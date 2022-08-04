National Night Out was Aug. 2 and police Chief Wilson and Office Suerez were visible in the community with their cruisers and K9 officer Rudiger.
We are fortunate to have a strong police presence here in Barrackville. The officers are and have been members of the community and they care for our welfare and safety, and in my opinion, go above and beyond to protect our community. I see our police force as ‘Community policing” which “is a shift from crime control and catching the bad guy,” to “a style of policing which emphasizes citizen interaction and participation in problem solving (Cassady, 2010).” Thank you town council for supporting our officers and thank you to our officers for protecting us!
Congratulations, Bob Pirner
WDTV and Antero Resources presented Barrackville resident Bob Pirner with a Jefferson Award for his years of work helping improve the lives of people living with disabilities. If you see Bob, tell him congratulations.
Sewer Board members needed
Barrackville Town Council is seeking one or two members of the community to serve on its Sewer Board. Anyone interested in assisting in any way may contact town hall for more information on how to apply. The sanitary board shall have control over and supervision of construction, acquisition, improvement, equipment, custody, operation and maintenance of any sewage collection system and sewage treatment plant or plants, intercepting sewers, outfall sewers, force mains, pump stations and ejector stations.
K9 Paint Party Fundraiser
There will be a paint party fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. The party will raise funds for a K9 officer for the Barrackville Police Department. The painting will be on a 11x14 canvas in acrylics, it will be the American Flag Sky with trees silhouetted in the foreground. This is an easy painting, and all are encouraged to join, registration will be limited to 25 and will be $25 per person. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com to reserve a seat or call Diana at 304-376-1759. Please support this great cause!
Fairview Town Park Celebration
Sapp’s Hollow Band will be at the Fairview Town Park Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7-10 p.m. Free admission but please bring your own chairs. Heavenly Hoagies Food truck will be there and Johnny’s Ice Cream, also. Other vendors are expected.
Barrackville Town Council
The Aug. 2 town council meeting covered a full agenda, some of the items were deferred to next month’s meeting. Actions taken after the Executive Session July 19 meeting: Motion to redirect the majority of the B&O tax from the fire department to the town. The Fire Department will receive $1,000 a year from the town’s B&O tax. Community members attending brought forward issues about an abandoned or neglected home on 710 Rice St. in which litter and feral cats continue to be an issue.
A resident requested council to place a berm on Conaway Street to direct rain runoff away from her yard, sidewalk and driveway, which has been an ongoing problem. Council will have an engineer look at the problem. A resident requested an overgrown bush on High Street be trimmed. Two residents attended to follow up about water runoff damage to property. Thrasher looked at the issue but hadn’t made recommendations yet.
Mr. Lucent brought issue on Franklin and High Street from the repairs Monumental Water has made, suggestion to call Monumental Water to document problems and town council will call them also. Poor service from Spectrum TV was brought to town’s attention. Town council has no control on who offers private services to residents and has no franchise or agreement with Spectrum. Residents with poor service are advised to contact the Public Service Commission and file a complaint, it will take more than one person with issues for them to address the situation.
Fire Company Report: responded to 26 calls in July and received lights for tack truck. Fire Company requests to revisit purchase of new pumper truck. Council made a motion for the company to get revised bids and other documentation to present to council at the next meeting. Maintenance: Thrasher used a camera on the lines and found a hole near the covered bridge. A house on Buffalo Road built a fence around their property which went directly over a manhole, homeowner will contact company responsible to see about correcting issue somehow. Crew is caught up for the moment on grass cutting.
Winter prep work will start in October, no cinders will need purchased this year, got one estimate on a plow. Motion council voted to approve purchase of $530 laptop, motion carried. Planning Commission: The commission is short 2 members. Riverfront LLC has purchased a 52-acre parcel at the end of Mohawk and Cook. Bob Pirner will reach out to see what they have planned. The discussion continued about the importance of adopting the International Property Maintenance Code as soon as possible. Discussion and explanation on hiring a trained code enforcement officer, an officer from Fairmont may be interested in the position. Motion by council to reappoint Alex Nevel, Josh Southern and Andy Tennant to the commission. Motion passed.
Police Report: Officers participated in National Night Out at two locations in the community with some interest shown by residents. Suggestion to partner with fire company next year to enlarge the event. K9 review by the council requested information on the K9 service to the town and how the town benefits. The K9 officer only costs the town $175 per month. New business: Letters were sent to businesses requesting payments for the B&O taxes due to the town. Only two of the 32 registered businesses in town have sent payments in recent year. The council made a motion to accept the first reading of the International Property Maintenance Code for Barrackville. Ordinance 91 was read and motion passed for acceptance. These are meeting notes, not official minutes of the meeting.
Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser
Please note on your calendar a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for neighbor Ernest Chase, formerly of Monumental. This dinner will help raise funds for his Glioblastoma treatment and care. Aug. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at the Barrackville Community Building. The cost for adults is $10; Ages 5-12: $5; and children under 5 are free, there will raffle baskets to donate towards, as well. Ernie was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his retirement and move south. Please attend or donate toward this cause for a neighbor in need. You may make direct Paypal donations to rhondachase61@gmail.com or Venmo to amandatoothman86
Town Hall contact info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 pm.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
