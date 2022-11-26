Some time ago, a fellow leader in education gave me a book with the simple title, “Gratitude.” It is a collection of photographs and poems as well as summaries of research studies of the power of identifying and counting our blessings. It also includes words of inspiration and motivation to prompt the reader to lean into gratitude and away from defeatist mindsets and self-deprecating behavior.
“So often we rush through our days, trying to mark off items on our to-do list. Then we look back and wonder how the day, the season, or the year went so quickly,” writes Algernon Charles Swinburne, “…to give thanks is good.”
With the Thanksgiving break seemingly so quickly upon us, many have uttered, “I can’t believe it’s November already” in Marion County Schools. It seems like the 2022-23 school year just began. During these next few months, from November through February, the days of sunshine get shorter and the wind and chill bites harder.
In human nature, we tend to “hibernate” in spirit and praise. As we gathered at our tables for the holiday this past week, it prompted me to think of the gratitude list that we could create for Marion County Schools in just this past month. I could assemble a list of nearly 20 moments of gratitude in our school system, through the efforts and faces of our students and staff and principals — just this month.
And, like the English teacher in me, who strongly believes in the power of children’s books to solidify a message regardless of the age of the reader and listener, I call upon the nationally recognized West Virginia author Cynthia Rylant’s book, “In November,” as an appropriate reminder of these moments of gratitude among the beauty of this time of year – if we only pause to recognize it. Readers can share it with their child at https://youtu.be/aDA0XCY7yWs.
Rylant, who was raised in the southern coal fields of W.Va., attributes her experiences growing up as the source of her writing and national book awards. Like so many of our students in Marion County, she was the child of a single mom and raised by her grandparents. She has dedicated her career to writing about the richness of her Appalachian experiences that she describes as “happy,” and “protected” and a cultivation for her appreciation of nature. She pairs her words with illustrations that highlight the beautiful nature and experiences in W.Va. and includes such nationally-appreciated images, including those of her swimming in the W.Va. ponds and co-existing with snakes, because they were “so used” to her and she felt likewise.
During W.Va. Family Read Week, Nov. 13-20, Marion County Schools joined a statewide library initiative to bolster student achievement in reading and encourage parents and caregivers to read with their children to promote bonding, develop stronger vocabulary, provide enjoyment, and offer a safe way of processing strong emotions. During this week, parents, county office administrators, community volunteers, and others gave time in classrooms to read to our students. Rylant writes, “In November, the earth is growing quiet. It is making its bed, a winter bed for flowers and small creatures. The bed is white and silent, and much life can hide beneath its blankets.” In these minutes of reading to students, we are breathing life and opportunity for the future growth and support of them.
Strong like the base of the trees in Rylant’s “In November,” our high school and middle school students attended Marion County’s second annual student summits this month. “In November, the trees are standing all sticks and bones. Without their leaves, how lovely they are spreading their arms like dancers,” writes the author, almost as if she was sitting in the room with the two representatives from each grade level who met with board members and the superintendent to voice concerns, strengths, and weaknesses about their schools from a student perspective. These student leaders and the opportunity for a seat at the table of decision-making will return in January to reflect and interact and “spread their arms” as the strong foundation of our system.
This time of year we are particularly reminded of the numerous agencies and efforts that come together to support our students and families in monumental ways. From the county-wide efforts of the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop that promotes students-helping-students and raises approximately $15,000 dollars to ensure “every child deserves a Christmas,” to the donation of nearly 100 winter coats by the Marion County Knights of Columbus, we are grateful for the support “for the cold times lie ahead. Hard times.” There were student-run lemonade stands that popped up in Monongah, and the student body of North Marion walked in a $5,000 check on the same day that they advanced in a state football playoff game like the well-rounded champions they are during this month. In this fashion, Rylant reminds us of the value of this coming together of so many this month:
“All berries will be treasures.
In November, animals sleep more. The air is chilly and they shiver.
Cats pile up in the corners of barns.
Mice pile up under logs. Bees pile up in deep, earthy holes.
And dogs lie before the fire.”
And, think of the students and parent organization of Blackshere Elementary, assisted by the Marion County Rescue Squad, who provided Thanksgiving dinner baskets for six families of their school. There are examples of this giving spirit throughout the county, neighbors helping neighbors to be resilient in celebration of Rylant’s words: “In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. It tastes like cinnamon and can fill up a house in the morning, can pull everyone from bed in a fog. Food is better in November than any other time of the year.”
Two rivalries coming together and working as one unit is always special. As Rylant writes, “In November, people are good to each other.” We could see it in Marion County as the East Fairmont and West Fairmont bands came together at the conclusion of the state’s oldest football rivalry, the 102nd East-West Game, this month and in honoring our veterans in a very special way. Also, Marion County Technical Center DECA students invited students across the county line from Lincoln High for the “One Night Without a Home” to raise awareness and support for the homeless across the county. It was a collaboration that the Union Mission attended and shelters were designed and built by MCTC students, not only so students could spend one night and experience homelessness, but so they could support those who are in need. “They travel…on a special November day… just…to give thanks for their many blessings” whether it be to thank the veterans or support a worthy cause like homelessness in their communities and across the nation “And then they travel back home.”
On this crisp morning in the final days of November, we push forward in Marion County Schools, not in hibernation of our focus but in gratitude for November. Rylant writes, “In November, at winter’s gate, the stars are brittle. The sun is a sometime friend. And the world has tucked her children in, with a kiss on their heads, till spring.”
There are many moments that occurred during November to “feed” our students and goals, so many of them collaborations like those with MVA, Fairmont State University School of Nursing students, our School Resource Officers and Prevention Resource Officers, and the offices of Judge Wilson and Judge Riffle to proactively educate our students of the dangers of vaping. The collaboration with Homeland Security Director Chris McIntire, Sheriff Riffle, and Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White to continue to build upon our safety and security measures and offer Stop the Bleed training and supplies to all of our school administrators.
And there are our preparations and stockpiles of knowledge and support for students to carry them into the Spring and beyond so they are better prepared. The Title I Family Nights, where students learn math foundations and skills to help them practice and transfer this knowledge forward in fun ways with the families at home, are a good example.
Teachers across the county inviting guests in to support instruction with hands-on events involving chicken eggs and water sources. Teams of students using math and science and communication skills to enter pumpkin drop contests or building hydraulic claws here in the county and at the state level. The MCTC Center being selected as 1 of 9 unique teams across the state that pairs culinary students with engineering students through the MCTC aerospace class to participate in Operation Christmas Crumble at James Rumsey Technical Institute. The recent WV Pioneer Day that showcases music, art, authors, dance, folk tales, animals, and the history of “almost heaven” is another example.
There is a reason that Marion County Schools joined only 10 other counties for a discussion and reflection with State Superintendent Roach this month, chosen as a county that witnessed success in student achievement and was high performing in both English Language Arts and math on the West Virginia General Summative Assessment last year.
It’s found in our November and all the work our teachers, staff, and principals do throughout the year, always gathering, planning, and preparing – never hibernating and always grateful.
