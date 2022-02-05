Recently, I heard someone speak, who was not of the education field but was linking the content of his presentation to a list of very simple lessons created 15 years ago by Robert Fulghum, author of "Everything I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten."
Many of us perk up when someone talks of education positively for sharing the profound impact that being a teacher gives them. There is a reason such famous people as Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, Barack Obama, Sheryl Crow, Dan Brown, Gene Simmons, Jesse Williams, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Mr. T, Sylvester Stallone, Andy Griffith, Lyndon B. Johnson, Roberta Flack, Kris Kristofferson, and J.K. Rowling experienced an appreciation of teaching — and a desire to sincerely give back — in their lives.
Reflecting upon her respect for teaching and consideration to pursue the career with aspirations of being a “great fourth grade teacher,” Oprah Winfrey once said, “At the core of me I am a teacher and I am happiest when I feel that people are getting something, learning something, enhancing themselves in a way that they never thought of before.”
Having spent over a decade as a high school teacher myself, I, like those who have purchased 15 million copies in at least 90 countries of Fulghum's book, appreciate the reminder today and every day of the common and perpetual messages in the list from Fulghum, who was a respected high school art teacher of 20 years.
The best-selling writer’s endearing list, created in 1986:
Share everything.
Play fair.
Don’t hit people.
Put things back where you found them.
CLEAN UP YOUR OWN MESS.
Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
Say you’re SORRY when you HURT somebody.
Wash your hands before you eat.
Flush.
Warm cookies and milk are good for you.
Live a balanced life — learn some and drink some and draw some and paint some and sing and dance and play and work every day some.
Take a nap every afternoon.
When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands, and stick together.
Be aware of wonder. Remember the little seed in the Styrofoam cup: The roots go down and the plant goes up and nobody really knows how or why, but we are all like that.
Goldfish and hamster and white mice and even the little seed in the Styrofoam cup — they all die. So do we.
And then remember the Dick-and-Jane books and the first word you learned — the biggest word of all — LOOK.
The book extends far beyond the list of 16, but is a series of imaginative essays Fulghum wrote over several years that were prompted by a bumper sticker: “Don’t Believe Everything That You Think.” He circles all of these essays back to some fundamental truths that he iterates are taught in every kindergarten classroom in America.
I’ve reflected upon the list several times and reread excerpts of the book over the past weeks, and while Fulghum’s list was intended for individual reflection, there is much to be said about the connections with Marion County Schools.
Share everything: You don’t have to look far in Marion County Schools to see ways in which our employees and community partnerships are developing to strengthen our students and the impact of the school on the community this past month. The recent weather on Friday, when the 911 Center reached out for potential to utilize the North Marion High School campus as an evacuation site for one of our communities as waters continued to rise, comes to mind. There was vital cooperation and communication with the Community of Fairview, which experienced water problems related to the weather and a loss of power this past week. On March 1, the partnership with The Family Service of Marion and Harrison Counties, Inc. for the Healthy Grandfamilies will kick off a series of eight classes on topics like nutrition, legal advice, technology, navigating the school system, social media, and trauma to support our grandparents raising school-aged children. In the words of Fulghum, “…good neighbors make a huge difference in the quality of life.”
Play fair: By definition, the word fair means “in accordance with rules or standards,” and this past month two of Marion County Schools programs that support significant populations of students and families were evaluated by outside agencies of oversight. The West Virginia Department of Education randomly chose three schools to review special education services and supports: East Dale Elementary, West Fairmont Middle School, and North Marion High School. A team of WVDE administrators and practicing professionals from throughout the state were on-site in these schools to conduct interviews of students, staff, and families; document teaching observations; verify teacher certifications and student caseloads; and provide a formalized report of all monitoring findings during the one week. Governed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act of 2004 (IDEA), the WVDE monitoring team assessed educational services to students with exceptionalities. In an extensive compliance checklist, of particular note, the team complimented the MCS Special Education Department and all three schools’ administration, teachers, and staff for their instructional design, communication to parents, administrator walkthroughs to assess instruction, determination of appropriate placement and assessment for services, positive behavior supports and discipline checkpoints, and setting appropriate goals for education and training after high school.
The WV Pre-K Steering Team monitored the Marion County Collaborative Early Childhood Core Team. The team certified that Marion County Schools and its collaborative partners in Pre-K were “offering high-quality, universal Pre-K programming and exhibiting continued progress” in implementing State policies.
This week, all federally-funded Title programs will be monitored by the WVDE in Marion County. The Title I program, which is guaranteed to all WV counties and schools and over 50,000 public schools across the United States with at least 40 percent of student enrollment of low-income families is intended to provide academic support to help students master standards in reading and mathematics and school improvement programs.
