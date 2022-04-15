Good Morning White Hall!
Today is Good Friday, Easter is Sunday and spring is here. What more can we ask for?
It’s been a beautiful week, and my great-grandson Matt is going to mow my lawn for Easter. Thank you Matt!
My family is coming to my house for Easter dinner. The great-grandchildren will definitely want to play out in the yard, and the grandchildren will be busy visiting.
The Middletown Commons is busy with blacktopping areas and hopefully soon the exit will be finished.
Aldi is opening on April 28 on the right side facing the “Mall.”
Spa Oasis
Spa Oasis is opening Tuesday, April 19. It is located in the drive-thru at the Middletown Commons next to White’s Jewelry. The grand opening will be June 6.
White Hall Elementary
Good luck to Will Fullen at the State Math Field Day!
Apr. 15-19: Spring Break! No school in session
Apr.20-22: these will become school in session days if we use more snow days
Apr. 22: Purple Up Day to recognize Military Families. Everyone wear Purple!
Apr. 30: Marion County Family Literacy Fair at the Fairmont Field House (old Armory) 10-2 p.m.
May 3-5: WVGSA testing at White Hall for 3rd and 4th graders
May 9: Field trip for school to Fairmont State play Shrek Jr.
May 16: National Be Brave Day
May 16-May 27: iReady Diagnostic Testing Window
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: Fourth grade step up day to WFMS
May 25: Our fourth grade “graduation” celebration in the pavilion
June 2: PBIS Celebration
Kentucky Derby and Night at the Races
The fundraiser will benefit the Dr. William E. Phillips Leadership Marion Scholarship Fund. It will be held at the Brickside on the Green at Fairmont Field Club Saturday, May 7. Post time will begin at 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found on the internet.
White Hall Town Council
Council met in council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Communications & Announcements: Streets & Highways workshop meeting will be Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m., Laying of the Levy meeting will be April 19 at 6 p.m.
Police Department: Police Chief Guerierri reported 57 cases- 1052 calls for service and 96 citations-new officer started Monday.
Unfinished Business: Fence quote will be on the agenda for next meeting.
New Business: The proposed updates to the agenda for next meeting as written.
Final Remarks: Council member Bob Wotring stated he noticed the rock was new on the Town sign and feels it will look nice once the landscaping is finished, Mayor John Michael read the card from Nancy Bickerstaff and the Community Youth Center thanking the Town of White Hall for the contribution to their Center.
Motion for adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.