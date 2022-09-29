Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is having a great week. The fall season came up very quickly. Did someone turn a switch? Have you turned on the furnace a month or so early? Well, so is the weather in our area. With the change in the season, Mannington looks so nice as always but folks do change the look of their homes around Mannington with the seasons. Fall events are happening, and so are the flowers and decorations changing. Fall flowers and decorations are available at area businesses and so we do not have to travel very far to find just the right look for your outdoor area. Mums are the flowers for the season and come in some very beautiful colors. Pumpkins also are adorning many area front porches and these are also available.
The downtown area looks very festive just in time for the Octoberfest. The corn makes a nice added bit of fall to Market Street. Thank you to the folks who took their time to decorate for our enjoyment. Remember, events are happening over the next few days. There are events that will benefit organizations and some are planning events to help others. Check out Water Street Saturday, there maybe some great Yard Sales happening during Octoberfest.
Congratulations to the North Marion Football Team. The win Friday night capped off a great Homecoming Week.
The temperature does not seem to be improving this week, remember the folks who will be dealing with the hurricane along the coast. Remember to check with folks that you know that may just need a phone call, but they maybe in need otherwise. Some only need to talk with another person. Take care this week, look out for yourself and think of others. Stay safe.
Octoberfest
This is the weekend! It is Octoberfest Day in downtown Mannington. The list of vendors and food booths on Facebook looks very interesting. There seems to be a wide variety and a good time to maybe do some holiday shopping. This is the time to look for the gift for that one person that is difficult to buy for. It is not just the vendors that you want to check, but also Mannington businesses. There are always new items to look at on any given day. So, plan to come by early as the event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. Meet with friends, have lunch and visit the many different vendors and stores in the area. Once Octoberfest arrives, the holiday season begins. Have fun and enjoy the food.
FFA at Octoberfest
The Marion County Chapter of the FFA will have a booth at the Octoberfest on Saturday. They will be selling mums in several different colors. These mums will last for sometime, as they are just starting to show some color and they are a very nice size. They will also have pumpkins for sale. If you are looking for one of these items think about stopping by. You will be helping support a very good organization for young folks interested in agriculture. They might be raising or growing food for you in the future or raising flowers to beautify your home.
Music at the “Barn”
Music at the “Barn” is now planned for Oct. 8 which will be their “Open Mic Night.” If anyone is interested in participating, please call 304-986-3039 to register or for more information. Then on Oct. 24, The Sapps Hollow Band will perform. So come to the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road and enjoy an evening of music with friends. There is also always good food available. There will be more information about the upcoming events very soon, so mark your calendars and plan to attend. The event last weekend was a great success. There were several folks who attended and had a very good time and enjoyed the music.
Demo Derby
Mayhem in Mannington Demo Derby will take place at the Mannington Fair Ground on Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with a Kids Power Wheels Derby at 5:30 p.m. and the Derby gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. This event is sponsored by Thomas Motorsports.
Upcoming events
After Octoberfest, there is a City-Wide Yard Sale Fall set for Oct. 15. Halloween Town returns on Oct. 29th from 10 a.m. to noon. Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to show locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
There will be space available at the Wintergarden Park for yard sale set up. You may set up in this area for a donation to the entertainment fund for the Wintergarden Park.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for used tires that you cannot use. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County resident and is a great way to dispose of old tires.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and but our neighbors might still be in need of some help, so check on them even if it is just a phone call. Sometimes folks just need someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.