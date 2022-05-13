It’s the merry, merry, month of May, farmers. This coming Wednesday my grandpa, the late Huck Jones, would have celebrated his 90th birthday. For those of you who remember him fondly I’m sure you share the same sentiments and wonder what he would’ve been like the last several decades since he passed.
He had a very keen curiosity for preserving history and knowing about our ancestry. In fact, on the morning he passed, he took one last walk to see the homeplace as he had done for many years. As I’ve mentioned before, as an infant he would try to push the stroller with me in tow, up Idamay hill, only to end up carrying me and pushing the empty cart. After having qualms for the last year, I decided that this would be the year that I would try to dive in to our shared genealogical hobby so I purchased a DNA test from ancestry.com. Sending it away and waiting several weeks has been heck on the old nerves but I finally got the confirmation that it is being processed and within a few weeks I’m hoping to see if I can get further than the seven generations of Joneses that lived in Farmington before me. It’s quite exciting and I will let you know how it turns out!
About town
We lost quite a few farmers this week who all lived full lives but we will miss nonetheless. Our condolences go out to you the family of Chatham Hill resident Ralph “Johnny” Moore. Now you know I love a good story and this one incorporates one of my favorite ladies, Mrs. Alice Priester. As her son Fred recalls, “Used to call mom ‘Alice Baby’ and when they ran into each other at a restaurant, years ago, Mom had two nuns with her. He said ‘Alice Baby’ and the nuns said what about us? And he said ‘Sister Baby,’ so there were two ‘Sister Baby’ running around.” Also keep in your prayers the families of Charlie Ashcraft and Mary Ann Milak Nicholas. Speaking of Alice, if you plan to stop by her third times the charm birthday party please let them know by Monday. The party will be Saturday, May 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the community building where we will be celebrating her birthdays 100-102. Please remember that your presence is present enough for Alice who has a saying that if she can’t eat it she doesn’t need it. Baker’s Nook special for today is sassy meatballs with mashed potatoes and a roll for $10. A special anniversary wish to Van and Kathy Pitman and also to me and my hubby, Jared, who celebrate 15 years on Wednesday!
Birthdays
Special birthday wishes go out to Helen Tonkovich, Ean Pethtel, Chris Saunders, Matt Leezer, Chris Duckworth, Steven Hall, Renee LaRue, Monette Menas Ammons, Isabella Brescosch,Ella Morris, Sally Mills and Amelia Petrucci.
Yesteryear
Chatham Hill was the site of a “Pouring Party” that was visited by county officers who were looking for “pickhandle.” County wide, pickhandle is an intoxicating drink that’s very popular with the locals. House number 35 and 38 were found to be in possession of the product with two barrels of the drink and one barrel and three kegs were found. The booze was poured out on orders given to the officers to destroy all intoxicating drinks found. No arrests were made. John and Anna Haggerty deeded a parcel of land in Farmington which was valued at $5 and “other valuable considerations.” Today it would have inflated to around $83. The term “valuable consideration” means that the grantor received something of value in return for his conveyance of the property or in addition to a monetary sum. And back in those days that could mean livestock in addition to money or other bartering. Isn’t that interesting?
Ins & Outs
Due to weather and safety concerns, the memorial canoe race was rescheduled and will take place tomorrow with registration at the same time and location. A local man was recognized at the business meeting of the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department. Ronnie “Joe Buck” Martin was recognized and given a plaque in recognition for 50 years of continuous service and volunteerism with the MVFD. “Joe Buck” has dedicated countless hours to the fire department and citizens of Monongah since May 4, 1972. Mr. Hixenbaugh over at Barrackville school is looking for old baseball/softball gloves to be donated to the school physical education class. The kids love to play and want to get a real game going outside on these nice days.
News from the North
It’s prom weekend in Husky country so please take time to watch out for those partygoers as they celebrate Saturday evening. North Marion Huskies qualified three players for the state tournament in Charleston: regional champion Kenzie Fluharty at No. 2 singles, regional runner-up Jordan Cox at No. 3 singles and 3rd place Raquel Taylor at No. 1 singles. The North Marion Robotics Team officially won the Energy Award for their division down in Texas. The following is an excerpt describing the award criteria; Team maintains a high level of excitement and energy throughout the event. Team’s passion for robotics enriches the event experience for others. Students demonstrate teamwork and effective communication skills. The 2nd Marion County Tech Center Job Fair is being held today from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for current students and any alumni that are currently looking for a job. We also want to say a big congratulations to the lady Huskies track team who are region one champs! The Huskies baseball team advances in tournament play as well and we hope they keep going all the way to state. North Marion High School Foundation meets Thursday at 7 p.m. It’s a great group and they hope to see a lot of new faces!
Final thoughts
You know some weeks I have so many thoughts I have to pick and choose. However, this week my only thought is when is my next cold pill coming. If you walk by our house on Railroad Street I assure you we do not have a family of seals barking, just for people who have rotated a lovely sinus cold over the last week. If you have anything to contribute to the column please contact me at the office at 304-367-2527 or email me scummons@timeswv.com and as always stay safe stay stocked with tissues and stay away from the pollen as you take time to smell the blooming flowers.
