It is that time of year when we are encouraged to reflect on the past 12 months to gauge our successes and losses, remember the moments and emotions that brought us to this point, and set the infamous resolutions for the new year. This time of year, for me, is one of my favorites as we all are accustomed to reflect, declutter, and hopefully and enthusiastically look forward to new challenges and improvements.
As a teen I would have my boombox in tow as I listened to disc jockey Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 Year-End Countdown, ready to press “record” on the cassette tape player to capture that favorite song and all the memories associated with it from the past year. I would revisit that year’s mix tape throughout the upcoming year and for the decade to come. Similarly, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve became a staple with its music countdowns and footage from archives. With my parents and siblings seated around the one television in the house, I, along with millions of viewers since it first aired in 1972, looked back on the best performances of all time and celebrated the year’s bests with live performances in New York’s Times Square and most recently from throughout the world. It was an energy-charged and reminiscent pop culture perspective of how “we” got here as we officially closed out the year at midnight.
In the same vein, I remember past years when I waited to receive my copy of TIME Magazine in the mailbox for its “Person of the Year” or infamous and extensive “Best Of” lists. Now, I receive this through a notification on an app or via a post on Twitter or Instagram. But, it is a ritual of reflection for many that started back in 1927 when TIME Magazine named its first “Man of the Year,” now known as “Person of the Year,” for their “influence and importance…for good or ill.” It continues for decades later with additions along the way such as the year-end “Best Books” list that was first published in 1996 or other year-ends that have evolved such as “Best Movies,” “Best Albums,” and “Best Podcasts.” These memories of my past are not unlike those of so many others this time of year who made a deliberate practice of reflection repeatedly so that they can refine as they move forward with a desire to improve. What do these year-end lists and “Best Ofs” tell us about ourselves?
It is not unlike what a school system does this time of year as the superintendent is asked to share, looking back, what are our greatest accomplishments in Marion County Schools for 2021? While measured in terms of July 1 through June 30, it’s a mid-year for review of “Best Ofs”:
A focus to use local expertise to design and build, fund, and open the first county-wide STEAM Center in January 2022 to serve students in grades 5-8 and provide hands-on, real world connections with problem-based learning and involvement of local businesses, career fields, and post-secondary learning institutions so that our students can grow and thrive right here.
A plan with multiple layers of stakeholder input, presentation of, and initiation of the action steps of the federal funds for the American Recovery Plan funds, set to expire in 2024, to access and address learning recovery through instructional and behavioral interventionists and collaborations, psychologists, nurses, as well as personnel overages due to continued decline and student enrollment and provisions for the health and safety needs as we continue operations amid an on-going pandemic.
A celebration of the anxiously awaited ground-breaking for the East Dale addition, repairs to the structure of East Fairmont Middle School, and on-going review of all of the facilities and properties owned and operated by Marion County Schools as well as future opportunities and improvements to sites and school campuses.
An avenue to expand student voice and student leadership opportunities with the establishment of the first Middle School and High School Student Summits where representatives from each grade level at each school will serve on a panel, beginning in January 2022, to represent their peers about concerns and solutions for issues at their schools and county-wide from a student perspective.
An assessment of the success of the county’s summer programming and plan for expansion in Summer 2022 to include a collaboration with Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts Community Outreach to offer theater components for all ages as well as a showcase on the Career Technical Education programs of the Marion County Technical Center for middle school students at Marion County Schools’ Summer SOLE June 21 through July 13, 2022.
A recognition that 12 Marion County Schools join only 130 WV schools who applied for and earned the distinction of Purple Star Award to enhance collaboration with military organizations and provide supports for military families: Blackshere, East Dale, East Fairmont High, East Fairmont Middle, Fairmont Senior High, Fairview Elementary, Mannington Middle, Monongah Elementary, North Marion High, Pleasant Valley, Rivesville, and White Hall.
A persistence to provide continuous five days, face-to-face instruction for over 7,000 Marion County students and 1,165 employees of the state’s 11th largest school system, who “Got Back in the Game” and have patiently and tirelessly dedicated hours and positive energy to do what we know is the best practice for students and their academic and social emotional growth and mental health.
The establishment of a consistent district-wide feedback tool that will provide current grade level performance of students in grades K-11 at three points during the school year to gauge academic growth in reading and math and assist with interventions and provide specific information for school-based assistance teams the eligibility and progress toward regular education and special education goals as students move from grade level to grade level.
It’s been a busy five months in Marion County Schools and it reminds us of novelist John Irving’s words about the capacity to do work diligently that “doesn’t come overnight” as referenced in Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, by Angela Duckworth. In tune with what we are asked to do this time of year as we look back, reflect, and develop a plan to improve, Duckworth talks about the difference between talents and passion and perseverance as tested on promising cadets who entered into the highly selective West Point but dropped out because they succumbed to the “Beast Barracks.” Despite their elite mental and physical capabilities that ranked them above the numerous applicants to West Point annually, Duckworth found that grit, defined as “a positive mental toughness, indomitable spirit, and courage for long term goals” above all else separated those who succeeded from those who did not.
Yesterday, thousands got on treadmills or exercise equipment, set goals, and began with a positive attitude after assessing 2021. In August, Marion County Schools began a similar ritual and enthusiasm. This is the important part of the year where we commit to staying on the treadmill, access our grit. It is perseverance and passion that drive effort, according to Duckworth. She describes the story of three bricklayers, one who approaches the work as a job, the second as a career, and the third as a calling. And, that calling is found in so many individuals who Duckworth reminds us have a “daily discipline of trying to do things better than we did yesterday.” They realize that “staying on the treadmill is one thing…but getting back on the treadmill the next day, eager to try again, is more reflective of grit.” In essence, “I have a feeling tomorrow will be better is different from I resolve to make tomorrow better.”
Looking back on the past year of successes and challenges to Marion County Schools, we find numerous examples of those students, employees, families, and community partners who have made an effort to use their talents and skills to improve our achievement as a school system and be part of the solution. It did not stop with talent and skill, but the effort of all of us working together is exponentially more important. As Duckworth states, “the most dazzling achievements are, in fact, the aggregate of countless individual elements, each of which is, in a sense, ordinary.”
There are obstacles, things we could do better, and ground yet to cover. This is the value of creating these “Best Ofs” lists, accessing where we are as we close 2021, and pressing forward with our goals for 2022. There will be moments and those who attack and weigh on the indomitable spirit of grit, times when we, ourselves, are tempted to complain “they didn’t do this,” “this isn’t fair,” or “look at our restrictions,” but possessing grit means that we have “a drive for achievement regardless of the situation and earning successes is because of our hard work” together. Our optimism and enthusiasm are part of the process. But, “Enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare,” reminds Duckworth, and it is “the grit of the optimistic self-improvers that get up time and time again in the face of adversity” to claim state championships, build a vision for STEAM and CTE-based instruction that impacts the entire system, persevere through a pandemic, address student concerns and issues, raise student achievement, and create a “pursuit of excellence” that is an enduring model of skill and effort.
