Happy Friday, Farmers!
It’s been a long few days in our household.
Last week’s column was sent into the office as I was laid up on the couch with a badly sprained ankle. It’s funny how you hurt yourself more horrifically the sillier the accident. You’d have thought I’d been out celebrating with the leprechauns last Wednesday evening, however, I was simply out enjoying a warm evening and getting ready for an early bedtime around 9 p.m. The “boys” were taking their last evening constitutional when I decided to walk down into the yard and missed the last two steps. Needless to say, the body doesn’t bounce back when you’re nearly 39 years old.
So for a few weeks you’ll see me hobbling around on crutches with the prettiest rainbow bruised ankle in all of Farmington, while the husband calls me, “Hops”, my new nickname.
Side note, a very big thank you to the staff at WVU Healthcare in Fairmont. I ended up needing care both Thursday morning and again Saturday due to excessive swelling. They were so friendly, from the registration, to X-rays and helping us out the door. I’m glad we have them so close for those of us folks who don’t live in the Fairmont area. Everyone have a very happy weekend, get out and enjoy that sunshine, and be thankful you have two good legs to stand on!
Library Signs
Our local public libraries need our support. If you live on the main street in Fairview, Grant Town, Daybrook, Farmington, or surrounding areas and would be willing to put up a yard sign stating that your public library is open, contact Julie Mike. Julie is based at the Fairview Public Library; phone 304-449-1021 to speak to her or one of the lovely librarians. While you’re on the horn with them, you might inquire about some of the programs they offer as well as new books, multimedia items, and the like available for borrowing. With your library card you can also access ebooks and audiobooks. It’s quite handy!
Update On Prom
North Marion High School has released this statement on Prom 2021: We are currently in the process of finalizing plans for our prom. We are working closely with the Marion County Health Department in order to ensure all safety guidelines are followed. We know this is an exciting rite of passage for our students, so rest assured we'll do everything in our power to make it memorable. Also, keep an eye out next week for details about Prom Court and how interested students can sign up. We appreciate your patience with us while we work to plan these events. We'll provide more information about details for prom in the coming weeks. Let’s say a prayer that the students are able to have a safe and wonderful prom, they deserve it!
St. Jude Fundraiser
The good people of St. Peter’s and St. Patrick’s Catholic churches are putting together a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Donations will be made in memory of those who have passed during COVID-19, which is a fitting thing to do considering most tributes and services were restricted due to guidelines.
Those loved ones include Pete Alasky, Jr, Mary Meneas, Sharon Shaffer, Walter Sherry, Filippo Buonamici and Betty Priester, all church members of the parishes. A video will be on the church websites for viewing which contains all the information necessary to donate to the cause. Envelopes will be available in the entrance to both St. Peter’s and St. Patrick’s from March 28 to close on April 7. Please make checks payable to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
You may mail the donations in care of Franchesca Aloi, 3405 Husky Highway Farmington, WV, 26571, or leave them in a basket provided in the entrance of the church. If you are not a member of the churches but would love to donate to the cause in their memory, it would be a beautiful and loving thing. Thanks to all who find it in their hearts to do so.
Birthdays
Very happy birthday wishes go out to Joseph Opyoke, Susie Ogden, Maci Singleton, Johnny Poster, Stanley Haught, Christina Parrish, Shae Maier, Mark Angelucci, Dallas Toothman, Tiffany Wine, and Charlie Myers. If you know anyone who is having a birthday in the month of April, please let me know either via email, mail, phone, or you can contact me on Facebook.
Summer Softball
Softball signups will be this Sunday, March 28, from 1-4 p.m. for Summer Softball, Marion County Girls FastPitch Softball Association. This first sign up will be at the Monongah Town Hall. Registration will be $25 for middle and upper division and $20 for t-ball. The registration fee is not due up front. All games will be played in Carolina. Lower division is ages 8-14 and upper is 14-18. T-ball is open to ages 4-8.
Hometown Hotdogs Hours
Hometown Hotdogs of Fairview and Farmington are now both open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to their regular weekly hours, from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can also eat inside at both locations and masks are required. Outdoor seating is available in both Fairview and Farmington locations.
