Fall is here, and the leaves are starting to turn! So far, there has been only a little frost, but I wouldn’t be surprised to find it worse right away!
Congratulations to my son Billy Joe! He won the big race at Elkins Raceway Saturday night, and several others during the regular season! He has a fantastic pit crew, with his daughter, son and several friends!
Still one race to go, with the Elkins temperature we may need to wear long underwear!
White Hall Elementary School
The students are doing a great job of wearing their masks and shields all the time, and they are also very aware of social distancing and are maintaining their space from one another. Directional signs are being followed and the students are handling this like champs!
Thank you to the PTO for all that you have already done to help make our school safer and for adding picnic tables for our students. The custodians are working non-stop to clean and disinfect our building and playground.
The third and fourth graders are doing their benchmark test this week. All our students are learning about Clever, Google Classroom, and many different apps.
The children that do not have a computer, have received a loaner device from the school. Chromebooks for every child will be arriving in October. The governor has installed many hot spots around the White Hall area for students that do not have internet service.
Parents are reminded to park in the back of the school when picking up their child from the walker line and please do not block the neighbors’ driveways.
When parents drop off in the morning, they are reminded to pull into Emerald Lane and follow the flow of traffic, letting their child out on the right side of the car towards the school, without pulling out of line. When our buses are unloading, and their red lights are on, do not pass or go around our buses for the safety of our students.
We are looking forward to another wonderful school year — whether the students are virtual or blended, we are happy to be back in school!
Town of White Hall Agenda
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and announcements; Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS report is next on the agenda. The committee reports will be; Annexation, Streets and Highways, and Code Enforcement Committees.
Next on the agenda; Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works departments, followed by the Engineer and Town Coordinator reports.
Unfinished business will be followed by new business to consider; a-Executive Session: Community Development, b-making offer on property for a park, c-Rt. 250 right of way quote, d-Resolution 2020-04 supporting a zip code for White Hall, e-Resolution 20-005 & 20-006 to revise Resolution 19-001, f-updated Employee handbook.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.