I cannot imagine what it’s like for them.
I can only empathize with what their day must look like. Waking up not knowing where they are, for sure. Wearing the same clothes day after day because they can’t remember where their clean ones are or if they did any laundry this week. And having your friends and loved ones, if that is who they are to you, tell you they can’t believe you locked yourself out again or you forgot which car was your — again.
I am surrounded in my past and my present with people I love who are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
It is the closest thing I have ever witnesses that reminds me of watching a ship sink that was too far out for me to get to in time to save the ship or the people on it. And all you can do is watch and cry and pray for strength to be strong enough to get through another day of watching your loved one slowly leave you while they are still in the room.
Some studies show, Alzheimer’s, to be hereditary. Others believe it to be as random as the chickenpox. With one child getting it and the other having to be the caregiver to their sibling.
Here are some signs to look for:
• Increased memory loss and confusion
• Inability to learn new things
• Difficulty with language and problems with reading, writing and working with numbers
• Difficulty organizing thoughts and thinking logically
• Shortened attention span
• Problems coping with new situations
• Difficulty carrying out multi-step tasks, such as getting dressed
• Problems recognizing family and friends
• Hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia
• Impulsive behavior such as undressing at inappropriate times or places or using vulgar language
• Inappropriate outbursts of anger
• Restlessness, agitation, anxiety, tearfulness, wandering — especially in the late afternoon or evening
• Repetitive statements or movement, occasional muscle twitches
If you or someone you love has someone suffering from Alzheimer’s here are some tips to make it a little easier:
• Keep things simple. Ask or say one thing at a time.
• Have a daily routine, so the person knows when certain things will happen.
• Reassure the person that he or she is safe and you are there to help.
• Focus on his or her feelings rather than words. For example, say, “You seem worried.”
• Don’t argue or try to reason with the person.
• Try not to show your frustration or anger. If you get upset, take deep breaths and count to 10. If it’s safe, leave the room for a few minutes.
• Use humor when you can.
• Give people who pace a lot a safe place to walk. Provide comfortable, sturdy shoes. Give them light snacks to eat as they walk, so they don’t lose too much weight and make sure they have enough to drink.
• Try using music, singing, or dancing to distract the person.
• Ask for help. For instance, say, “Let’s set the table” or “I need help folding the clothes.”
The best advice I have is at the earliest sign of memory issues have your loved ones see their doctor.
