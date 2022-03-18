Friday is here Farmers!
It was this time last year that I fell down the steps and hurt my foot. I’m sure you all remember that catastrophe. I ended up needing several X-rays and an MRI before it was all said and diagnosed. If you’ve ever had an MRI, you know you can’t have any metal on your person. When it came time, I realized that my wedding band was properly stuck. After several home remedies, I finally removed it for testing and then slid it back on after. Understandably, the fashion of wearing a wedding band seems to be less of a tradition these days by way of alternatives like tattoos, safety options like silicone bands, or just opting not to wear them.
We all evolve with the times as well as the trends. Personally, I like my band even though my sparkly engagement ring means more to me. Hence, up until a few days ago it was wedged back on my finger. I’ve found myself once again requiring some medical procedures that require me to go sans jewelry. After trying to remember what tricks worked last time, I wrapped a ribbon and tugged until I thought I’d taken the finger out of joint but it finally worked free. You can’t blame it for holding on tightly for the last 15 years. If you ever find yourself stuck, try looking up the ribbon trick. It’s worked twice for me!
Around town
They’ve patched the Katy side of Route 250 but boy they haven’t touched going towards North Marion. I heard that there were several people with blown tires on the interstate Wednesday evening and I sure hope we don’t have that happen to any of our school buses or student drivers. Yikes! Evenso, I really enjoy the lack of hustle and bustle on the old 250.
St. Peter’s CCD students, families, and teachers will serve donuts and coffee this Sunday after the 11 a.m. mass. Come as you are, all are welcome! Steak and Cheese Sandwich topped or sided with fries and slaw sounds good for just $10 today at the Baker’s Nook. The St. Patrick’s Day spread they had yesterday was delicious. I’m not normally a fan of chocolate cake but with buttercream and Lucky Charm cereal, it was magically delicious. If you happen to pop in to the bakery, please offer your condolences to Marsha as her father was laid to rest this week. Her heart has been mighty heavy. Don’t forget we’re cleaning up Plum Run tomorrow. If you want to participate, meet up at the Baptist Church near the fairgrounds at 9 a.m. The rain date will be the following Saturday, March 26.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jamie Miller, Evangeline Long, Amanda Hibbs, Fred Priester, Beverly Longwell, Bella Haymond, Amanda Jane Priester, Emmalynne Daft, Harley Capet, Elizabeth Wycoff, Crystal Wycoff, Valerie Sanders, Cheyenne Shipley, Pam Gray, Sommer Deaton, Marsha Kisner, Gavin Floyd, Ruth Ice, Wendy Fluharty and Lexie Fisher.
Yesteryear
In March 1922, Miss Eva Blair was present in the Bingamon School where she organized a number of young girls into a 4-H Club. “While there is only a small membership at this time, the girls are very enthusiastic, and are planning to interest others in the club work in a short time.” Also just organized was a Boy Scout patrol which met every Friday night. The Everson Baptist Church was excited to receive several new members into the church at their Sunday evening services. So when you drive down Manley Chapel, think of how many years that church has been standing.
The First National Bank of Mannington advertised that you could open up a savings account for your child for only $1. Farmington was abuzz over Clyde Bainbridge buying property in the North View section from the heirs of the Fluharty estate. Local boys took a trip to Buckhannon for the state tournament with Coach John Sawyer. They were Captain Hall Gallien, John Capet, Erie Kerr, Percie Conaway, Eugene Quennon, Wilbur Hatzel, Delbert Kerns and Lawrence Haggerty. Ignatz Danovich, Austrian, and Joe Parrish, Italian, went to Fairmont on March 16, 1922 where they took the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution of the United States, having passed their final examinations. The oath was administered by Judge W.S. Meredith.
News from the north
The North Marion High Robotics Team has officially been selected to compete at the World Robotics Championships in Dallas. Only eight teams in the entire state qualified to compete! That’s some high honors, Huskies. Equally notable, North Marion teacher Celi Oliveto has earned the distinction of being a National Board Certified Teacher. Only 3% of teachers in our country have this honor, and one of only 35 initial and 66 renewal WV NBCTs this year. Congratulations to her.
The Theater Troop had a successful and sold out Bingo fundraiser last weekend. They’ve surpassed their initial goal of money raised with the support of a lot of local businesses and supporters. Finally, what great efforts by our ladies and gentlemen on the basketball teams. They deserve it after a hard fought season that ended with both teams making their way down to Charleston. Also, to the students section for rallying and making their way down to the state tournaments to cheer on their Huskies in the Rachel Rowdy way. Good job! In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day the MCTC culinary program will make shamrock shakes today for $3.
Ins and outs
Fairview’s Pumpkin Center Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway next Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon. Clothing for all ages will be available. The Fairview Food Pantry served 117 families in the month of February. They will be open March 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please be patient when entering the parking area. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304 449-1863. St. Patrick’s will host a church dinner on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Parish Hall with entertainment by the Sapp Hollow Band. Bring your favorite covered dish to share. This week’s devotions and soup are provided by the Nazarene Church and will be held at noon on Thursday at St. Patrick’s. Monongah’s Christmas Lights Committee plans an Easter Dance on April 2 from 6-9 p.m. in the Monongah Town Hall. The cost is $10 per family or $5 singles. Along with the DJ there will be food, games, dancing, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Final thoughts
Do you ever need a little extra motivation in your life? Maybe a little day-to-day pep talk. Well if you call 707-998-8410 you will get it. A school in Healdsburg, California (just up from San Francisco) has a couple of kindergarten teachers that came up with the best way to have their students reach people who might need a little extra gumption to get through their day. The “Peptock Hotline” is the concept of teachers Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss who teach at West Side Elementary. The school serves 179 students with 24 full and part-time staff in grades K-6. It is the only school within the West Side Union School District, which unified about 50 years ago when five one-room schoolhouses merged in 1972. Presently, the school maintains nine classrooms, offering one classroom per grade, and a Resource Specialist classroom. Sounds a lot like our Farmington Elementary School! I called yesterday to see what the options were and the message says, “Please listen to the following options for encouraging messages. If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press one. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press two, If you need a pep talk from kindergarteners, press three. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press four.” Of all the advice given, I think the kid who said to get out your wallet and go buy yourself ice cream and shoes to feel better was my favorite little life coach. Try it out today and if hearing the giggle of those little kids doesn’t make you smile, I don’t know what will! Reach me this week at scummons@timeswv.com or 304-367-2527, or in-person from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stay safe, say a blessing for peace, and have a good week!
