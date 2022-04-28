Good morning Mannington!
Summer came, summer left — do or did you have the air conditioner on? Just another sign that spring and summer are really going to happen. Lawn mowing is happening, trees, bushes and flowers are blooming. It seems that the trees are getting leaves overnight. I hope the next few cold nights do not freeze the Magnolia blooms. The canoe race, city-wide yard sale, friends of the library book sale, Farmer’s Market and the opening of the museums in Mannington, events that say Mannington is more back to normal. Watch for dates for these events and support be attending and or helping.
Also, for those who are mowing their lawn area near the street, do not blow grass clipping into the street. Grass clippings can cause street drains to clog and cause water to backup or stand in the street during heavy rains.
There are several events planned for this summer. Almost each month there is something happening. These organizations that are organizing these functions need your help. You do not have to join them as a member, but you can volunteer. If you are interested and like helping others this just might be something you can do for the organization and the community. Think about it, ask questions, find folks who are helping and ask what you can do. Even checking with Mannington Main Street or call City Hall and they will probably be able to give you information.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on any neighbor who might need some help. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Watershed meeting
The City of Mannington and the Monongahela Conservation District are hosting a watershed meeting at 10 a.m. April 30 in the Mannington Senior Center. There will be a presentation on Hibbs Run and Upper Buffalo creek watershed dam system and its role in reducing flooding in the Mannington area. Healthy watersheds provide many ecosystem services including, but not limited to wildlife movement corridors, water storage, water filtration, flood control, food, timber and recreation as well as reduced vulnerability to invasive species, the effects of climate change and other natural disasters. Come and join us for lunch and discussion on how you can support and help the watershed program.
After the watershed meeting, The City of Mannington along with the Monongahela Conservation District will host “Soak Up the Rain,” a 1 p.m. workshop where guests have the opportunity to purchase and to be educated on the importance of rain barrels and their good uses for the environment. Rain barrels capture water from a roof and hold it for later use such as on lawns, gardens, or indoor plants. Collecting roof runoff in rain barrels reduces the amount of water that flows from your property. It’s a great way to conserve water and it’s free water for use in your landscape. Rain barrels will be on sight to purchase at a reduced cost along with the kit to hoop them up to your downspouts. At this event the rain barrels and kits will be $60, with a purchase using a check only.
Both programs are something you won’t want to miss. Mannington and surrounding areas are greatly impacted by the watersheds dam systems, come learn how you can support this important benefit to our environment.
Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race
The Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race is May 7. The race begins at Hough Park, near the Community Building. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a $10 entry fee. The first canoe will be put in the water at 9 a.m. The categories are Kayak (16 and over), Kayak (15 and under), Double Canoe (Adult/Adult), (Adult/Youth), (Youth/Youth). If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be presented and food will be available after the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. Please remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins. The flood date will be Saturday, May 14. Even if you are not taking part in the race come out to cheer on all participants. Not racing, would you want to give them a $10 donation just the same? The fire department is always taking care of us, so we need to help them too!
Citywide yard sale
It is that time of year again, do you have your cleaning done and have items to get rid of? Well, start getting everything ready. The Citywide Yard Sale, sponsored by Mannington Main Street will be May 7. Contact Main Street with your address, so that you can be listed on their site and those “yard saleing” can find you. Several have already been listed.
Museums are open
Yes, after COVID the West Augusta Historical Society will again be able to have the Mannington Museum at the Wilson School site and the Round Barn Museum open for tours. The first day of tours will be May 2 from 1-4 p.m. If you have never been to or it has been a while since you have been to the museums make plans now to stop by. There are so many displays of the history of Mannington and all are very interesting. You may even have items from your family on display.
The Historical Society needs volunteers to conduct tours of the Museum on East Main Street and at the Round Barn. The would be very appreciative of 10, 12 or more folks who would like to step up and say yes. There are short training sessions available and you would be working in teams of 2. So, you would not have to work every week and you could decide what days you could help with tours. There is always a need for volunteers, so if you enjoy history, like to do volunteer work this just might be something you can do near home and help out a local organization.
Historical Society meeting
The first public meeting of the West Augusta Historical Society will be held on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn. All members are encouraged to attend and visitors are welcome. This would be a good time to attend and find out what will be happening, how they need volunteers and give you some ideas if you would like to join and help. Dues for members are $10 per year. If these two museums are to remain open and the artifacts and history housed in them are to be preserved, new folks need to step forward to help and learn. Think about taking part and helping them preserve the artifacts that are part of Mannington.
Alumni reunion
The Mannington Alumni Reunion is being planned for July 8-9 at Hough Park. The annual wiener roast will kick off the weekend. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Classes will meet and visit during the day and there will be a session in the evening. There will be more details later.
If you do not receive a letter with in the next two weeks, please contact your class secretary to them know you plan to attend. The cost is $25 per person. If you have questions, please contact Margie at 304-986-1546 or Patty at 304-986-3039.
They need volunteers and planners so please step up and help these folks with this event. Remember folks, that the Mannington Pool will not yet be available for use due to the renovations that are taking place. For those who will be visiting for this event, would you consider making a small donation to the renovation project?
Book sale
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. They also take donated books but you might want to check to see if they are ready to receive more donations. Your purchase helps support the library’s programs.
Pizza, Sandwich, and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be selling pizza, sandwiches, and salad on Saturday, April 30th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the fire hall. You may eat in and visit with friends or carry out is available. If you wish to place an order so that it will be ready for pick when you arrive, please call 304-4491904 or 304-449-1905. All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department. This will be the last sale before “Spring Break”. Thank you for your great support and hope to see everyone at a later date.
Spring cleanup day
The City of Mannington will hold Spring Cleanup Day on May 14. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. Residents get a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents who must show a water stub for proof of residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpsters all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
BBQ cookoff
Mannington Main Street will once again be sponsoring a BBQ Cookoff, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. This event will be held May 20-22 at Hough Park and the Mannington District Fair Ground. There will be three days of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. The family-oriented weekend will consist of BBQ competition, tasting and people’s choice. Planned activities include pageants for babies to age 21 years, entertainment and kid’s activities as well as food and craft vendors. So, mark your calendars for the dates.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.