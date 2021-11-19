Farmers, Woodcutter Stadium is the place to be tonight!
What a time to be alive, Huskies. What a time! Huskies take on the Beavers of Bluefield with a 7:30 kick off. The winner will play the victor of the Independence vs. Roane Co. game next week in the third round of playoffs.
Several teams from our feeder schools tasted glory on the gridiron. Is it any wonder that a school made up of the sons and grandsons of those champions are weaving their own legacy at Woodcutter Stadium? I was in the stands (with my cute little nephew on my lap. Dare I say, he is Mr. Social. He gets that from “The best Aunt ever,” as he calls me. We come by it honest, when you have that Huck Jones blood in your veins.) While I do enjoy watching the game, cheering and all the excitement that comes from the fight, I didn’t learn much of the game play despite four years of sideline watching from my seat in the band section. Miles loves to ask questions. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have aspirations of football stardom because my answers were less than technical. In fact, I’m pretty sure the words, “That’s not how my Aunt Nie said you play” would come out of that inquisitive little boy. We shared some popcorn over a Husky win and even if we don’t know what “down” it is or how to blitz and all that, we had some laughs. I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night under the lights.
Around town
Not only do we have some “good eggs” here in Farmington, we also have some smart ones too! A big congrats to Dustin Hayes who has been accepted into the WVU Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources. Dustin graduates this spring from NMHS and will be attending WVU in the fall of 2023 once his duties with the WV Army National Guard are fulfilled.
Same goes for Johnna Biggie who is one step closer to her Masters in Special Education K-12 with Autism degree. Mamas like her need a little ‘atta girl from time to time. Not everyone can balance work, school, and a great little guy like Grant.
Today’s special at The Baker’s Nook is their signature “Nook Burger” with Loaded Tots for $9. The ladies have been holding down the fort quite well while Marsha has been unwell. We hope she gets well soon and recovers from her surgery soon. It’s no fun to be recuperating during the holidays. Speaking of recuperating — Rudy is home! After spending nearly three months in the hospital, he was released early this week and is back home on Railroad Street. We sure have missed him but you know what they say, you can’t keep a good man down!
News from the North
Fairmont State President Mirta Martin paid a visit to Husky Country this week. She gave a great talk to the Senior Class. Congratulations to Sunni Bartlett and Lydia Hatten for winning All Festival Cast at WV Theatre Association! The entire Theatre Troupe represented NMHS with their performances and proved they are mastering their craft quite well. North Marion High School Student Leadership Team is selling Huskies shirts and hoodies, including some pretty nifty tie-dye. Catch a member to place your order by Dec. 3. North Marion Husky Band has extended their fruit sale. Anyone who wants to order can contact a band member before Monday. We also invite you to the Christmas concert which will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Fir Crosses and Wreaths
Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department is selling frasier fir crosses and wreaths again this year. If you would like to purchase please contact them by Nov. 28. The fundraiser benefits the fire department and their endeavors.
Birthdays
Special birthday wishes go out to a new reader to the column, my Mamaw Nadine Grogg. She was formerly one of the residents at Teresa’s Rose Garden. I know her birthday isn’t until the 23rd, but you can never celebrate too early! Love you with all my heart, Mamaw Deanie. Other birthdays we celebrate this week are Lisa Knight, Jay Jones, Andrew Mills, Andrea Suarez, Sara Brown Martinez (Her mama, Becky, better have me on speed dial when that grandbaby arrives. I’m waiting! I can only imagine how anxious she and Byron are to meet that baby boy.), Kelly Cutrone, Sherry Pyles, Michael Jones, Cindy Manchin, Janelle Smith, Tobin Todd, William Riggs, Vicky Craig, Adrianna Floyd, Jamie Yelton, Sherry Pyles, Sandy Riggs, Annette Martino, Mike Angelucci, Amanda Yelton, Michelle Daft, Glyn Jones, and Christa Willis. Also, I wanted to wish Mrs. Madaline Mullenax a very Happy Birthday tomorrow. She shared the same birthday with her husband, Herschel. Isn’t that something? I always thought their names sounded so pretty together until I saw that his parents’ names were Lake and Flora. I don’t think you could plan such beautiful names.
Did you know?
“Jingle Bells,” written by James Lord Pierpont in 1857, wasn’t meant to be about Christmas. Originally titled “One Horse Open Sleigh,” the ditty was meant to be sung on Thanksgiving. In 1859, the song was reprinted and the title changed to “Jingle Bells, or the One Horse Open Sleigh,” which is the official title. It was then that they changed it to an official Christmas carol. The author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” is also credited as being the “Mother of Thanksgiving.” She spent four decades campaigning for it to become a national day of thanks, as it was originally only celebrated in the Northeast. Finally, in 1863, she persuaded President Abraham Lincoln to reinstate the holiday nationwide. She continued to write poetry and was a successful editor who didn’t retire until she was 90 years young.
Yesteryear
A helpful menu entitled “What to Eat on Thanksgiving” printed in the 1888 edition of The Weekly Register (out of Point Pleasant, WV) suggests having a hearty breakfast followed by the dinner itself. Suggested to start your day is a meal of deviled oysters on toast, watercress salad, fried chicken and cream sauce, baked sweet potatoes, tomato omelet, grapes and coffee. That sounds more like a lunch to me, and I’m not sure how those ladies were expected to eat so much when corsets were still a vital undergarment. For dinner, stewed oysters, broiled smelt in sauce Maitre d’Hotel, Parisian potatoes, squirrel pot pie (hunter’s style), stewed cauliflower, roast turkey, cranberry sauce, celery mayonnaise, and desserts such as fruit cake, lady fingers, pumpkin and mince pies, as well as assorted cheeses, nuts and fruits.
My question is this: Where do you find fresh oysters in West Virginia? I don’t think they’re found in Buffalo Creek, and if someone told you they were, I would caution against eating them. You’d be safer with the squirrel pot pie. Locally, we were quite proud of two feet of the sidewalk in front of the I.O.O.F. Building at Mill Street. It had been removed and the remaining space paved to eliminate accidents due to the sharp corner formerly found there. All the Fairmont and Mannington traffic pass along this route. Isn’t that odd to think? Imagine how much traffic would come through the center of our town if new Route 250 hadn’t been constructed. That’s a lot! It’s also something to think that the pavement has been there for over 100 years, albeit with some improvements.
Final thoughts
A lady was browsing through the frozen turkeys at the grocery store, but was having trouble finding one big enough. Perplexed, she asked the stock boy, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?” He replied with a straight face, “No, ma’am, they’re dead.” The time has come to count your blessings and be at peace. My 20-pound turkey and I will be “chilling” at the house starting this morning as I take a few days off to be thankful. I will jingle all the way back into the office on Tuesday the 30th. If you need to reach me, I’ll be checking messages on my email at scummons@timeswv.com, you can also find me on social media, or call the office at 304-367-2527. I’m so thankful for each and every one of you and hope you have a blessed holiday with good food, friends and family. Stay safe, Farmers and Go Huskies!!
