Hello Barrackville.
Stress!
Such stress! Every day there is something new to stress about. Our bodies are taking a toll whether we realize it or not. Our bodies react to stress the same way it reacts to perceived danger, by activating our ‘fight or flight’ mode, which means we are either preparing our body to make a rapid escape or getting ready to defend ourselves. What happens during this process?
During stress response, your heart rate increases, breathing quickens, muscles tighten, and blood pressure rises. You’ve gotten ready to act so you protect yourself. Constant stress may result in headaches, upset stomach, including diarrhea, constipation, and nausea, aches, pains, and tense muscles, chest pain and rapid heartbeat, insomnia, frequent colds and infections, loss of sexual desire and/or ability, nervousness and shaking, ringing in the ear, cold or sweaty hands and feet, dry mouth and difficulty swallowing, clenched jaw and grinding teeth. Negative thoughts promote stress also, but we can exchange negative thoughts for positive ones. Removing yourself from a situation, if there isn’t anything you can do, helps too, take a walk, produce art, journal, volunteer, etc. There are, also, many meditation techniques available online that might help or borrow a book from the public library.
Thoughts and prayers to the Straight Family
George Edward Straight, 81, of Diamond, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 9 with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 7, 1939 in Barrackville, the son of the late Glenn & Mary (Lakin) Straight. George had lived in Diamond for 48 years, formerly of West Virginia.
He married the love of his life, Jessie G. Farris on Jan. 28, 1964 and they have enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. He worked in the paint shop at General Motors for 31 1/2 years before retiring in 2001. George was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard for 8 years, York Bodies of Canton, Tryon Chapter, and Charity Lodge #530 (where he was worshipful Master in 1984). George enjoyed mowing the yard, traveling, watching the Green Bay Packers, and spending time at his summer home in West Virginia.
Memories of George will be carried on by his loving family; his wife Jessie of Diamond; his 2 daughters Eileen Zenisek of Diamond, Debra Angelo of Newton Falls; his 2 sons Craig Straight of Diamond, David & (Donna) Justice of Switzer,WV; his 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
George is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and a step-son Raymond Justice.
Lions Club building
The Lions Club building is now available for rental. The hall can be rented for $75 per day. There is a commercial kitchen and 17, eight foot tables available with seating. The facility is cleaned between uses as per COVID-19 recommendations. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558, if you would like more information or want to schedule use of the building.
Recycling 101
Recycling units are available behind the Barrackville Post Office. Some need to know information follows but there are other frequently asked questions on the Marion County Solid Waste Authority webpage that are very helpful.
What is accepted in the Marion County Recycling Program?
We DO NOT accept: plastic bags; any type of glass; aluminum foil of ANY type; large scrap metals; A/C units; appliances; wire hangers; e-waste (televisions, computers, etc.); tires.
All drop-off sites accept the same things, as follows:
Flattened Cardboard Containers, which can include: Corrugated cardboard boxes, cereal & cracker boxes (please remove liner), paper grocery bags, newspapers & magazines
Newspapers & Magazines can include: newspaper (including any shiny inserts), magazines & catalogs, phone books.
Plastics, No. 1 and No. 2 only. Please remove all caps, but it is OK to leave the labels on. No. 1 Plastics include, clear/green beverage bottles for water or soda, sports drinks and 2-Liter drink bottles, as well as some cleaning product bottles.
No. 2 Plastics include milk jugs, laundry detergent bottles, some shampoo bottles and some cleaning product bottles.
The following are not acceptable: No. 3-7 plastics, plastic bags of any type, Styrofoam, plastic plates & utensils, buckets of any type
Please briefly rinse aluminum and steel cans and it is OK to leave labels on. (Remember, steel cans stick to a magnet.) Aluminum cans include: soda cans, beer cans, juice cans, sports drink cans, some pet food cans and some tuna cans.
Steel cans include: soup cans, vegetable cans, some pet food cans and some tuna cans.
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission met recently and worked on a draft Vision Statement for the town. They are working on a questionnaire to make sure that citizens of the town have a chance to express their concerns and vision for the future. An outreach campaign will be conducted at a later date to make sure that everybody knows the survey is available. Meetings are currently conducted on Zoom.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
