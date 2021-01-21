Good morning Mannington!
And the snow, cloudiness and cold continue. Hope everyone has had a good week. So many folks are ill and we have lost folks from the area. Please keep these folks in your prayers. It seemed as though we did not know folks who were ill and now, we know folks who are not recovering from coronavirus. There are several families in the area who have lost loved ones, but the one that so many folks knew was Jimmy Moran, he was well known by so many and will be greatly missed. Please remember his family, the fire department, the kids on his bus and everyone that he knew, keep them all in your prayers.
Think about our young folks too as they try to return to school and pray that they will be safe. We hope that school work will progress and grades will improve for those that are struggling.
Continue to check on neighbors and friends who may need some help. We have to work together through all things. Please continue to wear a mask and not gather in large groups. I heard on TV that even if you get the vaccine you will still need to wear a mask when out in public, just to be safe. That may just be one person’s thoughts. Take care this week, and stay safe.
Llewellyn Baptist Church invites you to join them Sunday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. to hear Henry Benach of Jewish End Time Ministries discuss their ministry. You can learn more about JEM at www.jem-issions.com.
There will be a luncheon served following to allow for additional fellowship. CDC guidelines will be followed for safety and maintaining social distancing.
Llewellyn Baptist Church is located on the right, a half mile on Flat Run Road, off Route 250 North of Mannington. For more information call Pastor Larry Watson at 304-986-2300 or Beverly at 304-641-1482.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.