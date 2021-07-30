John 3:14-17: Jesus answered him, ‘Very truly, I tell you…if I have told you about earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you about heavenly things? No one has ascended into heaven except the one who descended from heaven, the Son of Man...‘For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
So many people quote John 3:16 on “Ye Must Be Born Again.” The real meaning of this text destroys thinking that justifies violence in Jesus’ name and restricting human rights for people of color or varied lifestyles in five ways.
First, Nicodemus was a Jewish leader who wanted the truth at all cost. He snuck away in the middle of the night to see Jesus; the same Jesus that the Pharisees, scribes and Herodians were conspiring against — to get rid of and even to kill him. Nicodemus was a John Lewis of his time. That was conspiracy theory at its worst.
Second, he understood the earthly had to be understood before you could understand the divine. Here, the earthly teaching of Jesus contradicted the Jewish leader’s belief in power and control at all costs; causing them to conspire and plot against Jesus’ life (Mark 3). We see today where various religious and political groups promote this same type of violence and action. Nicodemus saw through this anti-faith attitude. He was a John Lewis of his time.
Third, Nicodemus believed in Jesus as the right way and thus, He would not perish but have everlasting life. So many “so called Christians” believe in Jesus the wrong way, as one who would support violence and overthrow. This was not the way Nicodemus believed. He was the John Lewis of his day.
Fourth, Nicodemus challenges and confronts the authorities when they want Jesus arrested and tried which means being killed in John 7:45-52. Nicodemus defends Jesus, “Our law does not judge people without first giving them a hearing to find out what they are doing, does it?” And the authorities, even those of his own party (sound familiar) say to him, “Search the scripture and you’ll find that nothing good comes from Galilee.” Doesn’t that sound familiar today?
Fifth, in John 19:39 he, along with Joseph of Arimathea, helped prepare the body of Jesus for burial. His actions defy violence and hate against power and authority; against a desire to control the election of whose kingdom we should follow. Nicodemus was the John Lewis of his time.
Too often, we believe that might makes right, that passing laws restricting human dignity is the Christian thing; or that waving a Bible in public shows how religious we are; Nicodemus’ belief and life shows otherwise. His life shows us how we are to be born again — spiritually and earthly. He was the John Lewis of his time. May we be as well in being born again to a new spiritual awakening.
