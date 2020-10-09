Good Morning White Hall
Fall is here, and will be here until the 1st of November. The leaves are getting more colorful every day!
I always look forward to seeing the hills and mountains without the leaves too, because you can see so much more of the landscape!
Columbus Day is Monday, the U.S. Navy was established on Tuesday (in 1775), that’s unbelievable. Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, and Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1. Fantastic! What a month!
This week is also National 4-H Week! WVU Extension will be celebrating 4-H all month long. Wear your 4-H shirt during the week and be sure to check Facebook (WVU Marion County Extension) or Instagram (marioncountywv4h) and celebrate our 4-H!
Please continue to social distance, use face masks, and sanitizer, and be careful when out and about!
White Hall Elementary School
The school had virtual parent teacher conferences last week. If a parent still needs to speak with their child’s teacher, please send them a message through Dolo and schedule a time to speak with them on the phone.
PTO held their first virtual meeting and it was a great success. Fundraisers this year will include a Halloween Walk T thon, Colasessano’s Pizza and Pepperoni Roll sale, and then Penquin Patch.
Upcoming Events at White Hall Elementary
Oct. 16: Faculty Senate, 3 hour early release at 12:20
Oct. 26: Mobile Dentist visits our school
Oct. 27 and 30: Halloween snack and costumes PTA Virtual Halloween Walk A Thon
Nov. 2: End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6: 9 week celebration for positive behavior
Nov. 3: Election Day, no school
Nov. 6: Picture Retake and pictures for distant learners after hours
Nov 11: Holiday, Veteran’s Day
Thank you to the White Hall PTO for asking teachers to provide their Amazon Wish List and supporting us by providing an excellent dinner for the teachers on Parent Teacher Conference night.
Town of White Hall Council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports.
Communications, announcements, and Public Hearing, will be followed by the Volunteer Fire Departments reports.
The Committee reports will be; Annexation, Streets and Highways, and Code Enforcement Committees.
Next on the Agenda; Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works departments, followed by the Engineer and Town Coordinator reports.
Unfinished business will be followed by New Business to Consider; Executive Session: Community Development, updated employee handbook, Viking & Doe Run pipe repair quote, Trick or Treating in White Hall, White Hall flag & sign samples, Pine Lane & Ruby Drive as tow roads, and process & procedures for electrical contractors.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in The Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
