As I write this it is not yet autumn, but when the paper is delivered it will be the first day of the season. Mums are appearing on so many door steps and they are so bright with color. Speaking of pretty colors, the moon has been so bright the last couple of nights and such a pretty color through the few clouds. Someone asked why a harvest moon and the answer was that before tractors and before head lights on them, farmers could work until late at night due to the bright harvest moon.
So many folks are ill now and hope that everyone is better soon. Please be careful, take care if you are out shopping or for other reasons. Check on those neighbors who might need some help or those who are just not going out. We all need each other to stay safe. Take care this week, and stay safe.
Octoberfest
It is almost time for Mannington’s annual Octoberfest, which is Saturday, Oct. 2. This is such a good time to come to downtown Mannington and just enjoy a time of getting together, doing some shopping and having some really good food. Yes, only a few days until this annual event, but it just might be a time to get some early holiday shopping done. We hope the weather cooperates and gives everyone a few hours to visit with friends while just enjoying the time downtown.
If you might be interested in setting up a booth and have not gotten an application, please stop in at Baby B’s and talk with Sarah. She will be glad to give you all of the information. To others, mark your calendar for the date and plan to attend.
Demolition Derby
“Mayhem in Mannington” Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, Oct. 2. Presented by Thomas Motor Sports, the event will be held at the Mannington District Fair Ground. Registration for the derby is from 2-5:30 p.m. and the derby begins at 6 p.m. The classes are full size modified, full-size stock, compact modified, compact stock, mini and a kids power wheels class.
General admission is $10 per person (includes the driver), Entry fee $25 and pit passes $10. All participants and spectators are required to follow all safety guidelines and procedures. For information, please contact Thomas Motor Sports at 304-889-3256.
Gun and Cash Bash
The Great Buffalo Creek Gun and Cash Bash is planned for Saturday, Oct. 16 to be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds. Doors open at 11 a.m. and drawings will be held every 15 minutes. There are only 1,000 tickets to be sold. The donation is $30 per person per ticket, $20 for a guest. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Mannington District Fair and Mannington Fire Department. Must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Photo I.D. will be required upon entry. Meals and beverage will be available by 12 noon.
Tickets maybe purchased from any Fire Department Member or from Fair Board members. Also, stop by the Fire Department building on Monroe Street, as there is often someone there, in the early evening. Plan to help support these two organizations of the community, they give support to the area and help protect our homes.
City Clean Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Fall Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 16. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computer, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water payment stub must be shown to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3-6 p.m. You may dine in or get carry out which will be available. To place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. This is a handicap accessible building. All proceeds benefit the volunteer Fire Department. Masks are suggested. Plan to support this group fund raiser, let someone else do the cooking.
Book Sale
Are you thinking about getting books for your winter reading? That is a hobby of many folks and they start to plan for the months that are cool and they don’t want to go out so much. The Friends of the Library organization may just have the titles that you would enjoy. The book sale is open each Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. They have paperback and hardcover books available and some look like they have not been opened. There are many different subjects as well. This book sale benefits the Mannington Public Library. They will also be open during the Octoberfest. Plan to stop by if only to look.
