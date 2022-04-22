My kitchen smells like ramps, Farmers.
Have any of you found yourselves in possession of a mess of ramps yet this season? Mine were pulled straight from the Earth on Easter and after a bit of cleaning found their way into a pan with a little bit of oil, butter, potatoes, and of course salt and pepper. We had put our ham into the smoker early Sunday morning and finished it off with a little slow cook on the grill before slicing it up for our Easter dinner. Leftover ham is particularly good with some fried potatoes and poached eggs. Don’t you agree?
I thought I’d toss in the ramps and then add a bit of cheese on top. Everything’s better with butter and cheese, afterall. It’s safe to say there were no leftovers, except the lingering scent of ramps in my kitchen. Thankfully, we’ve had some open window weather to air it out. I saved the bits to try to start my own patch at camp. I think our friends there would appreciate fresh ramps when we’re cooking.
Around town
A congratulations to Nikki Toothman for all the planning and prep work she did for the Easter event in town last Saturday. She did an excellent job. I’d say it was neck and neck with Monongah’s fishing day as the top family spot last weekend. She deserves all the compliments received.
The good folks at Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay are having a plant sale. Payment is due by the 24th and delivery will be before Mother’s Day. They have hanging baskets for $17 and 12-inch planters for $20. You can get ferns, strawberries, wandering jews, impatiens, geraniums, million bells, etc.
Little Rascals Childcare is looking for a part-time teacher’s aide for their 2-3 year old room. You can contact them Monday-Friday at 304-730-1230 if interested. Get well wishes go out to Betty Potoczny from her friends. It’s pizza by the slice day at the Baker’s Nook. Slices are $3 and $6 with side salad or get their antipasto salad with house dressing for $9. Don’t forget, breakfast items served until 10 a.m. St. Peter’s is looking for a person to clean the Church bi-weekly. If you know a reliable person, please contact Diane Aloi at 304-612-5169. Don’t forget the St. Patrick Altar & Rosary Society meeting is next Thursday the 28th at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. All parish women are invited to attend.
News from the North
The Husky Marching Band will be en route to Williamsburg, Virginia April 28. While there, they will represent the Husky Family at numerous locations including Colonial Williamsburg, Busch Gardens, College of William & Mary, and will take master classes and see performances by such great organizations at the 2022 Virginia International Tattoo, which features Celtic piping, drumming and dance, precision drill teams, resplendent military bands, and a host of performers. How’s about Cole Malnick striking out 11 in their win over Fairmont Senior, 9-3 last week? He’s something to behold on the field! Sophomores will take the PSAT April 26 in preparation and practice for the real SAT. Good luck to them!
Ins and Outs
Marion County Public Library’s Fairview Branch will host a gardening class next weekend. Topics on successful flower and herb gardening as well as planting from seeds will be covered and activities held for the young and young at heart. You can register at the library or online for the class which will begin at 10 a.m. for children or 12 p.m. for adults on Saturday the 30th. Food Pantry day in Fairview is this coming Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In the month of March the Pantry served 131 families. What a blessing! If you would need emergency food boxes you can call 304-449-1863. Up the road you can attend the clothing giveaway at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. They’ll be open from 9 a.m.-noon on April 30 with clothing for all ages. Don’t forget tonight is open gym night at Noah’s Ark Church from 6-9 p.m. for ages 12 and up. A Mother’s Day Craft Fair will be held at the Monongah Town Hall on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Located on Bridge Street, they will pack in 25+ vendors plus food, raffle baskets, 50/50 and it’s all free entry. This is sponsored by the Monongah Christmas Lights Committee and by golly they’re a busy group!
Yesteryear
This week I finished watching “The Gilded Age” miniseries on HBO. It was created by the same fellow as Downton Abbey, which is a favorite of Miss Kasey and mine. (We’re waiting for the second movie to come out next month) America’s Gilded Age was from 1870-1900, a span of 30 years that saw our 2nd Industrial Revolution and growth in the USA. Our population in Farmington rose from 89 people in 1870 to 179 in 1880 and would rise to 519 in 1910.
With those people came families who are still living in our town, generations later, businesses and buildings rising and roads created for us to continue to travel 150 years later. In April 1905, Miss Della Mike of Downs, opened a “first class” millinery store in the J.F. Campbell building where she sold hats. Hats were a very important staple in one’s attire in that era. Both ladies and gentlemen were not to be out in public without a proper hat. Aside from etiquette and fashion, hats protected a person from the elements, smokestacks and soot, provided SPF before sunscreen was invented, and was a hygienic item for catching one’s sweat and otherwise kept a lid on unfavorable grooming habits. Running water in the home with showers/tubs was not standard until the 1930’s at best. I would suspect this to have been a good week for cleanliness since most people would’ve had their Easter bath.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Gena Compaleo, Kamila Luna, Dexter Carpenter, Deanna Hayes, Byron Brown, Wayne Conaway Jr, Deanna Hayes, Jennifer Chisolm, Buddy Wycoff, Megan Straight, Chris Vanfosson, Stephanie Martin, Beth Michalec, Mary DeBerry, Suzy Bolyard and Les O’Dell.
Final thoughts
Due to my travels next week as a chaperone with the band, the deadline for my column will be a bit earlier than usual. Please have any submission to me by Tuesday at 5 p.m. Thank you! As always you’re welcome to drop things off to me in person at our office on Quincy Street in Fairmont, email scummons@timeswv.com, or call 304-367-2527. You can also reach out to me on social media. Until next week, have a pleasant time, be safe, and enjoy some fresh spring air!
