With the political bedlam we find ourselves in, I’ve decided rather last minute to change the opening to my column this week. Although we expected some sort of melee in the journey to 270, it’s manifesting itself into quite the pandemonium.
While no, it’s not a laughing matter, I think the only thing we can do at this time is cut tension with a bit of humor. Our neighbors over in Kentucky have been merging humor and politics (there’s a McConnell joke in there, I’m sure) since the 1990s. In Rabbit Hash, Ky., there’s a new mayor in town. He’s run a clean campaign, visiting his constituents along the campaign trail with a smile and accepting ear scratches and belly rubs. Odd you say? Well that’s because Mayor Wilbur is a 6 month old French bulldog. It seems that some 20 years ago a fundraising event for the historical society grew to heights they were not expecting. The goal was to elect an animal (not necessarily a dog) as mayor of the town of just under 500 people. Wilbur’s human, Amy Noland said she ran Wilbur’s campaign for mayor because of “all of the negative media that’s out there surrounding America, and the election, and COVID-19.”
She wanted Wilbur to be something positive in the news. It certainly worked! Headlines for the race included “mayor’s race going to the dogs,” “candidates are all ears,” and my favorite, “Give me liberty, or give me Milkbones.” This year’s election brought in $22,985 for the Historical Society and their endeavors. The outgoing Mayor is a pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro (a take on famous actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.) If you want a fun read, Google this election. You won’t be sorry.
Apartments ready
The Petrucci Brothers are pleased to announce that their newly constructed apartment building on Railroad Street is complete. They are happy to take questions from possible tenants about renting the spaces. You can contact them at 304-825-6954 or 304-825-1397.
School news
If you’re feeling like you need some after school help, Marion County Schools set up their after school helpline for those students and parents. You can find the information line at https://sites.google.com/view/marion-county21st-cclc/home or go to Marionboe.com and find the after school link underneath the Parents and Students tab. The site explains how to call in and to join their Microsoft Teams meeting virtually. This service is available Monday-Thursday each week. There’s also information on how you can join the “Science with the Science Lady” meetings as well. North Marion and Fairview Middle School Chromebooks were available for pick up this past week. If your child is a student at either school and has not picked up their computer, please contact North Marion at 304-986-3063 and Fairview Middle at 304-449-1312. Fairview Elementary School students will be able to pick up their Chromebooks this coming week. An informational call from the BOE will give more information on those pick up times.
All State
A big congratulations goes out to North Marion High School Freshman Taylor Hess. She has earned her spot on the Wall of Fame in the NMHS Gym after placing 8th, 1st team All State, at the WV State Cross Country Tournament this weekend. Congratulations to her and coach Keri Richardson on their All State victory!
‘One Night Without A Home’ drive
The Marion County Technical Center DECA is hosting their annual One Night Without a Home Drive for the Homeless this weekend. The event takes place Saturday in the Marion County Technical Center parking lot from 6-10 p.m. This one night event has been a yearly tradition for the DECA students to bring awareness to the growing homeless population in WV. Donations can be dropped off tomorrow night but they will be accepting donations until the 20th of November. All donations of food, clothing are appreciated, and they will be delivered to local food banks in time for the holidays.
Obituary to a pothole
I enjoy a lot of the WV groups on social media, one such under the name “Vintage WV” asked a question that a few of you might have the answer to. A gentleman in the group asked, “Didn’t A. James Manchin write an obituary to a huge pothole in Farmington, I think at the junction of RT-250 and 218, and put it in the newspaper or read it at the capitol?” The premise for the obituary was because there were several agencies from the town, county, and state arguing about who was responsible for fixing it. Shortly after the pothole was filled in. He asked if anyone knew when that happened and if the story were true. Anyone have any recollection of this? I have to say the comments that followed were pretty stellar. A lady told a story about how he spoke at a meeting of the WV College Financial Aid officers on not wasting. He then demonstrated how to get the most out of a tube of toothpaste. Others recalled eating hotdogs for lunch with him at Halftime Hotdogs on Locust Avenue How many others have A. James stories?
