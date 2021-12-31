Jeremiah 29:7 “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.”
On Dec. 21, I led Fairmont City Council in its opening ceremony of prayer, while completing 15 years of taping their 2nd and 4th Tuesday Meetings.
I believe each prayer is special, divine, and significant to the moment and event. The invocation should reflect and recall, challenge and comfort, and help one seek faith in the future. And so, on Dec. 21, 2021, I did City Council’s last prayer. I considered the complete year and events, as well as the appropriate lectionary scriptures of Dec. 26, 2021: Luke 2:41-52 and 1st Samuel 2:18–20, 26. This prayer attempted to combine all elements I believe are appropriate.
Gracious Lord, as we come to the end of the year, we are reminded of the yearly journey of Hannah to the temple and of the yearly feast of the Passover to remember and seek God’s guidance for the coming year.
In the same way we come to the end of the year, to our temple, this city hall to remember and to seek Thy guidance for 2022
We give Thee thanks,
-For this past year: for seeking the welfare of the city through removal of dilapidated buildings, rezoning and rearrangement of construction to make it easier to build and live here.
-For the near completion of the East Fairmont Fire Station, the bravery of first responders, recognition of our veterans, businesses of the month and assistance to the Disability Action Center.
-For support letters and action to keep the Manchin Health Center open, encouragement and involvement for two new city hospitals and care centers so the welfare of the city can be fulfilled.
-For cooperation with the County in Palatine Park Events and $22 Million Riverfront Project, MRDC, with the Chamber of Commerce in significant ribbon cuttings and with the community at Windmill Park and Main Street Fairmont for the welfare of the city.
-For health recoveries from surgeries, COVID infections, or serious illness of our council Members and staff.
-For preventing self-promoting candidacy or items not related to City Council Business.
-For censuring that was approved, apologies given, resignations accepted, and new members seated.
-For the work and effort of council members in the community: from Stocking Fish, to working Christmas Toy Shop, to Woodlawn Cemetery; and for the awards and recognition of Janet Keller and her faithful duties completed as City Clerk.
Finally, Lord, we pray for the unknown future and that all efforts will be made for the good of all through the American Rescue Plan, grants and Community Service.
As we enter this temple of service for next year, may we seek your will as we remember our past, provide for the now, and seek the welfare of the city.
In Thy Holy and Precious Name we pray.
Amen.
