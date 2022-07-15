Dear Farmers, how is the world treating you this week?
One thing I can say is that our world is ever changing and unexplainable on the timing. I came home for lunch Wednesday and drove through town with the windows down and all the sounds coming through, I thought how busy our little community is. We are fortunate that we now have a bustling Main Street with businesses that are booming, beautiful storefronts to browse, and people who speak to you on the street and ask after your family and tell you how they saw your kids and how they’re growing like weeds.
Every once in a while, I don’t know if it’s the way the light hits it or I just have a mood struck my heartstrings a little harder but I feel lucky that our town is still beating strongly. It’s been a hard week. Many of you heard, probably in disbelief, that we lost a few farmers this week. Andy Saporito, Betty Dent who with her husband ran the Dents Funeral Home for many years, Valjean Haught, and Tony Petrucci. Each of these names carry so many memories that get you right in the feelings and I hope through the sadness we all can remember how each of them touched our communities and made them better. It could be a building they built, a way they gave back to the town in their deeds, or the family they gave us that carry on. Change because they’re gone is the hard part but seeing the change they made for the greater good is just as much of a blessing as the time we got with them.
Around town
Father Binu is due to arrive back at St. Peter’s Parish after being home with his family. Welcome back and our wishes for the continued health of your family. On that note, the family at St. Peter’s will have their Feast Day as planned on July 24. A Celebration Mass starts at 11 a.m and a covered dish dinner will follow.
The 100th anniversary of the parish (1921-2021, better late than never!) will also begin and everyone is invited from current members to past ones. If you plan to attend the covered dish dinner please remember the following: A-G brings veggies, H-M are desserts and N-Z salads. The church will provide meats, soft drinks and paper products. Happy Anniversary to PJ and Susie Alasky, Dave and Darlene Michalec and Jerry and Sheryl Southern. The Car Crafters will host a Car Show tomorrow on the ballfield at 4 p.m. if you dig classic cars.
A little reminder that the Blessings Box by the Town Hall is for food items and things of that sort. If you’d like to donate toiletries, clothing items, school supplies and the like, put them in the Comfort Closet in the grassy area across from the Dollar Store on the corner of Mill and Main Streets. A special lady in the Rachel area isn’t feeling the best and we should send all our well wishes to her. She was one of my “band moms” back in the day and a sweet lady who does a lot for her church and community. If you’d like to send her a nice card, give your best to Mrs. Debbi Jones at 300 Graham Rd., Rachel, WV 26587.Coincidentally, her son Jason just completed the LPN program and is a licensed nurse or as he put it, he’s “street legal.” Friday’s special at the Baker’s Nook is Antipasto Salad with House Dressing for $9. You can’t go wrong with that dressing. It would probably go well with a pepperoni roll. I grabbed one for Kasey and I on Wednesday and had them toast it up with some cheese. Oh buddy!
Hot diggity dog
I checked the messages for the newspaper’s Facebook page and a gentleman by the name of Gary Opp sent in this tidbit: “My father grew up in Fairmont, West Virginia. He asked me to post the following on your Facebook page: Does anyone in Fairmont remember CV News hot dogs? If you do, do you have any idea how he made his Mother’s secret sauce? They were the best dogs ever.” He said his father is Carl Joseph Opp, the son of Dr. Paul F. Opp who live on Peacock Lane in Fairmont. If anyone has any ideas about it, please let me know so I can relay it to them.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Brianna Espinoza, Betty Potoczny, Hannah Hayes, Seth Bradley, Jennifer Sieber, Tori Harker, Meredith Burge, Amanda Gerrard, Shane Livingston, Beth Cook, Lori Meyer, former Postmaster Betty Earl. A big Happy 90th to Rudy Banick with much love.
