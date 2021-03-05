Friday is upon us, Farmers!
The creek sure was rising last Sunday, and so were my bread baking skills. We’ve been talking a lot at our house about being a little more responsible when it comes to food sources, buying local, and learning new useful skills. So along with baking bread and learning to knit (still a work in frustrating progress) we’ve decided this year we might throw a few seeds out and see what sprouts in our very own garden.
A few ladies at camp have offered to give lessons in canning when we’re all there this summer, and we’re hoping to learn a few things on our own through books and online tutorials. (You never know when you might need a few extra jars of peppers and jelly to get you through the winter.) Kyan took his turn helping me in the kitchen and I must say our bread turned out pretty good. We sent over a fresh half a loaf to Meredith and Rudy to taste test and they agreed it was awfully good!
The recipe was easy, no waiting for things to rise or kneading. If you’d like to try it on your own you’ll want to preheat your oven to 350 F, mix your dry ingredients together (3 cups all purpose flour, 1 Tablespoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon fine sea salt). Add ¼ cup honey, and 1 12 oz beer. Stir until dough forms. In a 9x5 bread pan, pour ⅛ of a cup of melted butter. Brush it up the sides of the pan so that it discourages sticking. Pour dough into the pan and spread to form a loaf. Add an additional ⅛ cup of melted butter over top of the dough as evenly as possible. Bake for 40-50 minutes checking with a toothpick or knife that the middle comes out clean. Remove and place on a wire rack or trivet for 10 minutes to cool. The butter will have absorbed into the bread making it nice and golden on the bottom and crispy on top. Kyan ate his share with apple butter. He’s been using apple butter on nearly everything these days, and he said that’s the way to go. You can find other simple recipes like this on the website “Give Me Some Oven.”
Farmers to Families Food Box
The Fairmont Morgantown Housing Authority is sponsoring a food distribution Thursday, March 11. Brought to you by the USDA and Save the Children, boxes of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products will be available for all area residents in need. Boxes will be distributed starting at 11 a.m. at Palatine Park on a drive up basis until all are taken. No income requirements are needed, please remain in your vehicle and be mindful of COVID-19 health and safety practices.
Birthdays
What a list we have today! Big wishes go out to former NMHS math teacher Nelson Elliott, Larry Morris, Easton Hibbs, Tom Floyd Jr. and Tom Floyd Sr., Nancy Floyd Lipscomb, Heather Ogden Fisher, Michelle Cook, Kevin Welty, Angie Copney, Lynda Grubb, Cyndee Barker, Jimmy Halpenny, Violet Alasky, Cyndee Barker, Brionna Myers, Nettie Merrill, Memphis Pierce, PJ Alasky, Franchesca Aloi and Lora Gouzd. Also some belated wishes to Ryan Elliott, Sandy Malone, Frances Straight, Bob Hearn, and Ida Macias. A very special birthday was had by Agnes Davis on Feb. 22. She is now 94 years young! On a personal note, please keep my cousins Rob and Lex Shaffer in your hearts as well as Mike and Sandy Jones as March 11 is Sharon’s first birthday in Heaven. We know she’s celebrating in high style like she did down here on Earth. Love her so much.
Burning laws
The W.Va. Division of Forestry and W.Va. Forestry Association would like to remind you that March 1-31 we have a 5 p.m. Burning Law. Maximum fines for violation are $1,000. This means no burning from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. fires must be attended at all times. For more information on the rules and violations please visit their website or contact your local division.
Stork delivery
Congratulations to Drew and Megan Mays on the birth of their daughter. Cambria Blake Mays weighed in at 5-pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches. Her big brother Brian is delighted by her arrival, as well as her grandparents, Jim and Cindy Mays.
You scream, We all scream!
Mark your calendars because Dairy Creme Corner opens March 13! It’s hard to believe the season is opening so soon but spring is just around the corner.
