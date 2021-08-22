Now Hiring…..Now Hiring for all positions…….See inside for open positions.
The signs are everywhere. Numerous businesses in North Central West Virginia and Marion County hit hard by the pandemic have seen an increase in customers but are having a very difficult time keeping staff employed. Our restaurants are especially struggling at this time because they can’t attract enough employees to meet the demand. Some are reducing hours and some, unfortunately, are closing.
There are many reasons for this rising issue; fear of public contact as the virus continues to rise and spread, employees who lost their jobs found employment elsewhere, and of course, the additional state and federal unemployment benefits they all received which made it more enticing to stay unemployed. Although, the state has ended the additional benefit, the federal benefit is not set to expire until September.
To combat this, employers are hosting job fairs, increasing hourly wages, and offering hiring bonuses. As you drive around NCWV and Marion County, these are the signs you are seeing in numerous windows of businesses. And as the COVID numbers rise, it will be even harder for these businesses to maintain not only their staff levels, but their expected level of customer service.
So, what can we do? We can encourage our co-workers, family, friends and neighbors to get the COVID shot. Reducing the number of cases in Marion County will drastically help our business gain their footing once again. Or, we could all accept the new normal; living on a roller-coaster not knowing what is open and what is closed.
We could go back to having our school children on remote learning or in virtual school. But what does that solve? We’ve seen a drastic reduction in teachers not only in our county, but across the state of West Virginia. What happens to all the extracurricular activities including sports? We have all been looking forward to the fall with school starting, Fairmont State University and West Virginia University football, tailgates and resuming community activities. But now, with the employee shortage and the virus surge, what happens?
The only answer for now is to wear our masks once again, everywhere! It’s not comfortable and it’s the last thing our young children want to do, but it is our best defense, for now. I, for one, don’t want to see everything close again and I am looking forward to the numerous community wide events scheduled in Marion County through the rest of the year. So, let’s all do our part and wear our masks.
Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that will let us see into Marion County’s future, however, I’ve always known this county to rise to the occasion and get through any obstacle. Looking out for each other, protecting ourselves and our families and continuing to support our business community as much as we can is imperative at this time. And, just maybe, our numbers will start trending in a positive way.
Stay healthy Marion County!
