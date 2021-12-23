Merry Christmas Barrackville!
Reviewing this column from last year, I am haunted by the words that have hit home so hard this year.
“How will we describe 2020 next year? In five years? Ten? After the events of this year have softened slightly and no longer have the sharp stinging edges, we can look back and realize, some of the lessons that will strengthen us in the coming years. Each year comes with personal challenges or blessings to progress through and, hopefully, learn from. This year has added global concerns that are pressing in from all sides. Loss of a family member is one of the hardest things to navigate, and there are many ways to grieve and release the pain. Sometimes, in a sudden death, it may take years to come to terms with the event. In the loss of a loved one who has been ill, though, no less traumatic, we are able; in essence, to come to terms with the inevitable as it is happening. Christmas celebrations may become a quiet reflective time that is removed from frantic rushing and calls, preparation, and agitation. Changing habits and traditions that may have painful memories attached isn’t a bad thing, when the time is right, and healing has begun the tradition may be revisited and appreciation reinforced. Create a new tradition or just take the year off from Christmas, altogether. Visit the grave site and meditate and reflect, look at old photos, talk about your loved one, find counseling at a church or grief support group or if the time isn’t right just cry and mourn the memory and love you have in your heart. I pray peace and contentment to each person in town and hope that the Christmas celebration this year reinforces the bonds to what is truly important in our lives. Merry Christmas from the Marples!” Times WV, 12-24-2020
Well, it’s just one Marple this year, but I truly wish everyone in town a Blessed Christmas! I pray for those who have suffered loss and sorrow, in whatever form, please reach out and talk to someone. There isn’t a textbook for grieving and each one of us must forge our own path to acceptance and healing. Merry Christmas from Diana!
Barrackville Covered Bridge
An exciting affair was held recently at the Barrackville Covered Bridge. A wedding! Debbie Westfall and Rocky Filius had a beautiful ceremony on the bridge with a small party of family and friends. It was a damp evening, but the lights and the love projected a warmth throughout the bridge to those attending. Additions to the already existing decorations were a church pew and some pine boughs lining the isle for the bride and there was also soft lighting that was arranged in a charming manner. The brief ceremony was touching, and afterward the couple shared their first dance as a wedded couple. Debbie and Rocky volunteer in many organizations and are both great support during our “Christmas In Our Town” events. Congratulations to the wonderful couple. Thank you for letting us share your special day.
Barrackville UMC Christmas Eve
Barrackville United Methodist Church, 409 Pike St., will host its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Dec 24 at 6 p.m. You can hear the service in the parking lot on 95.1 FM as well as in the community surrounding the physical location of the parking lot. All are welcome. For the candlelight portion of the service, since many will be in vehicles and with the unknown weather conditions, battery operated votive candles will be used.
Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. The agenda is usually released via their Facebook page shortly before the meeting. All interested residents are encouraged to attend.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Meeting
The next Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society Meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. The meeting will focus on the June 4 planned Covered Bridge Festival. We need vendors for the event if anyone is interested, email Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Our plan is to request that a small portion of Buffalo Road be closed and vendors be set up along that stretch of road near the Covered Bridge. We are planning children’s programs and other happenings throughout the day. We need volunteers for the event and are only a few months away so please attend the meeting if you can help in any way. Email if you have any questions Barrackville2019@gmail.com. We also had a phone call from a Covered Bridge Preservation Society in Pennsylvania wanting to donate some funds toward our repair efforts on our bridge. We are excited that others who have the same struggle support our efforts toward restoration and preservation of our Barrackville Covered Bridge.
Winter Morning Poem
By Ogden Nash
Winter is the king of showmen,
Turning tree stumps into snow men
And houses into birthday cakes
And spreading sugar over lakes.
Smooth and clean and frosty white,
The world looks good enough to bite.
That’s the season to be young,
Catching snowflakes on your tongue!
Snow is snowy when it’s snowing.
I’m sorry it’s slushy when it’s going.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
