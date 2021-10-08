I’m feeling fall, Farmers. It’s been creeping in my mind all week that summer has passed and we’re on the cusp of a crisp new season.
I can see it in the leaves as they turn, blowing across the pavement on my drive home, and on cooler evening walks I take with Lulu the full figured Boxer. As poet J.M. Storm said, “October is about trees revealing colours they’ve hidden all year. People have an October as well.” While some would take that into consideration of “showing one’s true colors,” I prefer to see the optimism.
Sitting in the stands watching our Huskies play, listening to other fans converse throughout the four quarters, reminds me that people still value friendship. It comes out when we gather together. When I go into the bakery and chit chat with a girl I’ve called my friend for nearly 35 years, or a customer stands at our counter telling me stories about what Farmington was like back in their childhood, recalling times they spent with my grandpa Huck Jones and our family, it warms my heart that people still carry a fondness for one another.
How empty it would feel to live in a community where you didn’t know your neighbors, people were not involved with one another, and day to day life was spent walking in a throng of strangers. It’s my fervent prayer that each of you take the time in the coming days to go outside and welcome autumn as it unmasks (no pun intended) its beauty for our enjoyment. As you do, take time to speak a kindness to someone. We all need to stop and enjoy it before it floats by.
Around town
If you’re wondering about the response time and care of our local rescue squad in Marion County, you’ll be relieved to know that Mike Angelucci takes his job so seriously that he put them to the test last Friday. It seems he took a tumble down the steps and rang his bell a little too hard. (I know that feeling) Joking aside, I’m really happy that Mike wasn’t seriously wounded although he gave everyone quite the scare.
If you see Tony Petrucci around town, ask him how he likes his new title. He and Sherry have been promoted to “Grandparents.” Congratulations to the new family, Kevin and Jalen Anton, who welcomed their son Kasen James Anton on Aug. 16. It’s war on “the hill!” A conflict between some felines and their lack of respect for fall decor in the outdoors, specifically in the Chatham Hill area, is causing a stir between neighbors. Does anyone know if cats get hay fever? Maybe that’s the problem.
Speaking of problems, I guess there’s been a little county action up Plum Run lately trying to crack down on errant drivers. I don’t know how you could speed on that road, some of it doesn’t even have a yellow line down the middle. Today’s special at The Baker’s Nook is Chicken Salad Croissant with chips and a pickle for $8. Make sure you stop in and grab one before they’re gone!
Services
The memorial services for Nate Stephens will be live streamed today from Impact Church of The Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas. You can view the service on Facebook or YouTube under Impact Church of The Woodlands. It will begin at 11 a.m. Central time (Noon here in WV). His family and friends appreciate the outpouring of love for Nate during this time.
Fairmont State parade to Feature Husky Band
Fairmont State University celebrates Homecoming this Saturday as the Falcons march through Fairmont from Palatine Park to Locust Avenue during their annual Homecoming Parade. Our North Marion Huskies Marching Band will join the festivities which kick off at 10 a.m. for those who would like to come out and celebrate.
NMHS Homecoming
Coach Roy Michael and Superintendent of Schools Donna Hage will serve as our honorary parade marshals for “A Graveyard Get Down Homecoming” parade this Wednesday. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will start at Alasky’s Complex and works its way down through Route 250 into the heart of Marion County. If a group, business, or person is interested in being in the parade, please contact the school at 304-986-3063. Tuesday will kick off Spirit Week at the school with theme days and decorations to liven up the Halls of Husky Country. Hallway decor for each class includes Freshman-Beetlejuice, Sophomores-Nightmare Before Christmas, Juniors-Scooby Doo, and Seniors-Addams Family. Spirit Week Days are scheduled as follows: Tuesday-Cowboys vs. Aliens, Wednesday Holiday Day, Thursday Halloween Colors; 9th grade wears purple, 10th is orange, 11th is green, and 12th black. Friday is Black and Silver Day, so wear your game day gear. The big Homecoming Dance is Saturday, Oct. 16 from 7-9 p.m. in the Upper Parking Lot by the track. Ticket prices are $15 single, $25 couple. Don’t forget to join us at Woodcutter Stadium for the big game on Friday night against the Lewis County Minutemen. Let’s go Dawgs! Pull the Sled!
