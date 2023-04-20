The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and Preservation Committee would like to thank all the people that donated items towards the recent yard sale. Thank you to all those who came out to shop and purchase hot dogs and all the community volunteers that assisted in the fundraising efforts. The money raised will go toward the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and in turn be used to help preservation efforts of the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Thank you all so much!
Oh the West Virginia Hills
Oh, the West Virginia hills!
How majestic and how grand,
With their summits bathed in glory,
Like our Prince Immanuel’s Land!
Is it any wonder then,
That my heart with rapture thrills,
As I stand once more with loved ones
On those West Virginia hills?
Book Fair
Barrackville PTO is sponsoring Family Night at the Scholastic Book Fair. The public is welcome Thursday, April 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Barrackville Church of Christ. Come purchase some books for your grandchildren, young ones not in the school system or stock up for Christmas. All proceeds benefit Barrackville Student activities.
Festival Activities
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival plans are firming up for June 17. Anyone interested in performing that would like a time slot contact Barrackville2019@gmail.com. We are getting our ducks in a row for the annual ducky race, boat race, scavenger hunt, craft vendor and food vendors and other activities for the community event. An added activity will be the appearance of Jon Smith noted preservationist not only in West Virginia but the country. Mr. Smith will speak about the history of the covered bridge and the first preservation efforts. He will appear the day before the festival on June 16 at a time to be determined. Please attend the next meeting on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. if you can help.
Sponsor a festival event
Community businesses and members are invited to sponsor an event for the Covered Bridge Festival in June. You can contribute funds to any of the activities to help defray the costs and in turn more funds will be directed to the preservation of the bridge. You could sponsor the ducky race prize, music performances, scavenger hunt prize, children’s activities, magician, etc. Quite a few of the attractions are at a cost and are paid for by the festival committee from fundraising efforts. If you would like to be a part of the festival and could contribute, please contact President Cari Casuccio caricasuccio@gmail.com to get more details.
Road Toll
Mark your calendar! The Covered Bridge Festival Committee will have a road toll May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please stop and drop a dollar or two to help with festival expenses. The festival is a fundraiser for funds towards the preservation of the Barrackville Covered Bridge.
Business Spotlight
If you haven’t visited GoodFellas Bistro & Catering at the entrance to Barrackville you are missing out. They have a great varied menu with daily specials that will please the whole family, anything from quesadillas to NY Strip Steak. They are open 12-8 p.m. each day except Sunday and Monday. You can call ahead and order for pickup 681-758-4114 or stop in and enjoy the atmosphere of the bistro. If you pay attention sometimes the parking lot has a vintage caddy or two that makes you wonder who stopped by to order some wings!
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
