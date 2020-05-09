It’s Mother’s Day Weekend, Farmers!
Happy wishes to all of our Moms, Grandmothers, Aunts, those like-a-Mother to us, and all those special women who have made life a little sweeter! As we’re hunkered down, stayed safe and socially distanced ourselves during this pandemic, the most precious gift you could give is your time. If you have a special lady in your life, get out your phone and give her a call. Want to unexpectedly brighten her day? Go out to a local greenhouse or florist and pick her up some beautiful flowers and leave them on her front porch. Knock on the door and wave from 6 feet to tell her how much you miss her and love her on this special day. We’re all feeling lonely, those hugs and personal ways to say I love you are few and far between so let her know she’s thought of.
Good Eats
A new option for some good eats will be coming to Farmington. Heavenly Hoagies will be located at the Exxon Station lot in Farmington every Monday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (or until they sell out). Their menu of hoagies for $8 (Regular steak, A-1, Horseradish, Habanero, Regular Chicken, Barbecue Chicken, Bacon Ranch Chicken, Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Homemade Meatball, Homemade Hot Italian Sausage, Homemade Pulled Pork Barbecue, Italian Meats.) come with your choice of hot, sweet or mixed peppers, sauteed onions and cheese. Sides include their homemade macaroni salad or pasta salad, and baked potatoes. Sounds like a good meal to have while you’re hunkering down practicing that social distancing!
Turtles
Have you seen any turtles? Right now seems to be the time when they’re out and about. If you see a turtle in the road, move them in the direction they are heading. Female Eastern Box Turtles as well as other turtles will soon be on their journey to lay their eggs. If you see one stranded on the double lines or on the side debating if they want to cross or not, help them out!
Hummingbirds
As the weather starts to warm up and we place our hanging baskets out to soak up the sun, you might want to clean up the humming bird feeders. While most premixed feed is a lovely ruby shade to match the throats of some of the little hummers, you do not need to add dye as it could be harmful. Simply mix 4 cups water and 1 cup sugar, pour directly into the feeder or store in a clean container in the refrigerator (clearly labeled! Jared was unfortunate enough to think it was Kool-Aid. We still get a laugh out of that one.) to refill. You should clean and refill the feeders at least once a week in milder weather. When we’re in the middle of the hot and humid days of summer it’s best to do it every two days even if it doesn’t look like they’ve touched it. Bacteria and other harmful contaminants can form inside the feeder if not properly sterilized.
Around Town
Diane Aloi posted some pictures to Facebook the other day and my question is: When are we going to benefit from Franchesca’s French Kitchen beignets? Theresa’s Rose Garden has an opening. Interested persons can contact her for more information. A video of the 2020 UMWA Memorial service at the Farmington Mine Disaster is available online at umwa.org. If you saw some school bus movement this week, don’t panic, you’re not seeing things! Buses were pulled into formation at the local high schools where aerial shots were taken to show them spelling out their support for the Class of 2020. Amy and DJ Cosco will be having a new little one soon. Every day I ask if this little girl is feeling like today is the day but her mama says she’s quite content hanging out a little longer. She certainly gets bonus points for being the only girl born to our close group of friends since Miss Kasey came into the world 10 years ago. As Melanie Hamilton told Mamie in Gone with the Wind, “The happiest days are when babies are born!”
Get Well
Two ladies have taken a turn in their health this past week or so and they could use your well wishes. Brenda Rachella Martin and Marilyn Jones have both recently been hospitalized. It’s been hard not only on them but also on their families as restrictions make it so they have to be isolated when they’re not at their best. I was talking to Marilyn’s daughter, Melissa, and they appreciate your prayers. It’s been awfully hard to want to be with her mama when she’s sick but rules won’t let you during a pandemic.
Get your Hotdogs!
Finally! Hometown Hotdogs of Farmington will be reopening on Monday, May 11. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve wanted to grab a hotdog and remembered they’re closed due to the pandemic! I’m sure many of you know the feeling! Their schedule will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and you can stop by for curbside service, or call ahead for pick up. (304) 825-1991. They’re “Making life normal again one hotdog at a time!”
