Genesis 22:1-3: “God tested Abraham saying to him, ‘Take your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt-offering on one of the mountains I shall show you.”
Why would God test Abraham to sacrifice his and Sara’s only son? Why wouldn’t Abraham protest this sacrifice as he protested the killing of all people of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 18:16-23? He won that argument with God. What does this story have to do with today’s news and meaning?
First, the complete text should be read in Genesis 22 and 23:1-2. This gives a complete picture of the story. Second, much of my thoughts come from the book recommended to me by the Jewish Rabbi in Morgantown, Joe Hample. I once asked him what would be the best book he could suggest for studying the Bible from a Jewish perspective. Without hesitation he said “Biblical Literacy” by Rabbi Joseph Telushkin. It has proven to be a gem with this story and other Hebrew literature.
In most Protestant and Catholic Churches tomorrow this is the lectionary text. Since God has altered his mind once on Abraham’s plea for the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 18, I felt God would be open to hearing Abraham’s plea for his son. But he doesn’t plea.
As readers are immediately told, this is a test only. Abraham’s faith is validated as he prepares to follow through on the sacrifice. Imagine the strain he must have had on the three day’s journey to the mountain; the relief when stopped by the angel; but the strain on going back to Beersheva with the wondering son and to the wife who did not know of this incident. Ironically in Chapter 23 it appears that Sarah went to Kiryat Arba, and may have separated herself from him because of this. The only time Abraham goes to her is when she dies.
The story makes clear that God never wants human beings to be sacrificed. And what more explicit ways than testing the one person who was to represent the Hebrew people in history. It is in this lesson that sacrifice is wrong does Abraham learn how evil and immoral such behavior is. Notice that God never tests Abraham again with this or any similar request.
God shows tolerance and value for human life.
He blesses Abraham, just as previously Ishmael and Hagar were blessed after they were thrown out by Sarah because of her intolerance. Ultimately God makes a nation of Ishmael as he promised, with 12 princes over 12 tribes coming from his line — the end which tells us that in Genesis 25:7-11, Ishmael lived 137 years before he was gathered to his people — the end which notes most especially that he returned home one day and with his half-brother Isaac, buried his father Abraham in peace.
In today’s world we need tolerance; the one thing lacking.
We are intolerant because we seek power and authority over others. The history of the church through the years shows much intolerance also, From the Crusades to the Inquisition we see this. Even the Puritans who came to America to escape intolerance became intolerant themselves, setting up witch trials, burning people at the stake and imposing an oligarchy form of government.
Politicians and parties clothe themselves in patriotic symbols saying they represent God and American values as they denounce tolerance toward diversity, inclusiveness and immigration.
These groups favor separation, extinction, censorship and everything that the tolerance of our faith teaches. We saw it Friday in U.S. Supreme Court decisions dealing with issues of sexuality and education. A recent poll shows that more Americans believe we are less tolerant than at any time in our history. Gun violence, bullying, and conspiracy theories are proof of these dangerous trends, which will only worsen.
On this Fourth of July may we reclaim what we are supposed to be rather than what we are. May we learn from this story of God’s tolerance and the evils of human sacrifice to be tolerant ourselves.