Pizza sale
The Auxiliary of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be starting their Pizza Sales on Saturday, March 13, from 3-6 p.m. There are a few changes due to COVID restrictions: All orders will be phone-in & carry-out 304-449-1904. You must enter by the Town Hall side of the building in the single door, and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating for waiting will be available in the dining hall, and your name will be called when your order is ready. For now a limited menu of pizza with cheese only or cheese & pepperoni, antipasto salads (small or large) and firehouse salads, steak sandwich, ground chuck hoagie, and cans of pop or bottles of water will be available. Masks are required. Go out and support the fine folks over the hill and grab some delicious food.
Sympathy
With a heavy heart we say goodbye to one of Farmington’s daughter this week, Mrs. Barbara Snodgrass. Barb was a FHS alumni where she was known as Barb Erdeljac before marrying Ronald Snodgrass. They lived in the Chatham Hill area of Farmington where they were active in the community. She was the Treasurer of FHI, and did a lot of work with the group for our Homecomings, fundraisers, and such. Many of you will remember her behind the desk as a teller at BB&T in Farmington. When I was little, she would always say hi to me when I’d come into the bank with my Mom or my grandparents. In addition to several hobbies she was a heck of a cake decorator whose frosting was a special treat. Friends may call at the Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington from 4-8 Friday with vigil rites beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1304 Mill Street, Farmington. Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Farmington.
Fish dinners continue
Lenten Fish Dinner continues this week at St Patrick’s Church in Mannington. Curbside pick up for call ahead orders are from 4-7 p.m. You can dial 304-694-5166 to place orders or order from the parking lot, a small wait time will be necessary for those on the fly orders. Adults dinner donation is $10 and children 12 and under $6. This week’s menu is 1 piece deep fried cod, coleslaw, roll, cake and two sides. The specials for tonight are pierogies and green beans. Next week look forward to mac & cheese and green beans, which I heard are quite delicious from the patrons who have been dining with the Catholic Church in these first weeks of Lent.
Yesteryear
Mrs. C.E. Stillings entertained the Busy Workers of the Christian Bible school of Mannington at her home at Downs in 1916. A six-course dinner was served, covers being laid for 22. Election of officers was held and discussion of plans for the year’s work. Eight pupils from Mod’s Run, East Run, and Downs took the county diploma examination at the schoolhouse in 1922. Ten pupils were present for the test. Only two more weeks remain of the school term (talk about a short semester!) and work preparatory to the closing of school is going along rapidly. No program has been arranged for the last day, but a community picnic in which the pupils and patrons will take part has been arranged. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union of this city will hold a bake sale at the Sanitary Bakery in Clarksburg Street. Donations will not be personally solicited but all members and friends of the union are asked to donate as liberally as possible. The group planned to have a “due tea” meeting next month with all members paying their dues at a members planned tea. It was said “The union is growing nicely, and the members are greatly enthused over their work. Four new members were taken in the last meeting.”
Final thoughts
On the outskirts of a small town, there was a big, old pecan tree just inside the cemetery fence. One day, two boys filled up a bucketful of nuts and sat down by the tree, out of sight, and began dividing them. “One for you, one for me, one for you, one for me,” said one boy. Several dropped and rolled down toward the fence. Another boy came riding along the road on his bicycle. As he passed, he thought he heard voices from inside the cemetery. He slowed down to investigate. Sure enough, he heard, “One for you, one for me, one for you, one for me ....” He just knew what it was. He jumped back on his bike and rode off. Just around the bend he met an old man with a cane, hobbling along. “Come here quick,” said the boy, “you won’t believe what I heard! Satan and the Lord are down at the cemetery dividing up the souls!” The old man thought he was telling a whopper but went with him anyways. Standing by the fence they heard, “One for you, one for me. One for you, one for me.” The old man whispered, “Boy, you’ve been tellin’ me the truth. Let’s see if we can see the Lord...?” Shaking they peered over the fence but could not see anyone. Finally they heard the voice say, “That’s all. Now let’s go get those nuts by the fence and we’ll be done....” They say the old man had the lead for a good half-mile before the kid on the bike passed him.
Hope you’ve enjoyed the column this week. If you have any news or would like to get a hold of me, please email scummons@timeswv.com, call 304-367-2527, or drop me a line at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Stay safe till next week.