An Italian Evening at Palatine
An evening of Italian fun and friendship is planned for next weekend and local organizations will be there! A fritas sale put on by the St. Patrick’s Men and Women groups will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday the 23rd at Palatine Park. The evening will highlight a Taste of Italy with the Best of the Italian Hour Radio Show, Tommy Ward & Morgantown Jazz IX, Jersey Seasons, The Four Seasons Tribute. Local Italian cuisine from Fat Boys Prime, Hermosilla’s Deli Market, Aquarium Lounge, and Demus Italian Specialty Food. I can hear Nick Fantasia and it makes me want to dance around. I plan to be there and I hope you stop by as well.
News from the North
There will be a booster meeting on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the NMHS Cafeteria. A lot of information for the upcoming season will be given at this time. Anyone with a student who intends to play is encouraged to attend. The Football Boosters also are in need of some volunteers for their fundraising endeavors such as the JV and Varsity 50/50 and Grid-o-rama concession stand organization. Clothing orders and money are also due that day and can be turned in at the meeting or at weight lifting. The athletic department is also looking for businesses and sponsors to decorate Roy Michael Field with their advertising signs for the upcoming 2022 season. The signs will go along the fence area for everyone to see in Woodcutter Stadium. The proceeds go towards equipment, gear, and facilities maintenance. You can contact them at nmhuskyfootball@gmail.com or call the school and speak to Coach Hays.
Yesteryear
How many of you have heard tale of “the old family farm”? Maybe some of you are lucky enough to still have it in your family or started your own. Perhaps it’s not a farm but just a house that was your home, a plot of land that others would call a little piece of dirt, but no matter what it makes you feel at ease just setting eyes on it. Like Scarlett O’Hara’s father said, “The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it’s the only thing that lasts. It will come to you, this love of the land.” If you recall, in all her turmoil she always wants to get back to her beloved Tara. While out for a walk the other day with the kids, they started pointing out places and asking me who used to live there and to tell them stories about them.
My kids love to know the history of a place just as much as I do and they remember everything I tell them. They don’t realize that I tell them stories that not only happened to me but were told to me and are now passed down over four generations. In my quest to fill in my genealogy piece by piece, I found my 5th great grandmother, Sarah Hall Rex. I’ve started to research two of her daughters, Emilia Downs (my 4th great grandmother) and Malinda Amos. Malinda married into the family of Henry Amos who was part of the Amos clan that founded and settled Fairview, WV. Upon looking up her vital statistics I saw that she passed away on the family farm in Ritchie Co. on Chevaux de Frise. Immediately I called up the husband and said, “Can you believe my 4 times great grand-aunt had property on the same road we take to our camp? What are the odds!” Researching I’ve found that this branch extends in several areas around Harrisville and up through the small towns around the hunt camp. It’s a spooky feeling to think that you’ve spent all this time in an area where your ancestry walked around in the 1800’s. I firmly believe that some spots just call back to us. You hear it all the time from Farmers who have moved away. Farmington just calls them back time and time again. Maybe it’s that way for everyone. Your spirit goes where your roots extend even if your branch didn’t plant itself there.
On the outskirts
Monongah Baptist Church will be hosting their VBS next week from July 25-29, 9 a.m.-noon. Fun games, skits, puppets, crafts, singing and snacks will be had while the kids learn the story of Jonah from the Bible. Papa Joe’s Famous Meats continues to have great success in the area and we’re glad to see it. They will, however, be closed tomorrow the 16th and will reopen on Monday at regular time. Grant Town Fireman’s Festival is scheduled for tomorrow and they’ve got a full schedule! This is their 4th annual gathering which started as an open house and grew to an all day festival starting at noon and going strong until 9 p.m. There will be educational booths, demonstrations, games, live entertainment, food, a Grant Town History display, craft show and best of all admission is free.
Final thoughts
I will be out of the office but still in contact throughout next week at Cedar Lakes for Band Camp. There will be a regular column next Friday, do not despair! I’ve had a lot of people ask and yes you can still send me things and see my face on the page come Friday morning. Please send it to me at scummons@timeswv.com and if you need to get a hold of me directly you can contact me at 304-838-5449 and leave a message or text me so I can get back to you. Thanks and have a great week!