Huskies vs. Liberty
Tonight is the last home game for the North Marion Huskies Football 2020 season. If you want to see our dawgs in action, this is your chance! Game time is at 7 p.m. but I suggest you get there early to get a delicious cup of hot cocoa and find your spot to enjoy the game. These students have really put their all into this season. It’s been an interesting year being able to hear what’s being done on the field without all the noise in the bleachers from fans. You can really get a feel for how passionate these players are, how much the coaching staff cares about them, and the heart from players to their fans, cheerleaders and the dancers and musicians in the band. Good Luck to them in this final home game and what a great season they’ve had.
Birthdays
We have a couple of birthdays this week. Celebrating are Irene Longwell on the 7th, her grandson Cameron Craig on the 10th, Richard Hall also with a Nov. 7 birthday and Cindy Mays turns 55 Monday the 9th. Debbie Meadows and Allie Shaner team up on the 11th and Jake Toothman and Abby Anderson on the 12th. Also, remember the family of John Lee Whitt Sr. who celebrates his birthday in heaven on the 7th.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Judith and Nelson Neff on Nov. 9. Here’s to another year for you lovebirds.
Yesteryear
I mentioned last week that I was interested in memories from holidays in Farmington (and surrounding areas). The response has been so good that I wanted to share some with you. How many of you remember ordering a live Christmas tree from Phillip Gango’s store? Those trees probably came from the farm of Linda Jones Pethtel’s dad. Her fond memories were of him delivering those trees for resale to Mr. Gango. Seems like he was a big part of a lot of people’s holidays.
Jack Daft recalls standing on Bock corner as a patrol boy and Mr. Gango gave him a candy cane. Candy seemed to be a big memory for lots of people. Regina Lough-Ryan (or “Sissy” as she’s always been called) loved the big bag of hard tack candy and chocolate drops Santa used to give out on the fire truck. I agree that was the best candy and I loved it. I can’t count how many people said “Santa and candy” were their top favorites.
Susie Shorter’s dad played Santa and rode on the fire truck through town. Annette Menas Martino shared a story that I hope gives you a good laugh. “One time, Charlie (Shorter) did a favor and dressed up as Santa and came to our house. Problem was that they forgot and went to bed, and I opened the door and let Santa in. My parents got a surprise! He was a good friend to my parents, Tom and Rose Menas.” This is just a small sample of the stories coming in. If you have anything to contribute please don’t hesitate to drop me a line or give me a call! I’d love to print them.
Rules to live by
I’m compiling a list of items needed to spend some time at deer camp later this month. The families who have campers there all take turns cooking one of the daily meals while we’re all there. Jared is headed down tonight with a pan of my homemade mac and cheese which was requested in my absence. I’ve been looking for some quick and easy snack food, cookies and bars that they can grab before heading out into the woods and fell into a rabbit hole of desserts. Pray for me that the magic I can bake up in the kitchen translates into the little cubby of an oven I have in our camper.
To close out the column today, here are some sweet rules to live by from across the pond. When Prince Charles was a young boy, the Queen would send instructions for his meals to the nursery which was headed up by nanny Helen Lightbody. It seems that Nanny Lightbody would refuse or have dishes for young Charles remade based on personal whims. In 1956 Queen Elizabeth requested that her son, then age eight, be given a special pudding she thought he might like. (Pudding is a broad term in Great Britain for dessert, although it can be either sweet or savory, and generally stands for the final dish or course during a meal.) The final straw came when the pudding was crossed out on the dessert menu by Nanny Lightbody, thus incurring the Crown’s wrath. Moral of the story is intended to be that nobody crossed out a Queens request. However, I think the real lesson learned here is that if you think someone will enjoy a dessert, share it. Also, life is too short and stressful to ever cross out a good pudding.That’s a lesson to live by.
Contact Me
We continue to be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at our offices on Quincy Street. If you’d like to submit anything for the column, please let me know by Friday at noon. You can send it to me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone 304-367-2527 or mail it to me at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont WV 26555 in ℅ Circulation Dept, Stephanie Cummons. Stay safe!
