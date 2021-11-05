It’s the first Friday of November, Farmers.
It’s the season of thankfulness, and using terms our Governor would approve of, it’s “gittin” to be holiday time. Kasey has once again banned all things both holly and jolly for the duration of this prematurely commercial month of pre-Christmas. Having a late and sometimes Thanksgiving birthday means she needs Tom Turkey to have his time in the spotlight before she can move into that holiest of times. However, after last year and all festivities being closed due to COVID, she is especially excited to see many of our mommy/Kasey day traditions back on track.
Burn ban
Don’t forget that we are under a burning ban. No open burning may be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. unless a burning permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry and the proper permit fees are paid.
Fall back daylight saving
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov.7. We get to fall back an hour so enjoy that extra sleep time! While you set your clocks back 1 hour, don’t forget to check and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
Around town
Nice new signs are popping up all over town. The Route 218 and Route 250 signs now sport a brand new St. Peter’s Catholic Church sign and further in town updates to the sign at Little Rascals Childcare. You should check it out if you’re cruising by on your way to and from the Fairview area. Anniversary wishes to Tom and Rosemary Antulov. Stop in today at the Baker’s Nook for pulled pork with house barbecue sauce topped or side of slaw and baked beans at just $10.50. If anyone happens to know when our Christmas parade is happening please let me know. Inquiring minds and all.
Plum Run to ReOpen Branch of Farmington VFD
Our friends in the Plum Run area are really excited about reports of a re-opening to the Farmington branch of the volunteer fire department out their way. It’s been several years without an active fire station but we can definitively say that local volunteers are working to refurbish the old station at the fairgrounds in the next month or so. Mini renovations are needed for the building to be up to snuff but volunteers in the small community or making this their No. 1 priority.
News from the North
Walk into the main office at North Marion High and you can see the WVU Hall of Fame plaque from Coach and alumni Keri Richardson. She was inducted over the weekend at the football game. I think the Huskies’ family is onto something after their Trunk or Treat event last Thursday. If you were able to look at any of the pictures the entire football team as well as other huskies dressed in full costume to hand out candy to future huskies at Woodcutter Stadium. I’m not sure which age group enjoyed it the most.
If you can’t call, text
Mike Angelucci is so good at relaying important health related info and he touched upon this on social media recently but I think it’s something that needs to be widespread. The Marion County Dept. of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/911 now offers Text-to-911. This service is designed for those with hearing or speech impairments or are unable to speak due to an emergency such as a home invasion or abusive situation. All you do is open your text or messaging program and enter the numbers 911 into the To: field. If they send you a request for location, approve it. Type a message with the exact location of the emergency, including city, and the type of emergency help needed before hitting the send button. The 911 operator will ask you questions based on your emergency.
Chili cookoff winners
It was a five-way tie at the chili cook off in Monongah last weekend. It came down to a draw in which Worthington Mayor Connie Buchanan won. Word has it she is giving out her secret recipe and who doesn’t need a good chili recipe.
Holiday craft fair
I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge several holiday events. The Monongah Christmas Light Association will host a Holiday Craft Fair Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Monongah Town Hall on Bridge Street. The event includes crafts, decor, gifts, food, and baked goods, raffle baskets and 50/50. For more information you can email monongahlightassociation@gmail.com.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes to out to Phyllis Hearn, Kathy Pitek, Marry Woods, Helena Swiger, Bentley Chambers, Irene Longwell, Noah Hess, Kathy Pitman, Cameron Craig, Richard Hall, Cindy Mays, Debbie Meadows, Allie Shaner and Branson Longwell.
Final thoughts
Good luck to our Huskies tonight as they travel to Clarksburg to take on Liberty. It’s been a great season! If you need to get a hold of me, call my desk at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. As always, stay safe, stay blessed, and Go Dawgs!