Don’t take things that aren’t yours: As committed as the hardworking coal miner who shows up in conditions that are brutal to the body, the medical professional who works long hours in a high risk environment that is relentless on mental sanity, the grocery store cashier or waitress in a restaurant who goes to work to stock and provide a necessary basic need, the volunteer at the local humane society caring for animals who have otherwise been abandoned, or even as passionately as the love of a prized Harley Davidson, the resiliency and dedication of every one — regardless of their role in the Marion County School System — cannot be taken away. Let me tell you, anyone who reduces or diminishes their efforts on these snow days or “Climate Control” days — even when students are not in front of them — to answering phone calls, responding to emails, or providing packets of work does not truly understand or appreciate the role of those in the profession of education.
Over the last several weeks — beyond the rise in the second variant cases and the quarantines, keeping up with make-up work, ensuring reminders of mitigation strategies, addressing cleaning and supplies needs, and rebuilding relationships that have been impacted by the pandemic — the teachers, custodians, aides, bus operators, cooks, counselors, secretaries, maintenance, mechanics, and all of the Marion County Schools team have been plagued with five weather-related closures and five “Climate Control” non-traditional instructional days (NTID). These have further interrupted face-to-face learning. On Friday, the rising waters and the anticipated timing of ice in the area — right when employees would be reporting safely on a 2-hour delay, caused us to pivot on the reporting of employees to workstations for the first time this school year.
Despite all of these added obstacles, Fulghum reminds us of the great work of Marion County’s largest employer: “Without realizing it, we fill important places in each other’s lives….Good people who are always ‘there,’ who can be relied upon in small, important ways. People who teach us, bless us, encourage us, support us, uplift us in the dailiness of life.” These snow days and “Climate Control” days are times that teachers and aides report and do the best they can, in a situation like weather that is far out of their control, to still make learning “magical” as Fulghum describes the impact of learning. It’s also a time that all staff can report on a 2-hour delay and perform their duties, provide student meals, participate in professional learning communities and teaming, according to the plan submitted and approved by the West Virginia Department of Education with the 2021-22 school calendar. They show up because they care. Unlike the old adage that says, “out of sight, out of mind,” employees gather and take food baskets to families, secretaries enroll students and answer questions, maintenance crews and custodians clear snow and ice and monitor water concerns, counselors contact students for scholarship opportunities or schedule changes at the switch of the semester, administrators assess goals and data or reschedule activities, and staff provide a host of supports and reflections that are too many to list here.
Fulghum, who personally understood that schools are the pillars of our community, states the value of reminding others that we appreciate what our Marion County Schools employees do on these days: “We never tell them. I don’t know why, but we don’t... There are those who depend on us, watch us, learn from us, take from us. And we never know. You may never have proof of your importance, but you are more important than you think. There are always those who couldn’t do without you. The rub is that you don’t always know who.”
Be aware of wonder: The county’s first High School Student Summit was held this month. It was a gathering of representatives of each grade level from each of the high schools. The middle school summit is soon to follow. With an agenda created entirely by the students of topics of concerns and solutions to make Marion County Schools better, this student-led group shared their voice and perspective while the superintendent and two board members listened. Topics were authentic and inclusive:
Recognizing the “enthusiasm to learn” more throughout the county,
Creating a Mental Health Awareness Day or supports beyond school counselors regularly,
Increasing knowledge of Marion County Technical Center and Career Technical Education opportunities,
Addressing inconsistencies and modernizing each school’s dress codes,
Securing free feminine hygiene products in restrooms,
Establishing a “second breakfast,”
Teaching life skills curriculums like balancing checking accounts, taking out loans, and changing a tire,
Appreciating the arts as much as we appreciate athletics,
Teaching tolerance as more than a single event but a culture,
Addressing vandalism and vaping in restrooms,
Adding school clubs,
Updating facilities.
Providing a forum for student voice is essential to our school system. If we say, “it’s all about the students,” then we need to stand hand-in-hand with their thoughts to have understanding as we move forward. As Fulghum purported, “And it is still true, no matter how old you are -- when you go out into the world, it is best to hold hands and stick together.”
Remember the first word you learned — the biggest word of all — LOOK: As we look toward the opportunities this summer, Marion County Schools will collaborate with Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts and Outreach to add summer theater camps in our schools during Summer Sole programming, June 21 through July 14. Students will be placed in environments that cultivate imagination, creativity, and enrichment in order to build confidence and critical communication skills. In Fulghum’s words, these theater experiences will help students think of ways that they can “learn some and drink some and draw some and paint some and sing and dance and play and work every day some” to support their own “Storyteller’s Creed” where “imagination is stronger than knowledge…dreams are more powerful than facts…hope always triumphs over experience…laughter is the only cure for grief.”
As we close this door on January, we realize that there are a little over 40 days until spring arrives. Marion County Schools will anticipate the obstacles that we have to continue to overcome and the fences that stand before us. Let us persist to where the grass is “greenest where it is watered” and realize “when crossing fences [that we must] carry water and tend the grass where [we] may be.” But, most of all, let there be peace soon so that we can focus on the true intent of what schools are designed to accomplish. “Peace is not something you wish for, it is something you make, something you are, something you do, and something you give away” — not only in the lessons in kindergarten but throughout life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.