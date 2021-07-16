I’m reading a wonderful book, “Love Heals,” during my devotion time each day.
The book is written by Reverend Becca Stevens who devoted her life to loving the unloved. Becca founded “Thistle Farms” in 1997 (originally called Magdalene) which offers sanctuary to women who suffer from wounds and scars that need healing. The residential community, not called a clinic, provides two years of free housing (not referred to as a shelter or halfway house), unsupervised and run by the women who reside there.
Not only are the women housed, but they receive free medical care, therapy, education, guidance for spiritual growth and job training without government funding.
The women at Thistle Farms work to gain independence through jobs in the social enterprises of Thistle Farms. They produce candles, organic body care products and operate a café in Nashville. Through Christian love and support, these women slowly heal from childhood trauma and rape which often led to slavery and prostitution. Thistle Farms expanded throughout the world, buying supplies from women with “fair trade” agreements. Women around the world profit as well as the city of Nashville bringing over three-quarters of a million dollars in savings and revenue.
Through Becca Stevens’ ministry, 700 women yearly are served and many saved, without judgment, without shame, without condemnation. You see, there are many forms of God-given salvation.
I sometimes wonder how much a community could repair and thrive if they turned their efforts and their resources from one-time events or the daily meeting of crises to a two-year commitment for long term positive renewal. Fairmont profits from the efforts and devotion poured out of Hope Inc. and The Friendship Room which serve as great models in our community for healing through love.
Preaching, praying and reading the Bible are important, but God’s realm includes feeling, serving, touching, caring and loving.
Music brings heart and soul together leading us to the Divine in ways that words cannot. Amy Grant says that Becca “naturally ponders creation, ponders nature and ponders life. Everything and everyone has a purpose, and everything works together in the most amazing community. Even things that are scary have their place in the exquisite order of the world that Becca celebrates.”
Truly opening our hearts to God enables us to open our arms to ALL of God’s creation and treat it as holy.
“Therefore, as God’s choice, holy and loved, put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Be tolerant with each other and, if someone has a complaint against anyone, forgive each other. As the Lord forgave you, so also forgive each other. And over all these things put on love, which is the perfect bond of unity.” Colossians 3:12-14 CEB