Baker’s Nook
Also on the reopening list, The Baker’s Nook will unlock their doors on June 1. They will have new bakery items and daily lunch specials including those homemade pepperoni rolls! Hours for the shop will stay the same but they will also be open on Mondays. Stop by, they’d love to see you!
Take me OUT to the ballfield!
As of now, the area little leagues are still waiting on May 11 to be able to start. According to our Farmer’s Facebook page, “As of right now we do not have any additional updates but we are hopeful they will be able to play. As soon as we hear either way we will post on the page and reach out to parents so everyone is in the loop. Please message the page if you have any questions as always and we hope to get things started soon and see the kids on the field.”
The Little League Federation had extended the delay until May 11, but it could easily be extended so check for updates via social media.
Fishing Free
West Virginia residents are able to enjoy another month of free fishing. According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Gov. Jim Justice has extended free fishing for West Virginians without a fishing license. This is for state-regulated waters only and will be waived until May 31. Anglers are asked to continue practicing social distancing. The DNR continues to stock trout in accordance with the 2020 Fishing Regulations. Watch out for specially marked golden trout! Out of the 50,000 golden trout stocked, 150 fish have specially marked numbered tags. Just like Willy Wonka and his golden ticket, catching a golden trout with a numbered tag enters you to win one of five grand prizes. Keep your driver’s license or state-issued ID on you as law enforcement will continue to patrol state waterways. Existing license and stamp requirements for out-of-state residents remain in place. Other regulations also in place include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas and fly-fishing-only areas. The waiver of the license applies to fishing licenses, and it also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps.
Elimination Cancellation
If you’ve not heard by now, sadly The NMHS Foundation annual Elimination Dinner which had previously been scheduled for May 2 has been officially cancelled. Volunteers are contacting ticket holders to make arrangements for ticket refunds and/or donations. The dinner is a major fundraiser for the organization and without it, they will be hard pressed to find donors to help support the needs of not only NMHS but the Marion County Technical Center as well. If you purchased a ticket, consider making it a donation to the foundation so that next year we can start helping out as many teachers and students as we can!
Yesteryear
Each week I get feedback from so many about my turn of the century yesteryear column. This week I thought I’d change things up a bit and we’re going to take it back a few decades for some of you in the fab 50’s and swinging 60’s. May 1961 starts us out with an article about A. James Manchin, the new state director of the Farmers Home Administration as the guest speaker at the Junior-Senior Banquet at Rupert High School.
The topic of discussion, “Students in Space.” Manchin, at the time, had been a former legislator and school teacher in the Greenbrier public school system having taught and coached at Rupert and Smoot High schools. He was very active in the athletic program and also the area Marble Tournament. It went on to list his numerous accomplishments, among them as taking President Kennedy throughout the southern part of WV and introducing him to the area during the primary. Airman 2 C. James W. McCulloch of Farmington was among three airmen and one civilian seriously injured when a single engine plane crashed off the end of a runway at Rocky Mount Airport in North Carolina.
Fast Forward to 1967 and a very beautiful portrait appearing in the Charleston Gazette-Mail of a Miss Gayle Conelly whose parents were announcing her engagement to a fella by the name of Joseph Manchin III. (I bet you’ve heard of him!) Both were students at WVU during this time, finishing their junior years where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and he, a member of the Mountaineers football team. Bucky Waters was the speaker for the 1968 Farmington High School annual all-sports banquet. A. James Manchin, (the guy was in high demand!) served as toastmaster.
University High scored three runs in the fifth inning to beat Farmington at Hilltop Field in 1968. Scoring in the game were players by the name of Payton, Man, and Rizzo. We also had Sapporito, Gouzd, Sanders, Pollock, Maxwell and Haley in the lineup. I bet a lot of you can put some faces to those names. Finally, West Virginia announced in 1968 that they had 35 National Merit Scholars. Among those individuals was Randall P. Hennis of Farmington. Way to go!
Contact Me
This week we will be opening the doors at the Times West Virginian! Although only one person is allowed at the counter at a time, six feet apart and all, we look forward to seeing you! You can contact me now in office, via phone at 304-367-2527, email scummons@timeswv.com or P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Stay safe!
Commented
