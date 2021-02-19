Frosty Friday to you, Farmers!
I’m not sure that I was ever the type of kid who enjoyed the snow with such fervor. Sledding, sure, who doesn’t like riding down a hill with the wind whipping snow in your face while you hope you don’t hit a hidden stump on your way down. But to say that I like to get outside and walk around in the majesty of a frostbitten world, I could take it or most likely leave it.
At the dinner table Wednesday night, we got into a conversation about how sledding in other areas isn’t the same as sledding here in West Virginia. I’m sure the midwesterners attempted a slide or two, but they’ll never have the grand hills and hollows to slip around like we do. Even my brother in law in Kentucky, who posted pictures of his wife and kids enjoying the weather, was a bit of a let down when we saw the bump in the road they were riding down. Those city kids whooped and hollered like they were on a rollercoaster. We joked that maybe we’re a bit of a snob when it comes to the accumulation of other less blizzard inclined areas of the country.
Determining a proper sled snow to be at least a good 4-6 inches to start and not of the powdery flakes but the nice wet, heavy snow. My snobbery, however, was rejected when I suggested our niece and nephew would probably be aghast if they had to plop their feet into bread bags to keep their feet dry. Apparently, the kids back in Parkersburg didn’t do that sort of thing, or at least those who lived where my husband grew up. While I can’t tell you how many times my tootsies adorned the words “wonder bread” (among other brands) like a billboard, he has never had the pleasure of this hillbilly waterproofing. I’m afraid the time has passed for us to fit his large foundations into a bread bag, but the next time we get some major accumulation we might test the theory out with a couple of dollar store bags.
Yesteryear
Classified ads had a variety of titles in the early days of publications. As the area settled and towns began to flourish, so did the requests and needs of local citizens. By the time we rolled into the 20th century, there were all types of classifications for ads in your local news. Take 1922, for example. In addition to Help Wanted, you would have Female Help Wanted and Male Help Wanted. There was also a column for “Situation Wanted, Male” which were mainly men asking for specific jobs. Example: Man, twenty-five years old, single, desires position in private family or work in a store. Write Nauxie Chassant, Box 155, Farmington, WV.” Instead of large display ads, you would have smaller, bold print to call attention to businesses in the area. They would also appear in the classified section, which was one of the most read sections in print. One such ad under the Restaurants section included “First Class Meals and First Class Service, Boggess and Stead, Lynch Bldg., Farmington, WV.” In the same year we saw gatherings to celebrate lots of local people.
Church organizations gave a party in honor of Miss Lottie Bayne at her home at Saw Mill station. Lottie was turning 72 years young. Ladies from the women’s Bible class and the ladies aid society of the M. E. church of South Farmington attended. The guest list included many notable families including the Martins, Capets, Flemings, Morgans, Whitlach, Wadsworth, Pigott, and more. Mrs. L. J. Reese of West Farmington entertained several guests at a delightful 6 p.m. dinner in honor of Mr. and Mrs. J. K. Sawyers Jr. whose wedding was an event of the last week. The table was beautifully set with a centerpiece featuring a huge basket of spring flowers tied with a bow of pastello tulle. Covers were laid for ten. Won’t it be a high time when we can gather together for celebrations like this once again?
Book Club funded
The North Marion High Book Club has exciting news. Due to donations collected by Miss Latocha, the club is now fully funded. Congratulations to all the students, faculty and friends who donated and have built this club into such a great little community of readers during this school year. They would like to extend invitations to community members and encourage them to read along with them. If you’d like to join, contact Miss Latocha at chelsi.latocha@mariongs.com This month’s selection is The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas.
Husky Helpers
Husky Helpers have done a wonderful job of collecting donated items for students at North Marion High who might be in need. A table of hygiene, household items and winter coats are available from time to time on campus during meal/work pick up. Students are encouraged to please take what you need and give back when you can. Husky Helpers is currently accepting donations of hygiene items (shampoo, soap, tooth brushes, & deodorant) please contact Stacy Hays directly or make donations at the school. Please help our young lady and gentlemen Huskies.
Husky signs
Congrats to Garrett Conaway who signed with Fairmont State University to continue his football career on the collegiate level. Garrett is the son of Christy and Smoke Conaway. His mom is formerly Christy Menas of the Farmington Menas family.
Winter tip
With all of the snow we have gotten please make sure your exhaust vents for your furnace, hot water heater, and any other appliances are clear. If they become blocked by snow they can cause deadly carbon monoxide to build up in your house. If you cannot get to your vents but feel they might cause a problem, contact your local health officials for help. Don’t forget to also check your friends and neighbors, especially those shut in during these cold winter months and on quarantine.
Farmington Homecoming Inc.
Fundraiser Breakfasts in March have been cancelled for this year. The consensus of those attending the January 2021 FHI meeting felt that safety is still an issue and did not want to put anyone at risk due to COVID-19. FHI members are currently looking at Summer 2022 as the next Farmington Homecoming date based on the 2016 decision to have Homecomings on even numbered years instead of annually. If you’d like to join us in the discussion, the next FHI meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Farmington Community Building. If you cannot attend, please contact any FHI member and let them know your thoughts to be carried into the meeting.
Picture retakes
Due to inclement weather, the make up picture day for NMHS has been rescheduled once again. For those Cohort B, Distance Learners and Seniors who have not been photographed, the date scheduled is Thursday, Feb. 25. Freshman/Sophomores will be photographed during 3rd Block, Juniors and Seniors during 4th Block, and distance students from 1:30-3 p.m. Seniors who need to be photographed will be contacted directly.
Promise Scholarship deadlines
Promise applications are due by March 1, which means only a few more days to get them turned in! You can visit wvhepc.org/secure/apps for more info. FAFSA (Federal Student Aid) is also due by March 1. ACT dates remaining are April 17, June 12 and July 17. SAT dates are March 13h, May 8, June 5 and Aug. 28. Eligibility requirements for the Promise Scholarship are 3.0 GPA in core classes (Math, Science, English, History). ACT score of 22 overall, 20 in Math, Reading, Science, English or SAT score 1100 overall, 530 English and 520 Math. If you need help, please contact celmlinger@k12.wv.us, Guidance Counselor at NMHS.
Birthdays
Birthday Greetings go out to Mandi Wolfe, Whitney Porter, Nancy Cochran, Grant Perris and his grandpa John Garrison (they share a birthday on February 21st), Eric Ross, Isaak Sanders, Brandon Fleeman, Gage Franks, Johnboy Palmer, Caleb Knight, Nancy Watts, and Miranda Clark.
Contact Me
We’ve had some odd office hours with the weather this week, but you can normally find me behind my desk from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. I’m always an email away at scummons@timeswv.com, or you can drop me a note in the mail at PO Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Also, thanks to everyone who has been so patient with our delivery services. Roads are not always kind to drivers, and it’s sometimes a struggle for our office staff to get from home to work when Jack Frost is out and about. We appreciate talking to each and every one of you that calls and do our best to help. Thanks!
