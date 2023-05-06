This past Thursday, May 4th was the National Day of Prayer, a day that our country unites and celebrates this wonderful event.
Granted, we should make it routine to pray to our God every day. However, this one day we set aside serves as an opportunity for us to come together as “One Nation Under God” through prayer.
As a Christian nation, we must pause and reflect on the power of prayer, especially during these uncertain times that we are experiencing.
Putting our differences aside, we can continue to come together in one mind and one accord on this special day to lift up our voices in unity to our Heavenly Father. For He hears us when we pray!
I Timothy 2:1-4 reads “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”
The word of God makes it clear that in the very last days before Christ’s return our world would be turned upside down and become perilous. This is a perfect description of the time in which we are now living right now. It is during times like these that we need to become people of prayer and put our differences aside and become prayer warriors.
II Chronicles 7:14 tells us “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Prayer changes things. Prayer is an act of patriotism in the largest sense of that word — far more precise, loving, and preserving. The single most important action contributing to whatever health and strength there is in our land is prayer.
President Biden is quoted saying, “The right to pray is enshrined in our Constitution and stamped firmly in the American tradition.”
“The belief that prayer can move mountains is, at its core, a belief in making the impossible possible,” Biden said. “There is nothing more American than believing in the endless possibilities of what we can do when we do it together.”
“It was deeply rooted in the fight to abolish slavery and the expansion of voting rights and voter access and it continues to compel us to uphold our founding creed that all of us are created equal, are made in the image of God, and deserve to be treated with dignity and equality throughout our lives.”
Prayer has influenced American life in multiple ways, such as by “bringing comfort to service members on the battlefield, grounding the spirits of astronauts in space, guiding the healing hands of medical professionals tending to our loved ones, and fortifying the faiths of millions of worshippers in every corner of our nation.”
I encourage us all that today and everyday we continue to pray for our nation, our leaders, for those in need, and for those who are lost. Together we can shine the light of God’s love, compassion, and kindness.
May the Lord bless you abundantly!
