.
Veterans banners
The Town of White Hall is requesting that anyone who is interested in hanging a banner to honor a veteran, please have your picture turned into the Public Safety Building by May 19. Or you can email pictures to lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org alone with the name, rank, and branch of service of your vet.
White Hall Elementary
May 22: Field trip to Fairmont State to see “Beauty and the Beast Jr”
May 25: Announce May Terrific Kids
May 25: Fourth grade graduation.
May 26: PBIS Celebration
May 26: End of iReady diagnostic (3rd diagnostic)
May 29: Holiday
May 31: Last day for students
Things to do this weekend
Middletown Commons hosts Cars and Coffee on Saturday from 8 a.m.-Noon, the first Cars & Coffee of the season. They will have T-shirts for sale at the registration table and giveaways from sponsors. Food and coffee will be available for purchase from our local Middletown Commons eateries. Plus, cars. Come check out this fun community event.
City of Pleasant Valley Community Wide Yard Sale, May 19-21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Communities included are Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Pleasant Valley.
Upcoming events
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month starting May 27, from 9 a.m. to Noon.
Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR classes May 27. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider is 1-4 p.m cost $50. At the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall WV. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
The Town of White Hall will host a Health Fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Community Music Event at the Middletown Commons, July 8 from Noon to 10 p.m. featuring a special performance by Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Marshall Lowery and The Davisson Brothers Band behind the Middletown Commons and includes a Corn-Hole Tournament, food, and activities for the kids.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.