Assistance for Pets
The Marion County Humane Society Spay and Neuter Assistance Program is providing assistance in spaying or neutering pets as well as outside cats. If you or someone you know would like to take advantage of this service, please contact them at 304-365-5360. They would love to see some of the outlying areas of Marion County get their animal taken care of before the money is gone, so don’t delay.
Easter Meal Blessings
South Ridge Church in Fairmont would like to bless you with a meal this Easter. The meals are completely free to anyone in need. They come with a ham, sides, and desserts to be made at home.
These blessed meals can be reserved today for drive-thru-style pick-up on March 27 from Noon to 3 p.m. Reserve an Easter Meal Kit for yourself or someone else here: http://ow.ly/OaFQ50E4pgf. If you have any questions, email info@southridgechurch.net or call the church office at 304-363-0190.
Husky Heroes
Congratulations to the North Marion Husky Heroes of the Month, Mrs. Hays and Neiko Shipley. The Husky Hero program recognizes one staff member and one student each month for going above and beyond for service to the school.
Make-Up Picture Day
There will be a make-up picture day on April 16 for Fairview Elementary Students. If you have any questions, please contact the school at (304)- 449-1752.
School Days Reminder
Report cards will go home around March 29 (just in time for April Fools Day). Parents can also check their students' grades on the Livegrades website, which is regularly updated. Also a reminder that April 1 is a remote learning day, and April 2-5 there will be no school as the students celebrate Easter Break.
Yard Sale
It looks like some folks are taking advantage of the nice weather this weekend by having a yard sale. If you’re out and about on Plum Run this Saturday around 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., stop by 27 Carnation Dr. (around the old fairgrounds and the church). Everything is priced to go and the sellers are motivated.
Yesteryear
Picture it: Easter 1955 - Pittsburgh. (Each week I try not to sound like Sophia on The Golden Girls as I start out this portion of the column, but I couldn’t resist this week.)
Little David Sundo, age 3, became very concerned about the Easter bunny in the department store window. He had no shoes! David had accompanied his mother and 1-year-old little brother, Rodger, to the store that day to get a new pair of shoes. As a reward for his good behavior, she had allowed David to carry the package home. After looking at the poor rabbit in the window, David made the decision to leave the package on the window sill of the store display.
At the parking lot, Mrs. Sundo noticed the package of shoes was missing. “The Easter Bunny didn't have any shoes, so I gave him ours!” David proudly announced. After rushing back to the busy downtown corner in hopes of retrieving the package, they found it was gone.
Even though $12.50 (which would maybe get you a few pairs of nice shoelaces these days) from her budget was now lost, David's mother said she didn’t have the heart to punish him at Easter time. David, however, was not worried over the loss, having made his Easter sacrifice.
It sounds like she raised a generous young man.
Ads of the week: 1965 Chevy Impala hardtop coupe, V-8, stick for just $1,195, ‘67 Ford Fairlane 500 XL convertible, $1,785, or a ‘67 Mustang fastback 4 speed with air-conditioning. This beauty could be yours at $1,795. Talk about some hot wheels!
Final Thoughts
When I check social media, I like to find new jokes or quotes that I can share with the readers. This week was all about pulling some good out of a bad situation. Light out of darkness, if you will. This story spoke to me and I hope it resonates with you as well.
As I was driving to work, I noticed a sign in the back window of the car I was following. It said, “Learning stick. Sorry for any delay.” Knowing this information, I was very patient with their slow shifting, and honestly they were doing pretty well for still learning. Then I asked myself a tough question: Would I have been just as patient if the sign hadn’t been there? I can almost definitely say no. We don’t know what someone is going through. We don’t wear signs that illustrate our personal struggles. You don’t see signs taped to people’s shirts that say, “Going through a divorce”, “Lost a child”, “Feeling Depressed”, or “Diagnosed with cancer”. If we could read visually what those around us are going through, we would definitely be nicer. But we shouldn’t have to see signs, and we have reasons to treat strangers with kindness. We should do it anyway, whether we know what is going on or not, whether they deserve it or not.
Despite the fact that I’m in permanent flamingo pose, I am in the office. You can reach out to me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527, or mail at PO Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Also, many of you have reached out to me via social media and you are more than welcome to do so. I hope each of you have a great week, stay safe, and carry on with a kind heart.
