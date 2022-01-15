The world abounds with gifted persons.
We often think in terms of talent such as art, music, dance or drama. But others are blessed with different gifts. Writing, public speaking and leadership are gifts. However, such gifts provide temptation if not the tendency to claim or assert distinctions of superiority versus inferiority. Too often those with the gift are inclined to think of themselves more highly than appropriate and often make those without that gift aware of the difference.
Much of the turmoil and tension in society is due to misperceptions about gifts and giftedness. It stretches beyond the individual to the group. It is most evident in the political arena but also abounds in athletics and elsewhere.
Bitter divisions in American politics are driven by the inability to acknowledge and accept the gifts and abilities of those with whom one disagrees. Bitter verbal exchanges have risen to levels of threats and acts of violence. At the root of it all is the attitude that “I, or my group or viewpoint, is better than yours.” As such expressions escalate, we live in frightening times.
In a letter from the Apostle Paul to Christians in Corinth, this issue is addressed. We who claim to be Christian are inclined to read chapter 12:1-11 of Paul’s letter as if he sets us apart as better than others: better than, not different.
In an often-overlooked aspect of the message Paul asserts that “everyone” has gifts.
Paul notes that for Christians, the gift and the ability to identify its source is itself a gift of God. But he acknowledges that others outside the Christian community also possess varieties of gifts, often quite the same as those of Christians. He confronts the fact that the attitude of superiority/inferiority abounds as much in the Christian as in the secular community.
The test is in the use of one’s gifts.
They are not to be sources of pride or self enhancement. Gifts, whether of Christians or others, are to be used for the benefit and service of “the community.” Surely the frightening conflicts in our society, especially politically, is the failure to use one’s gifts and abilities for the benefit of the community or of the country. Party or personal loyalty take precedence over country or the benefit of the larger community. It is time to assesses our gifts and direct them to the greater good; to care for others as much as we care for ourselves.
