Happy Valentines Day, Farmers.
Have you ever heard of a “Vinegar Valentine?” The exchange of Valentine’s cards did not gain significant popularity until after the Civil War. However, it was the Victorians who added the romance to these cards and letters. In fact, postal carriers during the Victorian Era were given large meal allowances on Valentine’s Day to ensure they had the strength to deliver the extra volume of mail.
But not all Valentines were loving in nature. Before they were known as vinegar valentines by collectors, these sassy cards were known as mocking or comic valentines. “Their tone ranged from a gentle jab to downright aggressiveness. There was an insulting card for just about every person someone might dislike — from annoying salespeople and landlords to overbearing employers and adversaries of all kinds. Cards could be sent to liars and cheats and flirts and alcoholics, while some cards mocked specific professions,” according to History.com.
If you wanted to get rid of an unwanted suitor it was the perfect opportunity. Here’s a sample, “To My Valentine / ‘Tis a lemon that I hand you and bid you now ‘skidoo,’ Because I love another — there is no chance for you.” Proof that every story, or holiday, has another side.
Around town
Some special anniversary wishes to a couple of life long Valentines. Meline and Donna Serdich celebrate tomorrow, while Charles and Linda Pethtel celebrate 52 years on Valentine’s Day. Farmington Homecoming will meet on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Farmington community building. All Farmington High School alumni as well as concerned neighborhood residents are encouraged to attend. Plans for future events will be on the agenda. Social distancing rules will be followed.
Today is Pulled Pork Sandwich day at The Bakers Nook. The pork is served with Blackberry Jalapeño Sauce, coleslaw and Baked Beans for $12. Plum Run Baptist Ladies’ Fellowship group will meet next Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a $5 gift and bring a friend!
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes to Cheryl Toothman, Jason McClain, Lacey Pitek, Larry Daft, Lucille Wells, Michael Angelucci, Patrick Murphy, Allison O’Dell, Gloria Cunningham, Lucille Barta Wells, Chris Toothman, Kimberly Chipps, Jane Halpenny, Tiffany Raschella, and Pat Abruzzino.
Farmer facts
Did you know that onions are part of the lily family and sweet potatoes are a member of the morning glory family? Tomatoes were once shunned as poisonous in the United States and were found to be a member of the nightshade family. They’re also closely related to eggplant, pepper, potato, and tobacco. Kind of interesting considering that tomatoes are considered a fruit. I guess they can do DNA tests on your dog now to determine his breed, why can’t they tell which veggies and fruits are cousins? Artichokes, while considered a very tasty addition to dips, are an edible variety of thistle. I guess saying you’d like some spinach thistle dip isn’t as appetizing as spinach artichoke. I kind of like the way thistle rolls off the tongue.
News from the North
The Husky family sent their love and joined in the sorry of the family of teacher Joy Gaines this week. Mrs. Gaines passed away unexpectedly leaving all those who knew and loved her utterly devastated. She taught in the English department for over 30 years. We’ve had so many premature passings in the last few years. Hug your loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you now. I’m happier news, Tariq Miller signed with Glenville State. This shooting star will be taking his athletic prowess from his home among the hills down to Glenville and we wish him all the best. Well deserved! Congratulations to Mrs. Colleen Minardi, she rang the bell declaring herself cancer free. Another cancer warrior walking the halls of NMHS.
Fire department sale
The pizza, sandwich, and salad sale is coming this Super Bowl Sunday at the Fairview Fire Department from 2-5 p.m. (note the time change for this sale only). Carry out or dine in eating available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department. They hope to see you there!
Little League signups
This Saturday the 12th from noon until 2 p.m. will be a Little League sign ups at the community building in Farmington. Parents and guardians are encouraged to print out and bring completed paperwork with them to the sign up and also their driver’s license, two proofs of residency, child’s birth certificate, and insurance information. Registration fee is $45 which includes belt, hat, and socks. Additional children are $40 each to register. There will be a $15 fee if your child needs a shirt. Good luck Farmers!
School news
Due to unforeseen circumstances the PTO meeting for Fairview Elementary was cancelled. They are going to try to get another meeting in the upcoming weeks scheduled. For Fairview Elementary and middle school students, the Town of Fairview is still under a boil water advisory and having consistent water issues so sending bottled water with your child and sanitary items like hand sanitizer and wipes are a good idea. Fairview Elementary Students were excited to raise over $400 for United Way by duct taping Principal Coleman to the wall again this year. Students donated $1 per strip of tape.
Valentines dinner for two
The Bakers Nook has a wonderful Valentines dinner special for two this year. For a bargain $30 you can pick up a dinner that includes lasagna, salad, rolls and dessert. You can also pick up a variety of sweet treats for the Cupid in your life.
Final thoughts
Last but not least, I have a good one for you, Farmers. Possibly the best one yet this year. I couldn’t believe the nerve! Someone ripped the fifth month out of my calendar. Now, I’m dismayed. HA! I hope everybody has a great Valentines weekend and gets a little extra sweetness from the special person in their life. You can reach me at the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by calling 304-367-2527 or via email Scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe, stay sweet, and may your heart be light and healthy all year long.