North Marion news
The NMHS Theater Department is holding auditions for the fall play, “The Miser” by Moliere. Any interested thespians should try out. A limited number of extra copies of the 2020-2021 yearbook are available for sale for $60. These will go fast, so contact Mrs. Sheets at jlsheets@k12.wv.us or Mr. Knight at Jamie.knight@k12.wv.us to order. They are first come, first served. Finally, a special shout out to a little husky that is the bravest in the pack. Mrs. Devor, who teaches Spanish at NMHS, and her family have had a difficult year with the diagnosis of her son, “Q” and his battle with Wilms Tumor. After discovering it shortly after his 3rd birthday, he underwent chemotherapy and the removal of his kidney. It has been discovered that the tumor is back and once again the fight is on. Please keep this little man and his family in your thoughts. We know the Husky family is behind him all the way, but I think he needs some help from some Fighting Farmers, too. Don’t you?
Halloween costume party
Monongah sure knows how to party, and from the looks of it they like any excuse to throw one! On Oct. 15 at Monongah Town Hall you are cordially invited to join in their Halloween Costume Party. Presented by the Monongah Christmas Light Association, there will be fun galore with good food, games, a DJ, dancing, prizes, and of course, costumes! (you may even win a prize) A donation of $10 per family is asked and the fun starts at 7 p.m. sharp.
Clean Up! Clean Up!
A fall clean up is taking place at Mt. Carmel and Holy Cross Cemeteries Oct. 10-23. All non-seasonal flowers and decorations are to be removed from the cemeteries during the clean up. This helps to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of these hallowed grounds. It’s worth mentioning that our own cemetery could benefit from some beautification in this way. Keep in mind that the I.O.O.F. work hard to keep the cemetery for our loved ones and their families but it’s also up to us to do our part.
Yesteryear
We lost a classmate and alumni of Fairmont High recently in the passing of Patricia Ann Yost Hamilton. She was born in Farmington and was a daughter of the late Argyle Yost and his wife Delphia. I don’t think there’s a Homecoming I’ve attended or a story that was told about the old high school that didn’t reference Mr. Yost in some way. He was strict, kind, and beloved by so many students and staff at FHS. Although he wasn’t born in Farmington, he was raised here, graduating with around 20 classmates from Farmington High in 1922. The commencement ceremony boasted 112 graduates which was an accumulation of students from Farmington, Downs, Mods Run, Davies Run, Dudley, McClellan, Lower Plum Run, Iron Spring, East Run, and James Fork schools. Farmington made such an impact upon his life that after further education, Argyle came back to his alma mater and started his teaching career in the math and science department. Among his teaching duties, he also served as class advisor to many students who passed through including the class of ‘54 which produced notable graduates from Menas’, Arcures, a few Gouzds, Hartzells and Hudak, Markleys and Martins, Morgans, and even a couple of Priesters (no, not Freddie). In their “Class Will” the Seniors of ‘54 gave many talents away but I think Dick Shenal hit it home with, “I will my modern jokes to A.W. Yost to replace his 17th century ones.” I wonder what Mr. Yost thought about that? Not only did he do numerous wonderful things for our student population but he also was a good hearted volunteer in other capacities from the Farmington Lions, Odd Fellows, Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, and even the President of the Marion County Society for Crippled Children. How many of you have an Argyle Yost story?
Pizza Sale
One of these days I’m going to have a free Saturday to get over to the pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department! You should join me! They’ll be open tomorrow from 3-6pm with their full menu available for carry out or dine in eating. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders.
Cream Chicken on a Biscuit
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will host a cream chicken on biscuit dinner next Saturday the 16th. Stop by the church from 2-6 p.m. for a delicious take home meal (carry out only). Donations for the meal are $10 for adults and $8 for those under 10 years of age.
Fresh Veggies
The Connecting Link, Inc. has made available fresh vegetables for anyone in need. Simply go to the Marion County Board of Education parking lot on Mary Lou Retton Drive to receive them. Pick ups will start at 10 a.m.
Happy birthday
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jesse Tennant, Blake Kiger, Richie O’Dell, Sam Poster, Garrett Conaway, Ronda Mercer, Josh White, Ashley Seipp, Jayme Payton, Megan Pigott, Cathy Morrison, Jessica Poling, Mendi Blair, Becky Evans Wilson, Debbie Jones, Wilma Ornduff, Aeriss Efaw, and Rosanna Manchin. If you happen to see my other half, Jared Cummons, on Wednesday the 13th, please wish him a very Happy 40th Birthday.
Final thoughts
Why did it take Christopher Columbus so long to say the alphabet? Because he spent months on the “C.” On that note, I’ll be taking Monday off to “see” my children and have a little fun. (Particularly Kyan who is performing at the University High School Band Showcase that evening.) I will be back in the office on Tuesday and I hope to see many of you at the NMHS Homecoming festivities. If not, you can get a hold of me at the office via email at scummons@timeswv.com, or by phone 304-367-2527. Have a great week!
