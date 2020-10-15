Hello, Barrackville!
The Hills are Awash With Color!
What a beautiful fall so far! The trees are holding the beautiful colors and hopefully there will be a few more days to get out and enjoy the sunshine with a road trip or by stepping out onto the porch and breathing deep the crisp air! The hills around Barrackville are a riot of color with yellow, gold, orange and red, what a wonderful pallet of colors by an unseen hand. According to an article by Linda Wasmer Andrews in Psychology Today:
‘If you’ve ever gazed in awe at a wooded hillside awash in vivid fall colors, you know the sense of being overwhelmed and humbled by a breathtaking sight. “Research shows that, when we encounter something greater than ourselves, it may reduce self-centered thoughts and increase cooperative behavior,” says Jason Brunt, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychology at Biola University in California.
Depending on your personal bent, that experience of awe may leave you feeling emotionally moved or spiritually connected to God or the cosmos. Like the leaves, the feeling may fade quickly. But the memory persists, enriching your life in ways that may last long after the final leaf has fallen.
Christmas In Our Town
The Christmas In Our Town meeting generated a lot of great ideas and things have evolved and changed since the last meeting. The event has progressed from a restricted parade route, limited to Pike Street, to a whole town display! There will not be a designated route but neighbors and out of town visitors are invited to explore the whole town and enjoy Christmas decorations and displays. All of Barrackville is asked to show the Christmas spirit by “Lighting up the Town with Faith, Hope and Love.”
Thank you to the Town Council for the donation of $1,000 toward the evening. The PTO will orchestrate a “Toy Drive” collection Dec. 5 from 8-10 a.m. All toys collected will find their way under the tree of a child in Barrackville. Other donation opportunities will be available if you would like to donate monetarily or by purchasing a new toy, we will update this information at a later date. The PTO is also opening the contest for the Snowflake King and Queen and Snowflake Prince and Princess, details will be upcoming. Santa will be in town from 6-8 p.m., the location is yet to be determined. The Street Pole Decorating Contest will still offer monetary prizes, you must register the pole you wish to decorate. A new addition to the celebration will be a “Christmas In Our Town Home Decoration Contest” all residents are invited to deck the halls and decorate your house and enter the contest. Themes will be announced and this contest will just be for bragging rights with a sign placement during the Dec. 5 event. Still many exciting things happening and everyone who has an interest in helping or an idea to contribute is invited to attend the next meeting on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., at the Lions Community Building.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month
We are blessed to have four great churches in our town with wonderful leaders. The Barrackville United Methodist Church led by Pastor Stephanie Bennett, Bethesda Baptist Church with Pastor David Cyphers, the Church of Christ with Pastor Clinton Rowand and Good Hope Baptist Church pastored by Mike Little. Thank you to all the pastors who lead their flocks and assist in so many different ways. They are one of the first calls during crisis and celebrations and in these unsettling times they have had to find strength and provide help in completely new ways. Show and tell your pastor “Thank you” for all the leadership they provide during this month with a thoughtful gift.
Hometown Player of the Week
Taylor Kerere, North Marion senior and Barrackville resident, was honored this week as “The Times WV Player of the Week.” Congratulations to Taylor in her impressive volleyball and basketball career. Anyone from a sports family knows the sacrifice that comes with total commitment to a sport, and it promotes discipline in all areas of life. Congratulations to Taylor and her family!
Barrackville covered bridge history
This partial history of the covered bridge at Barrackville is taken from the Barrackville Bicentennial: “The Old Covered bridge in Barrackville was erected in 1852 by Lemuel and Eli Chenoweth. It was built in the same year that the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad reached Barrackville. The contract was let by the Commonwealth of Virginia before West Virginia separated from the Mother State. It was probably the first covered bridge constructed in what is now Marion County.” What a treasure! The bridge this year will be 168 years old! Take a minute to visit this impressive structure and look up at those solid beams and the construction that is a marvel in itself. The beauty and elegance of the graceful arches that form the support is hard to describe. Imagine it as a centerpiece of the town during Christmas celebrations with new attention to decorations and lighting. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have the bridge lit for the holiday season? And by the way, anyone have a connection with the power company to get our poles on Pike Street and other places in town wired so that the street light decorations can be displayed, again? Send an email to Barrackville2019@gmail.com .
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
